ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dr. Kelvin Adams will retire from his role as the Saint Louis Public Schools Superintendent after nearly 14 years. “As I continue to serve the students, families, and staff of Saint Louis Public Schools over the next few months, I do so with a deep sense of pride and humility. We have come a long way since 2008, but there is still much work to be done,” Adams said in a press release. “This school year will be challenging as we focus on the safe return of students and staff amid community health challenges. We hope to restore a sense of normalcy while creating innovative learning opportunities for all students. I remain 100% committed to leading this important work.”

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO