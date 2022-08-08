Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Hy-Vee dietitian gives tips on kid-friendly lunch boxes
Cedar Rapids police search for road rage suspects with shots fired. Police say it happened at the corner of Underwood Avenue and Burdette {bur-det} Drive Southwest about 4:30 pm Monday afternoon. Driver charged in vehicle vs protester incident. Updated: 2 hours ago. It happened back in June - the day...
KCRG.com
Our Town: Marengo community raises funds to get center piece back up and running
The “Iowa County Freedom Rock” was once a 16-ton eyesore, but thanks to a group effort, the rock is now a place of peace and celebration for the community. After an employee claimed the she was the subject of illegal employment practices, the Center Point - Urbana School District is paying her more than half a million dollars.
Iowa Gilda’s Club Champions Of Hope Luncheon Features Margaret McCaffery
Champions of Hope Luncheon, presented by UnityPoint Health Trinity – Muscatine, will take place Tuesday, August 30th from 11:30am to 1:00pm at The Rendezvous in Muscatine. Gilda’s Club is thrilled to host a luncheon featuring Mrs. Margaret McCaffery, former college basketball athlete, wife of Iowa Hawkeye Men’s Basketball Coach, Fran McCaffery, mother of four, and champion of families living with cancer.
KCRG.com
Iowa City salon owner posts footage of burglars, police say social media could bring justice
Researchers at ISU say virtual reality could boost health in poultry. A 99-year-old veteran from Cedar Rapids was injured in World War Two, but he never received a Purple Heart. Granger House in Marion getting repairs after derecho from 2020. During the storm, the roof of the building was torn...
KCRG.com
Friend pushes to get Cedar Rapids WWII vet a Purple Heart
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 99-year-old veteran Mike Bisek was injured in World War II, but he never received a Purple Heart. His friend Richard Pohorsky is working to change that. Bisek was an aerial photographer, on board during a mission to bomb a target in Germany. His plane was...
KCRG.com
Our Town: Marengo ‘Freedom Rock’ restored to honor veterans
After an employee claimed the she was the subject of illegal employment practices, the Center Point - Urbana School District is paying her more than half a million dollars. More than 50 people attended Monday night's standing-room-only special Palo city council meeting. Camp Noah helps children impacted by the derecho.
KCRG.com
Camp that helps kids cope with natural disasters starts Monday in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A camp which helps kids after a natural disaster starts in Cedar Rapids this week. The camp first came to Cedar Rapids after the 2008 flood, but this time it will focus on the August 2020 derecho. Camp Noah is free and runs through Friday...
KCRG.com
Guttenberg school to close, students left to find new school
Cedar Rapids woman to be sentenced for role in murder of her uncle. A Linn County judge is set to sentence a woman Tuesday for her role in the murder of her uncle. Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara dives into August fog as well as what a monsoon is, in today's deep dive.
A Corridor Bar & Restaurant is Expanding Into North Liberty
Last month, a popular bar and restaurant in Iowa City made a big announcement! Micky's Irish Pub, located at 11 S Dubuque St, is gearing up to open a second location. The new Micky's will be taking over the former home of Rocky O'Briens Public House, which is located at 720 Pacha Pkwy in North Liberty.
Popular Chicken Restaurant Revisiting Cedar Rapids Plans
For years, the residents of Cedar Rapids have been openly wondering what would become of the location that was once home to Ryan's Buffet and Steakhouse. Excitement mounted in 2019 when we discovered that the popular Raising Cane's chicken restaurant would take over the spot. After the anticipation of them coming to Cedar Rapids, and the pandemic putting their plans on hold, they seemingly bowed out at that location, noting they would be looking to set up shop elsewhere in Cedar Rapids, due to some changes. It then opened its first Corridor location, in Coralville last April.
Cedar Rapids World War 2 Vet Gets Cold Shoulder On Major Award
A Cedar Rapids veteran has been waiting a long time to receive this prestigious award. An independent journalist came across a frustrating oversight that stopped me in my tracks. Cindy Hadish, an Iowa native and freelance journalist discovered the story of World War 2 veteran Michael Bisek of Cedar Rapids.
KCJJ
Solon nursing home among three IA facilities under special focus designation
A Solon nursing home is among those recently added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. Iowa Capital Dispatch reports that topping the list in Iowa is Touchtone Healthcare Community in Sioux City, added on July 27th to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ list of care facilities eligible for designation as a Special-Focus Facility. Touchstone was added six days after the home was shut down and the last of its residents was moved out. Four vendors had previously sued them for failing to pay about a half-million dollars in management and patient-care services, and the facility notified the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals they couldn’t make their July 1st payroll.
KCRG.com
Backlash to raising water rate in Palo
After an employee claimed the she was the subject of illegal employment practices, the Center Point - Urbana School District is paying her more than half a million dollars. Around 40 kids impacted by the 2020 derecho are taking part in a camp this week. Our Town: Marengo community raises...
KCRG.com
Restaurant owner says third-party delivery law hasn’t been working
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One Eastern Iowa restaurant owner said a new law that went into effect July 1st isn’t working. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a law that makes it so third-party delivery companies need to have a contract with the restaurant in order to use its likeness and menu on its website.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Kernels depart for Dyersville for Field of Dreams game
KCRG.com
Willie Ray and team arrive, serve meals to Kentucky flood victims
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley provided an update Monday, saying he and his team have arrived in Kentucky and have already served nearly 2,000 meals in two days to people in need following historic flooding there. Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids,...
KCRG.com
Williamsburg renames bridge after Vietnam War veteran John F. Werner
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Williamsburg officially renamed the State Street Bridge the SP5 John F. Werner Memorial Bridge at a ceremony on Sunday. Werner was born July 23, 1950 and was a 1968 graduate of Williamsburg High School. He enlisted in the United States Army and entered the service via the Regular Army. SP5 Werner served in Vietnam with the 1st Air Cavalry Division as an Aircraft Engine Repairman. His tour began on January 19, 1970.
Adopt a pet! Scott Co. Humane Society is waiving adoption fees this weekend
If you're looking to adopt a pooch, it's the perfect weekend to do so at the Humane Society of Scott County. Because the shelter has reached "crisis capacity," it is waiving dog adoption fees through Sunday, Aug. 7 to help clear space to take in more dogs. The discount applies...
KCRG.com
Researchers at ISU say virtual reality could boost health in poultry
Law enforcement says the driver seen hitting several protestors in downtown Cedar Rapids during a protest is now facing charges. Iowa Republican lawmakers criticize FBI, DOJ after raid a Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Updated: 57 minutes ago. Republican lawmakers from Iowa are criticizing the FBI and the Justice Department after a...
KCRG.com
Iowa City schools start improvement program, ‘High Reliability Schools’
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Schools are prioritizing safety and support this school year as they implement a new program to help improve the district as a whole. It’s a five-level framework called High Reliability Schools and aims to help bridge equity and excellence among students. Iowa...
