A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
Cindy Preszler returns to forecast St. Louis weather ahead of station’s anniversary event
Former 5 On Your Side Chief Meteorologist Cindy Preszler will return to St. Louis and forecast the weather with current Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell during two newscasts this week. Preszler is in town to participate in the station’s 75th anniversary event “Local News. Lasting Impact.” Thursday at the Missouri History...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis County Attempts to Get Interview Footage From KSDK
The St. Louis County Counselor's Office has taken "unprecedented" measures to prevent one Webster Groves family and their lawyer from speaking to the media about ongoing litigation over a euthanized dog, according to the family's attorney. In recent weeks, a lawsuit brought by Erin Bulfin against St. Louis County has...
constructforstl.org
Bob Clark on Plans for Caleres Campus $500M Transformation
Clayco, CRG, and Lamar Johnson Collaborative are working to transform the Clayton campus of footwear retailer Caleres Inc. into a $500 million mixed-use redevelopment. Caleres, formerly known as Brown Shoe Co., has roots in St. Louis dating back to the 1870s and has been in Clayton since the 1950s. The 9-acre site includes plans to construct an office building, boutique hotel, luxury condominiums, townhouses, and an athletic resort concept.
missouribusinessalert.com
Black businesses are rising, and three St. Louis women are helping drive that growth
At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Ronda Walker worked as the nursing director at a nursing home in the St. Louis region. Walker soon began planning her exit strategy, because she could not face seeing clients die and nursing staff fall seriously ill. The final straw was the day she suffered a stroke in early summer 2020.
feastmagazine.com
Festival of Nations returns to Tower Grove Park this August
After two years of pivoting due to COVID-19, St. Louisans will be glad to hear that Festival of Nations is finally returning to Tower Grove Park. On August 27 and 28, the park will hold one of the most diverse lineups of food in one place you'll probably ever find in the city; more than 40 different countries' cuisines will be represented.
spotonillinois.com
Friends say goodbye to Yvonne Campbell
ALTON - The St. Boogie Brass Brand of St. Louis performed outside My Just Desserts on Friday as the funeral procession of its late owner, Yvonne Campbell, passed on East Broadway in Alton. Campbell, 44, died July 12 from injuries suffered in a car accident in Jamaica.
timesnewspapers.com
Webster Deacon Promoted To Lead Role With Parents As Teachers
The Parents as Teachers National Center, home of the nation’s leading early childhood home visitation and parenting education program headquartered in St. Louis, has promoted Diane Givens to senior director of Family and Child Education Project and Implementation. Givens, a deacon at First Baptist Church of Webster Groves, holds...
St. Louis American
Girls in the Know names LaKricia Cox new executive director
St. Louis-based Girls in the Know (GITK) announced that it has named LaKricia Cox as executive director. Cox will lead an organization dedicated to inspiring and empowering girls during their most vulnerable stage of life, bringing 12 years of program leadership, volunteer engagement and community outreach to the role. An active community member, Cox serves on the boards of Happiness Now and Jacob’s Ladder Ministries, and is part of the Community Development Project Planning Committee of Refuge and Restoration NPO. She holds an undergraduate degree in legal studies and a master’s in international relations from Webster University. Additionally, Cox is a recent graduate of the Women in Leadership program through FOCUS St. Louis.
Grieving St. Louis families respond to police-involved shooting scenes, push for change
On the night of April 24, 2013, six residents living in a neighborhood just north of downtown St. Louis say they saw the same thing. A young Black man – 25-year-old Cary Ball Jr. — crashed his car, got out, stumbled onto another car and limped away. And then each said they saw Ball drop […] The post Grieving St. Louis families respond to police-involved shooting scenes, push for change appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Better Family Life hosts Back 2 School Giveaway
ST. LOUIS – The start of a new school year is just around the corner and the people over at Better Family Life would like your child to be prepared. The organization gave a preview of the Bookbag and Supply Giveaway that is happening in just a couple of weeks. Director of Workforce Development Ida Roundtree and Site Supervisor Marrissa Genovese previewed the event.
FOX2now.com
How to use what’s around you for a weapon
ST. LOUIS – The owner of iKarateclub.com, Ali Moseia, teaches students to have the mindset to plan ahead. He wants students to think of ways they can defend themselves in any environment and in any situation. Monday, he showed us how to turn a knife and a self-defense key chain into a weapon and how to handle these items so they won’t be used against us.
tncontentexchange.com
Dancing, sewing lessons as well as swings and slides on school playgrounds
Summers in St. Louis City used to include the public schools' playground program, with organized sports, dancing and sewing lessons. The program also included an annual pageant and sports competition. — Compiled by Beth O'Malley, bomalley@post-dispatch.com. Originally published August 2018. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Tuesday marks eight years since Michael Brown’s death
On August 9, 2014, Michael Brown Jr., an unarmed 18-year-old Black man, was shot to death by police officer Darren Wilson following an altercation.
St. Louis leaders condemn downtown loft, ordering management to answer safety issues
ST. LOUIS — Video circulated on social media earlier this year showed hundreds of people taking over a community room at the Ely Walker Lofts, reportedly part of a short-term rental party that overwhelmed the Washington Ave. space. It's the same building where, in March, bullets shattered the front...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Couple Uncovers the Secret History of Soulard Homes
On a recent Friday, Neil Putz took the day off from work. But he didn’t spend it relaxing at his century-old Soulard home. He and his wife, Veronica, went on a date to St. Louis City Hall, where they scoured the record of deeds. It was July, nearly five...
Greater Sneaker Society hosts convention for sneakerheads
If you have kids, you probably know how the sneaker industry has exploded in popularity in recent years.
KMOV
SLPS Superintendent to retire at the end of the year
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dr. Kelvin Adams will retire from his role as the Saint Louis Public Schools Superintendent after nearly 14 years. “As I continue to serve the students, families, and staff of Saint Louis Public Schools over the next few months, I do so with a deep sense of pride and humility. We have come a long way since 2008, but there is still much work to be done,” Adams said in a press release. “This school year will be challenging as we focus on the safe return of students and staff amid community health challenges. We hope to restore a sense of normalcy while creating innovative learning opportunities for all students. I remain 100% committed to leading this important work.”
KMOV
Honor roll student home for the summer is latest victim of violent crime in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A mother’s pain is turning into a plea after her son was shot and killed after being robbed while taking a nap in his car. Demario Smith was a University City High School honor roll student, he was murdered weeks before his sophomore year at Morehouse College.
All Schnucks locations participating in week-long food drive
ST. LOUIS — All 112 Schnucks locations throughout the Midwest will be collecting food donations to support food pantries, transition housing and homeless shelters. The "Shop Out Hunger" Food Drive starts Monday, Aug. 8 and goes until Monday, Aug. 15, according to a news release. Some of the most-needed...
KMOV
Landlord tries to force tenants out after flooding, despite the building not being condemned
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Shin-deep water, feces coming up from sewer water and damaged goods. It’s the experience one West End apartment complex is dealing with after the flooding two weeks ago. However, that’s not all. This past weekend, tenants were given a 72-hour notice to leave the property, turn in their keys, sign a release, and never come back.
