Saint Louis, MO

RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis County Attempts to Get Interview Footage From KSDK

The St. Louis County Counselor's Office has taken "unprecedented" measures to prevent one Webster Groves family and their lawyer from speaking to the media about ongoing litigation over a euthanized dog, according to the family's attorney. In recent weeks, a lawsuit brought by Erin Bulfin against St. Louis County has...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
constructforstl.org

Bob Clark on Plans for Caleres Campus $500M Transformation

Clayco, CRG, and Lamar Johnson Collaborative are working to transform the Clayton campus of footwear retailer Caleres Inc. into a $500 million mixed-use redevelopment. Caleres, formerly known as Brown Shoe Co., has roots in St. Louis dating back to the 1870s and has been in Clayton since the 1950s. The 9-acre site includes plans to construct an office building, boutique hotel, luxury condominiums, townhouses, and an athletic resort concept.
CLAYTON, MO
feastmagazine.com

Festival of Nations returns to Tower Grove Park this August

After two years of pivoting due to COVID-19, St. Louisans will be glad to hear that Festival of Nations is finally returning to Tower Grove Park. On August 27 and 28, the park will hold one of the most diverse lineups of food in one place you'll probably ever find in the city; more than 40 different countries' cuisines will be represented.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
spotonillinois.com

Friends say goodbye to Yvonne Campbell

ALTON - The St. Boogie Brass Brand of St. Louis performed outside My Just Desserts on Friday as the funeral procession of its late owner, Yvonne Campbell, passed on East Broadway in Alton. Campbell, 44, died July 12 from injuries suffered in a car accident in Jamaica.
ALTON, IL
timesnewspapers.com

Webster Deacon Promoted To Lead Role With Parents As Teachers

The Parents as Teachers National Center, home of the nation’s leading early childhood home visitation and parenting education program headquartered in St. Louis, has promoted Diane Givens to senior director of Family and Child Education Project and Implementation. Givens, a deacon at First Baptist Church of Webster Groves, holds...
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
St. Louis American

Girls in the Know names LaKricia Cox new executive director

St. Louis-based Girls in the Know (GITK) announced that it has named LaKricia Cox as executive director. Cox will lead an organization dedicated to inspiring and empowering girls during their most vulnerable stage of life, bringing 12 years of program leadership, volunteer engagement and community outreach to the role. An active community member, Cox serves on the boards of Happiness Now and Jacob’s Ladder Ministries, and is part of the Community Development Project Planning Committee of Refuge and Restoration NPO. She holds an undergraduate degree in legal studies and a master’s in international relations from Webster University. Additionally, Cox is a recent graduate of the Women in Leadership program through FOCUS St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri Independent

Grieving St. Louis families respond to police-involved shooting scenes, push for change

On the night of April 24, 2013, six residents living in a neighborhood just north of downtown St. Louis say they saw the same thing.  A young Black man – 25-year-old Cary Ball Jr. — crashed his car, got out, stumbled onto another car and limped away. And then each said they saw Ball drop […] The post Grieving St. Louis families respond to police-involved shooting scenes, push for change appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Better Family Life hosts Back 2 School Giveaway

ST. LOUIS – The start of a new school year is just around the corner and the people over at Better Family Life would like your child to be prepared. The organization gave a preview of the Bookbag and Supply Giveaway that is happening in just a couple of weeks. Director of Workforce Development Ida Roundtree and Site Supervisor Marrissa Genovese previewed the event.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

How to use what’s around you for a weapon

ST. LOUIS – The owner of iKarateclub.com, Ali Moseia, teaches students to have the mindset to plan ahead. He wants students to think of ways they can defend themselves in any environment and in any situation. Monday, he showed us how to turn a knife and a self-defense key chain into a weapon and how to handle these items so they won’t be used against us.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Dancing, sewing lessons as well as swings and slides on school playgrounds

Summers in St. Louis City used to include the public schools' playground program, with organized sports, dancing and sewing lessons. The program also included an annual pageant and sports competition. — Compiled by Beth O'Malley, bomalley@post-dispatch.com. Originally published August 2018. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

SLPS Superintendent to retire at the end of the year

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dr. Kelvin Adams will retire from his role as the Saint Louis Public Schools Superintendent after nearly 14 years. “As I continue to serve the students, families, and staff of Saint Louis Public Schools over the next few months, I do so with a deep sense of pride and humility. We have come a long way since 2008, but there is still much work to be done,” Adams said in a press release. “This school year will be challenging as we focus on the safe return of students and staff amid community health challenges. We hope to restore a sense of normalcy while creating innovative learning opportunities for all students. I remain 100% committed to leading this important work.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO

