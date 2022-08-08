Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge BBB warns about safety and back-to-school photos
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Better Business Bureau wants parents to think twice before posting back-to-school photos. Experts say photos can reveal personal information and put a person at risk. Details like a person’s age, grade, classroom, and school name can all be used by scammers to steal financially from someone.
La. lawmakers consider reuniting Office of Juvenile Justice, Dept. of Corrections
Amid the rising cost of just about everything, you can expect to pay more for childcare. BREC in Baton Rouge has announced plans for a one-of-a-kind basketball camp for young people.
Almost $3M awarded to State Police, EBRSO
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office were awarded $2,986,000 by the Department of Justice. State Police will use $2,300,000 to host its first Law Enforcement Symposium, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe, Jr. The symposium will focus on de-escalation, use of force tactics, less lethal weapons uses, and advanced scenario training along with the purchase of virtual reality scenario-based training platforms.
Back to School: Importance of health hygiene in the classroom this school year
It's been almost three years since the Covid-19 pandemic first swept through our schools. Since then, it's been a whirlwind: on-line learning, then in-person; masks, then no-masks.
Penalties targeting Baton Rouge drag racers could soon extend to stunt drivers, spectators
The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council plans to toughen penalties against drag racers, along with the people who watch them, in order to give police officers more tools to crack down on a problem they say has gotten out of hand. Councilman Rowdy Gaudet sponsored a measure passed last...
APSO apprehends Louisiana man wanted in EBR Parish
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Heriard St. over the weekend. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Colton Joseph Key, 23, of Plattenville. Key was found at the home and deputies determined that the 23-year-old was wanted...
BRPD to offer concealed handgun permit class in Zachary
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department will offer a concealed handgun permit class in Zachary on August 20 at the Joint Law Enforcement Training Center located at 999 W. Irene Road. The class is open to anyone 21 years of age and older. Participants will...
Bishop Michael Duca takes part in school blessing ceremony at Franciscan High School
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Franciscan High School took a moment to mark the beginning of the school year on Tuesday morning. A school blessing ceremony was held on the grounds at 8 a.m. That included a blessing of the school by Bishop Michael G. Duca. Along with the...
Tippy Tap mobile bar arrives in Baton Rouge this month
Tippy Tap, an Atlanta-based luxury mobile bar service, is coming to Baton Rouge. Clients will be able to rent the stylish, customizable bar for parties and be treated to drinks of their choice from a vintage Italian truck. Set to launch in mid-August, the Capital Region will be the second...
It's back to school for students in East and West Baton Rouge School districts
School is back in session. Students in both East and West Baton Rouge Parish were welcomed back in style, making sure to start the new school year off on the right foot. "The teachers, the principals, the students, you always have somebody to talk to and feel comfortable with. Also, you can just be yourself," said Regan Primus, a junior at Brusly High School.
2 people injured in Gonzales shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. - Gonzales police department responded to reports of shots fired on Monday, August 8, leaving one person wounded and the other with serious injuries. The shooting occurred around 7:25 p.m. south of Abe street, reports say. When officers arrived they found one victim suffering from a gunshot...
Denham Springs Dollar General robbed at gunpoint
Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Denham Springs store Monday afternoon. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Dollar General along Arnold Road was robbed at gunpoint around 2 p.m. Deputies said no one was injured. Simple question, if you are willing to commit armed robbery,...
Father’s charge upgraded after death of 2-year-old
Metro Council works on new law to limit crime at motels amid recent violence. After yet another tragedy at the troubled OYO Hotel, city-parish leaders are pledging to come up with a new law to regulate businesses with high crime rates. Investigation into chlorine leak at Olin plant leads to...
Road closure near Mt. Bethel Lane in Donaldsonville; 18-wheeler stuck in ditch
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Ascension Parish authorities say an 18-wheeler crashed and got stuck in a ditch in Donaldsonville Tuesday (August 9) evening. As of 4 p.m., this resulted in the temporary closure of Mt. Bethel Lane to Harris Lane. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) says area...
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, August 9
Investigation into chlorine leak at Olin plant leads to questions regarding safety. Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso claims leaders with the Olin plant did not provide accurate data regarding their chlorine leak back in April. Southside Junior High and Elementary greet students with new campus. Updated: 3 hours ago. A...
Traffic Alert: Crash on Greenwell Springs Road at Woodcrest Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to capital area authorities, police are responding to a crash on Greenwell Springs Road at Woodcrest Drive Monday (August 8) evening. As of 8:10 p.m., the crash is in the roadway and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) have been called to the scene. At...
Dad arrested in 2-year-old's death at Baton Rouge motel plagued by crime, other problems
Police arrested a man for cruelty to a child in the death of his 2-year-old son, who suffered fatal injuries over the weekend at a Baton Rouge budget motel plagued by a drumbeat of crime and safety incidents, according to officials. Anderson King, 25, was arrested on a count of...
Deputy finds 19 beers, most open, in uninsured vehicle after pulling driver over for speeding in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was running radar on Burbank Dr. around 1:45 a.m on Sunday, August 7. It was around that time that the deputy saw a 2006 Nissan Murano driving over the speed limit. The Murano was...
WARRANT: Toddler dies after being left unconscious in hotel room; father arrested
La. lawmakers consider reuniting Office of Juvenile Justice, Dept. of Corrections. Amid the rising cost of just about everything, you can expect to pay more for childcare. BREC in Baton Rouge has announced plans for a one-of-a-kind basketball camp for young people. DCFS announces immediate changes following overdose death of...
East Baton Rouge School District holds annual Back-to-School Bash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge School District holds its Back to School Bash to help students and parents prepare for this upcoming school year. Mark your calendars, the first day of school in East Baton Rouge Parish is Monday, Aug. 8. According to East Baton...
