Street Sweeping Schedule for Portsmouth Neighborhoods

The Department of Public Works announces the Street Sweeping schedule for Portsmouth neighborhoods in the chart below. This schedule is for August 15, 2022 through October 21, 2022. The Street Sweeping Program is part of the City’s Stormwater Management Plan. All City-maintained streets with curbs and gutters are swept three...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

ALRE improves carrier support, ship availability

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.– ALRE is working to improve Nimitz-class carrier support by making holistic changes to the way all launch and recovery products and systems are tracked and planned.  By reexamining relationships with external ALRE stakeholders and ship availability schedules, product teams are improving scheduling and embracing new rigor in getting […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
coastalreview.org

Coast Guard Station Elizabeth City set to mark 82nd year

United States Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City is celebrating its 82nd birthday Monday, just weeks after the Coast Guard’s 232-year anniversary Aug. 4. Now the Coast Guard’s largest aviation facility and biggest employer in the area, the base on the south side of Elizabeth City covers some 800 acres, a far cry from the original 249 acres when it first began operations Aug. 15, 1940.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Commercial Observer

Romspen Refis Virginia Shopping Center with $31M Loan

Developers Realty Corporation has landed a $30.5 million debt package to refinance a retail asset in Williamsburg, Va., Commercial Observer can first report. Romspen, a Canadian non-bank lender, provided the fixed-rate bridge loan for the sponsor’s New Town Shops on Main property. Colliers arranged the transaction with a team led by Dylan Kane and Zach Redding, managing directors in the firm’s New York capital markets group.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Traffic Blog August 8-12: Closures, roadwork and… Missy Elliott Blvd?

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Happy Monday to you! Welcome to this week’s WAVY Traffic Blog. Here you’ll find everything you need to know before hitting the roads this week to get where you need to go on time. Additionally, we have some of the most recent traffic headlines linked for you towards the end of this blog for your convenience.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
iheart.com

Boston Part Of New Boater Forecast From National Weather Service

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The National Weather Service is trying out a new forecast to help boaters on the coasts, and Boston is one of its focus areas. The experimental "Coastal Waters Forecast" gives boaters more details on sea conditions off our shores. "We're just trying to provide that...
BOSTON, MA
13News Now

Newport News contractor selling NFTs of Confederate monuments he took down

RICHMOND, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story about the removal of Richmond's Robert E. Lee monument. After removing the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond and nearly two dozen other statues across the city and state, Devon Henry is seeking to raise money for charity by selling digital artwork inspired by their removal in the cryptocurrency market.
RICHMOND, VA
Boston 25 News WFXT

AG finds nearly 200 uncounted votes in Bedford, NH during review of 2020 election

BEDFORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s review of the 2020 election in Bedford found an election official’s mistake left 188 ballots uncounted. While Attorney General John Formella said the error did not affect the outcome of the election, he called it a “serious mistake” that led to “significant deficiencies” in Bedford’s election returns.
BEDFORD, NH

