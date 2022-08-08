Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
3 great pizza places in Virginia
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4th
5 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
Three great steakhouses in Virginia
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Street Sweeping Schedule for Portsmouth Neighborhoods
The Department of Public Works announces the Street Sweeping schedule for Portsmouth neighborhoods in the chart below. This schedule is for August 15, 2022 through October 21, 2022. The Street Sweeping Program is part of the City’s Stormwater Management Plan. All City-maintained streets with curbs and gutters are swept three...
Slow that roll! A Virginia State Police trooper clocked a driver doing 152 mph in a 55 zone.
NORFOLK, Va. (DC News Now) — There’s driving fast, and then there’s driving 152 mph fast. That’s the speed Virginia State Police (VSP) said someone was going when a trooper clocked the driver in a 55 mph zone. VSP tweeted a picture of the ticket that the trooper wrote for the driver in Norfolk, indicating […]
universalhub.com
Yes, four of those weird helicopters just flew over Boston
Aegon Targaryen VI videoed the flight of the V-22 Ospreys down and over the Charles shortly after 11 a.m. They came from the north, like New Hampshire maybe.
Emerald Tutu being developed to protect Boston neighborhoods from increased threat of flooding
BOSTON — Boston Harbor is one of the region’s greatest assets, but it could become its biggest liability. Sea level rise associated with climate change is expected to wreak havoc all along the coastline. Boston has already seen a taste of the future as rising seas flood busy...
WSET
Big ticket! Va. driver cited for speeding, clocked at 152 mph in 55 mph zone: VSP
NORFOLK, Va. (7News) — A Norfolk, Va. driver was recently the recipient of a hefty speeding ticket, courtesy of Virginia State Police. Troopers cited the driver on I-64 for 152 miles per hour in a posted 55 mph zone. The agency tweeted out a partial photo of the ticket...
ALRE improves carrier support, ship availability
NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.– ALRE is working to improve Nimitz-class carrier support by making holistic changes to the way all launch and recovery products and systems are tracked and planned. By reexamining relationships with external ALRE stakeholders and ship availability schedules, product teams are improving scheduling and embracing new rigor in getting […]
coastalreview.org
Coast Guard Station Elizabeth City set to mark 82nd year
United States Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City is celebrating its 82nd birthday Monday, just weeks after the Coast Guard’s 232-year anniversary Aug. 4. Now the Coast Guard’s largest aviation facility and biggest employer in the area, the base on the south side of Elizabeth City covers some 800 acres, a far cry from the original 249 acres when it first began operations Aug. 15, 1940.
News 3 investigates SNAP benefits being sold for cash in Portsmouth
A lot of Virginian's rely on help from the government to get by. Part of that help comes by way of food stamps, otherwise known as SNAP benefits, however some people are taking advantage of it.
Tidewater Job Fair Wednesday in Chesapeake
WAVY TV 10 will be among the employers represented at a big job fair in Chesapeake Wednesday.
Anti-theft device purchases increase in Hampton Roads
Catalytic converter thefts continue to plague Hampton Roads. Auto shops are saying that they're seeing increased anti-theft purchases as the thefts continue.
Commercial Observer
Romspen Refis Virginia Shopping Center with $31M Loan
Developers Realty Corporation has landed a $30.5 million debt package to refinance a retail asset in Williamsburg, Va., Commercial Observer can first report. Romspen, a Canadian non-bank lender, provided the fixed-rate bridge loan for the sponsor’s New Town Shops on Main property. Colliers arranged the transaction with a team led by Dylan Kane and Zach Redding, managing directors in the firm’s New York capital markets group.
WAVY News 10
Traffic Blog August 8-12: Closures, roadwork and… Missy Elliott Blvd?
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Happy Monday to you! Welcome to this week’s WAVY Traffic Blog. Here you’ll find everything you need to know before hitting the roads this week to get where you need to go on time. Additionally, we have some of the most recent traffic headlines linked for you towards the end of this blog for your convenience.
More than 165,000 counterfeit diabetic socks seized by U.S. Customs in Virginia for second time in one month
Customs officers seized another shipment of counterfeit diabetic socks at the port of Newport News-Norfolk on July 29, following a similar raid earlier in the month.
Virginia Beach looking to fill city contracts with small business owners at annual 'Industry Day' event
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Small, women, and minority-owned business owners got a chance to connect firsthand with contracting opportunities in Virginia Beach. Monday morning marked the city's second annual “Industry Day." Virginia Beach city leaders said there's a lot of money to go around, and they want everyone...
Virginia Beach fatal crash involving one pedestrian
The Virginia Beach Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the 4800 block of Baxter Road Saturday morning.
iheart.com
Boston Part Of New Boater Forecast From National Weather Service
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The National Weather Service is trying out a new forecast to help boaters on the coasts, and Boston is one of its focus areas. The experimental "Coastal Waters Forecast" gives boaters more details on sea conditions off our shores. "We're just trying to provide that...
NJ woman who survived lightning strike details her shocking experience: 'I was doing the laundry'
Lightning strikes took the lives of three people recently outside the White House in Washington, D.C. James Mueller and Donna Mueller of Janesville, Wisconsin, both in their 70s, succumbed to their injuries following the strike at Lafayette Park on Thursday night, a spokesperson from DC Metro Police told Fox News Digital on Friday.
Newport News contractor selling NFTs of Confederate monuments he took down
RICHMOND, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story about the removal of Richmond's Robert E. Lee monument. After removing the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond and nearly two dozen other statues across the city and state, Devon Henry is seeking to raise money for charity by selling digital artwork inspired by their removal in the cryptocurrency market.
AG finds nearly 200 uncounted votes in Bedford, NH during review of 2020 election
BEDFORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s review of the 2020 election in Bedford found an election official’s mistake left 188 ballots uncounted. While Attorney General John Formella said the error did not affect the outcome of the election, he called it a “serious mistake” that led to “significant deficiencies” in Bedford’s election returns.
fallriverreporter.com
Horseneck Beach State Reservation closes according to Department of Conservation and Recreation
Effective at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, the Department of Conservation and Recreation has implemented a closure of Horseneck Beach State Reservation in the Town of Westport for the remainder of the day due to a Portuguese man o’ war sighting, as well as dangerous ocean conditions, including intense rip tide.
