ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

Baton Rouge BBB warns about safety and back-to-school photos

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Better Business Bureau wants parents to think twice before posting back-to-school photos. Experts say photos can reveal personal information and put a person at risk. Details like a person’s age, grade, classroom, and school name can all be used by scammers to steal financially from someone.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Almost $3M awarded to State Police, EBRSO

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office were awarded $2,986,000 by the Department of Justice. State Police will use $2,300,000 to host its first Law Enforcement Symposium, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe, Jr. The symposium will focus on de-escalation, use of force tactics, less lethal weapons uses, and advanced scenario training along with the purchase of virtual reality scenario-based training platforms.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Baton Rouge, LA
Education
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

APSO apprehends Louisiana man wanted in EBR Parish

PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Heriard St. over the weekend. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Colton Joseph Key, 23, of Plattenville. Key was found at the home and deputies determined that the 23-year-old was wanted...
PLATTENVILLE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD to offer concealed handgun permit class in Zachary

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department will offer a concealed handgun permit class in Zachary on August 20 at the Joint Law Enforcement Training Center located at 999 W. Irene Road. The class is open to anyone 21 years of age and older. Participants will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#Back To School#Dept#Hit And Run#Brec#Dcfs
225batonrouge.com

Tippy Tap mobile bar arrives in Baton Rouge this month

Tippy Tap, an Atlanta-based luxury mobile bar service, is coming to Baton Rouge. Clients will be able to rent the stylish, customizable bar for parties and be treated to drinks of their choice from a vintage Italian truck. Set to launch in mid-August, the Capital Region will be the second...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

It's back to school for students in East and West Baton Rouge School districts

School is back in session. Students in both East and West Baton Rouge Parish were welcomed back in style, making sure to start the new school year off on the right foot. "The teachers, the principals, the students, you always have somebody to talk to and feel comfortable with. Also, you can just be yourself," said Regan Primus, a junior at Brusly High School.
WAFB

2 people injured in Gonzales shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. - Gonzales police department responded to reports of shots fired on Monday, August 8, leaving one person wounded and the other with serious injuries. The shooting occurred around 7:25 p.m. south of Abe street, reports say. When officers arrived they found one victim suffering from a gunshot...
GONZALES, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Denham Springs Dollar General robbed at gunpoint

Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Denham Springs store Monday afternoon. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Dollar General along Arnold Road was robbed at gunpoint around 2 p.m. Deputies said no one was injured. Simple question, if you are willing to commit armed robbery,...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WAFB.com

Father’s charge upgraded after death of 2-year-old

Metro Council works on new law to limit crime at motels amid recent violence. After yet another tragedy at the troubled OYO Hotel, city-parish leaders are pledging to come up with a new law to regulate businesses with high crime rates. Investigation into chlorine leak at Olin plant leads to...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, August 9

Investigation into chlorine leak at Olin plant leads to questions regarding safety. Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso claims leaders with the Olin plant did not provide accurate data regarding their chlorine leak back in April. Southside Junior High and Elementary greet students with new campus. Updated: 3 hours ago. A...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash on Greenwell Springs Road at Woodcrest Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to capital area authorities, police are responding to a crash on Greenwell Springs Road at Woodcrest Drive Monday (August 8) evening. As of 8:10 p.m., the crash is in the roadway and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) have been called to the scene. At...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

East Baton Rouge School District holds annual Back-to-School Bash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge School District holds its Back to School Bash to help students and parents prepare for this upcoming school year. Mark your calendars, the first day of school in East Baton Rouge Parish is Monday, Aug. 8. According to East Baton...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy