ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Kernels depart for Dyersville for Field of Dreams game

Cedar Rapids police search for road rage suspects with shots fired. Police say it happened at the corner of Underwood Avenue and Burdette {bur-det} Drive Southwest about 4:30 pm Monday afternoon. Driver charged in vehicle vs protester incident. Updated: 2 hours ago. It happened back in June - the day...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Dyersville awarded $12.5 million for permanent multi-use stadium

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dyersville has been awarded $12.5 million in grant funding toward the “This is Iowa Ballpark” project. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced the grant on Tuesday ahead of the Minor League Baseball game between the Cedar Rapids Kernels and the Quad Cities River Bandits.
DYERSVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Granger House in Marion getting repairs after derecho from 2020

Law enforcement says the driver seen hitting several protestors in downtown Cedar Rapids during a protest is now facing charges. Iowa Republican lawmakers criticize FBI, DOJ after raid a Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Updated: 1 hour ago. Republican lawmakers from Iowa are criticizing the FBI and the Justice Department after a...
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Willie Ray and team arrive, serve meals to Kentucky flood victims

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley provided an update Monday, saying he and his team have arrived in Kentucky and have already served nearly 2,000 meals in two days to people in need following historic flooding there. Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Williamsburg, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Waterloo, IA
City
Williamsburg, IA
Dyersville, IA
Government
City
Dyersville, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
KCRG.com

Ahead of week of baseball festivities, Dyersville prepares

On Sunday, the City of Williamsburg officially renamed the State Street Bridge after a fallen Vietnam soldier. Show You Care: Antelope Lending Library helps kids keep reading by bringing books to them. Updated: 9 hours ago. A non-profit is making sure kids are reading by bringing the books to them....
DYERSVILLE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Popular Chicken Restaurant Revisiting Cedar Rapids Plans

For years, the residents of Cedar Rapids have been openly wondering what would become of the location that was once home to Ryan's Buffet and Steakhouse. Excitement mounted in 2019 when we discovered that the popular Raising Cane's chicken restaurant would take over the spot. After the anticipation of them coming to Cedar Rapids, and the pandemic putting their plans on hold, they seemingly bowed out at that location, noting they would be looking to set up shop elsewhere in Cedar Rapids, due to some changes. It then opened its first Corridor location, in Coralville last April.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Our Town: Marengo community raises funds to get center piece back up and running

The “Iowa County Freedom Rock” was once a 16-ton eyesore, but thanks to a group effort, the rock is now a place of peace and celebration for the community. After an employee claimed the she was the subject of illegal employment practices, the Center Point - Urbana School District is paying her more than half a million dollars.
MARENGO, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Veteran#City Police#Major League Baseball
KCRG.com

Dyersville prepares for big week at Field of Dreams

Major League Baseball returns to Iowa this week, bringing with it a lot of expected visitors to the town of Dyersville. Show You Care: Antelope Lending Library helps kids keep reading by bringing books to them. Updated: 2 hours ago. A non-profit is making sure kids are reading by bringing...
DYERSVILLE, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa couple wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket

CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa couple is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratcher ticket. "My husband, Taylor, has always been the chooser of the lottery tickets,” Kayly Wolkenhauer told officials on Thursday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Clive. “We’ve had a few wins, 5 and 10 bucks, maybe even $50 here and there, but never one like this.”
CLIVE, IA
KCRG.com

Guttenberg school to close, students left to find new school

Cedar Rapids woman to be sentenced for role in murder of her uncle. A Linn County judge is set to sentence a woman Tuesday for her role in the murder of her uncle. Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara dives into August fog as well as what a monsoon is, in today's deep dive.
GUTTENBERG, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
KCRG.com

Officials seeking assistance in Iowa City shooting investigation

Major League Baseball returns to Iowa this week, bringing with it a lot of expected visitors to the town of Dyersville. Show You Care: Antelope Lending Library helps kids keep reading by bringing books to them. Updated: 6 hours ago. A non-profit is making sure kids are reading by bringing...
DYERSVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Alex Jones' texts given to January 6 Committee

Iowa will soon start prioritizing the first doses of the monkeypox vaccine. Kernels to play River Bandits at Field of Dreams Tuesday night. The Cedar Rapids Kernels will play in the first ever Minor League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams, in a matchup against the Quad Cities River Bandits on Tuesday night in Dyersville.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy