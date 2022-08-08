ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Hy-Vee dietitian gives tips on kid-friendly lunch boxes

Cedar Rapids police search for road rage suspects with shots fired. Police say it happened at the corner of Underwood Avenue and Burdette {bur-det} Drive Southwest about 4:30 pm Monday afternoon. Driver charged in vehicle vs protester incident. Updated: 2 hours ago. It happened back in June - the day...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Our Town: Marengo community raises funds to get center piece back up and running

The “Iowa County Freedom Rock” was once a 16-ton eyesore, but thanks to a group effort, the rock is now a place of peace and celebration for the community. After an employee claimed the she was the subject of illegal employment practices, the Center Point - Urbana School District is paying her more than half a million dollars.
MARENGO, IA
Iowa Gilda’s Club Champions Of Hope Luncheon Features Margaret McCaffery

Champions of Hope Luncheon, presented by UnityPoint Health Trinity – Muscatine, will take place Tuesday, August 30th from 11:30am to 1:00pm at The Rendezvous in Muscatine. Gilda’s Club is thrilled to host a luncheon featuring Mrs. Margaret McCaffery, former college basketball athlete, wife of Iowa Hawkeye Men’s Basketball Coach, Fran McCaffery, mother of four, and champion of families living with cancer.
MUSCATINE, IA
Williamsburg, IA
Friend pushes to get Cedar Rapids WWII vet a Purple Heart

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 99-year-old veteran Mike Bisek was injured in World War II, but he never received a Purple Heart. His friend Richard Pohorsky is working to change that. Bisek was an aerial photographer, on board during a mission to bomb a target in Germany. His plane was...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Our Town: Marengo ‘Freedom Rock’ restored to honor veterans

After an employee claimed the she was the subject of illegal employment practices, the Center Point - Urbana School District is paying her more than half a million dollars. More than 50 people attended Monday night's standing-room-only special Palo city council meeting. Camp Noah helps children impacted by the derecho.
MARENGO, IA
Guttenberg school to close, students left to find new school

Cedar Rapids woman to be sentenced for role in murder of her uncle. A Linn County judge is set to sentence a woman Tuesday for her role in the murder of her uncle. Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara dives into August fog as well as what a monsoon is, in today's deep dive.
GUTTENBERG, IA
Popular Chicken Restaurant Revisiting Cedar Rapids Plans

For years, the residents of Cedar Rapids have been openly wondering what would become of the location that was once home to Ryan's Buffet and Steakhouse. Excitement mounted in 2019 when we discovered that the popular Raising Cane's chicken restaurant would take over the spot. After the anticipation of them coming to Cedar Rapids, and the pandemic putting their plans on hold, they seemingly bowed out at that location, noting they would be looking to set up shop elsewhere in Cedar Rapids, due to some changes. It then opened its first Corridor location, in Coralville last April.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Solon nursing home among three IA facilities under special focus designation

A Solon nursing home is among those recently added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. Iowa Capital Dispatch reports that topping the list in Iowa is Touchtone Healthcare Community in Sioux City, added on July 27th to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ list of care facilities eligible for designation as a Special-Focus Facility. Touchstone was added six days after the home was shut down and the last of its residents was moved out. Four vendors had previously sued them for failing to pay about a half-million dollars in management and patient-care services, and the facility notified the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals they couldn’t make their July 1st payroll.
SOLON, IA
Backlash to raising water rate in Palo

After an employee claimed the she was the subject of illegal employment practices, the Center Point - Urbana School District is paying her more than half a million dollars. Around 40 kids impacted by the 2020 derecho are taking part in a camp this week. Our Town: Marengo community raises...
PALO, IA
Restaurant owner says third-party delivery law hasn’t been working

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One Eastern Iowa restaurant owner said a new law that went into effect July 1st isn’t working. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a law that makes it so third-party delivery companies need to have a contract with the restaurant in order to use its likeness and menu on its website.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Cedar Rapids Kernels depart for Dyersville for Field of Dreams game

Cedar Rapids police search for road rage suspects with shots fired. Police say it happened at the corner of Underwood Avenue and Burdette {bur-det} Drive Southwest about 4:30 pm Monday afternoon. Driver charged in vehicle vs protester incident. Updated: 2 hours ago. It happened back in June - the day...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Willie Ray and team arrive, serve meals to Kentucky flood victims

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley provided an update Monday, saying he and his team have arrived in Kentucky and have already served nearly 2,000 meals in two days to people in need following historic flooding there. Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Williamsburg renames bridge after Vietnam War veteran John F. Werner

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Williamsburg officially renamed the State Street Bridge the SP5 John F. Werner Memorial Bridge at a ceremony on Sunday. Werner was born July 23, 1950 and was a 1968 graduate of Williamsburg High School. He enlisted in the United States Army and entered the service via the Regular Army. SP5 Werner served in Vietnam with the 1st Air Cavalry Division as an Aircraft Engine Repairman. His tour began on January 19, 1970.
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
Researchers at ISU say virtual reality could boost health in poultry

Law enforcement says the driver seen hitting several protestors in downtown Cedar Rapids during a protest is now facing charges. Iowa Republican lawmakers criticize FBI, DOJ after raid a Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Updated: 57 minutes ago. Republican lawmakers from Iowa are criticizing the FBI and the Justice Department after a...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

