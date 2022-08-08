ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 2

Related
SPY

It’s Happening Again: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Today

Click here to read the full article. Editor’s Note: Since we originally published this story on August 3, Amazon has dropped the price of the 2021 iPad 9 even lower. Now priced at $299 even, this is officially the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this popular iPad. In addition, Walmart has also dropped prices on this tablet to match Amazon. We’ve added this additional purchase option and updated the pricing in our original story, which you can read below. Not too long ago, the idea of a $300 iPad seemed absurd. While these popular Apple tablets are typically cheaper than...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The $299 iPad 9 Is Back on Sale at Amazon Today! See the Best iPad Deals of August 2022

Click here to read the full article. Looking for the best iPad deals for August 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on iPads of all models. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals. With summer already about halfway over, we’ve been searching the internet for the best iPad deals around. Whether you’re preparing for back to school, sending a kid off to college, or following a hybrid or work-from-home schedule, having the best iPad on hand to help you manage projects and homework at home...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hp Printers#Laser Printers#Cloud Printing#Hp Deskjet 3755#Mavericks#Dropbox#Google Drive#Airprint
ZDNet

Want a portable air conditioner? The Ecoflow Wave is $200 off right now

Most of the US is currently experiencing unprecedented heat waves. Obviously, your health and safety comes first, and for those that need to invest in an air conditioner, Ecoflow has dropped the price of its portable air conditioner by $200 to make it more affordable for everyone. Two options are...
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

If a scratch or two doesn't bother you, these iPads deals are a steal

If the idea of owning an iPad with a scratch or dent doesn't bother you, you should check out the latest deals on refurbished iPads at Woot!. Apple products, including iPads, iPhones, and MacBooks, are known for being expensive. However, fans of the company and the iOS/macOS ecosystem note the potential advantages of these devices over Windows or Android, and if you are in the creative field, iPads, in particular, can be a valuable investment for hobbies or your business.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Google
GeekyGadgets

EFFTO electric screwdriver with OLED display

Hobbyists and professionals that use a screwdriver on a daily basis or would like to own a unique electric screwdriver with five different torque modes, may be interested in the EFFTO. A precision engineered electronic screwdriver complete with OLED display providing a quick reminder of how much battery life you have left and settings you have selected.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Save $1,000 on this beautiful Samsung 65-inch QLED TV

If you’re in the market for a new centerpiece for your home theater, there are a lot of great QLED TV deals to choose from. But if you’re looking to go big with your selection, one of the best 65-inch TV deals is on the Samsung QN90A QLED TV. Currently it’s seeing a discount of $1,000 at Samsung, which drops its price from $2,600 all the way down to just $1,600. Samsung even offers a couple of installment options if the one-time payment price is still too hefty at checkout. This is a limited-time deal, so you’ll need to act quickly to claim this price on the Samsung 65-inch QN90A QLED TV.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Asus’ landmark OLED monitor finally got a price, and it’s not cheap

Asus has finally decided to spill the beans on the long-awaited ProArt PA32DC OLED display. Previously teased almost a year ago, the monitor now has a release date and a price. Spoiler alert: It’s not exactly cheap. The company has previously teased the PA32DC OLED monitor nearly a year...
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

How to integrate Google Calendar with Slack

Slack is my go-to app for communication and collaboration. I use it with a number of clients to stay current on what's going on within an organization, to collaborate with teams and to make my workflow considerably easier. I also depend on Google Calendar, which I use extensively for my...
TECHNOLOGY
digg.com

My Favorite iPhone Feature Was Removed

"It was called 3D Touch (known as Force Touch on other types of devices). The screen actually had pressure sensitivity built into the physical screen and it would respond to a more forceful push into the screen. It was pretty cool." Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition. We’ve curated...
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

How to open websites as apps with Firefox on Linux

Linux Mint includes a few "homegrown" applications that are pretty fabulous, including Bulky (batch renaming tool), Hypnotics (internet TV viewer), Mint Install (USB image writer), Mint Stick (USB formatting tool), Sticky Notes (notes tool), Thingy (document search), Warpinator (file transfer), Xviewer (image viewer), and one of my favorites, Web-App Manager.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy