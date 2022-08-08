Read full article on original website
Jury picked, evidence next in 2nd trial in Gov. Whitmer plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are set to begin building their case against two men described as leaders of a 2020 scheme to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. It's the government's second chance to get convictions after a jury couldn’t deliver a unanimous verdict last spring. Opening statements are planned for Wednesday in federal court in Grand Rapids. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. are charged with agreeing to kidnap the Democratic governor as part of a plot to shock the country into chaos in the final days of the 2020 presidential election. The government says they were displeased over COVID-19 restrictions. The jury was selected Tuesday. Some people were dismissed for health reasons or for political beliefs they couldn’t set aside.
Mastriano, Pa. nominee, cuts short interview with 1/6 panel
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican governor nominee Doug Mastriano has appeared briefly before the Jan. 6 committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection. Mastriano was outside the Capitol that day and helped organize efforts in Pennsylvania to submit alternate electors beholden to Trump. Mastriano appeared for less than 15 minutes Tuesday, his attorney Timothy Parlatore said. Parlatore says his client wanted to record the proceeding and questioned the panel's validity. Mastriano is one of two people expected to provide private interviews Tuesday before the committee, according to a person familiar with the situation and granted anonymity to discuss it. The committee issued the subpoena for Mastriano back in February.
2 Pennsylvania nursing homes accused of health care fraud
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Managers at two skilled nursing facilities in western Pennsylvania are accused of fabricating records of staff time and residents’ conditions to defraud state and federal agencies. Prosecutors on Tuesday announced criminal charges against Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Allegheny County. They're accused of health care fraud, along with five people who managed their operations. A grand jury indictment alleges nurses were told to clock in for shifts they did not work and timecards were provided to the state, and that assessments of residents’ conditions were changed to qualify for higher government reimbursement.
Lutheran bishop issues public apology to Latino congregation
A top Lutheran bishop issued a public apology to a majority Latino congregation in California for how they were treated after their pastor was fired by the denomination's first transgender bishop. Presiding bishop Elizabeth A. Eaton delivered the mea culpa during the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America's Churchwide Assembly happening in Ohio. Eaton promised to dedicate more denominational resources to diversity and inclusion efforts with the goal of dismantling systemic racism. Members of the California church said they accepted the apology and forgave the church. They also spoke of the pain and trauma they endured after their pastor's removal. The congregation lost financial support and has been worshipping in a parking lot.
Nebraska woman charged with helping daughter have abortion
OMAHA (AP) — A Nebraska woman has been charged with helping her teenage daughter have an abortion. The charges come after investigators uncovered Facebook messages in which the mother and daughter discussed using medication to end the approximately 24-week pregnancy. Nebraska law prohibits abortion after 20 weeks. Prosecutors charged 41-year-old Jessica Burgess with helping her then 17-year-old daughter end her pregnancy and then burning and burying the fetus. Madison County Attorney Joseph Smith says he's never had a case involving an illegal abortion in his 32 years as the prosecutor.
Man's death during police encounter leads to $5M settlement
Relatives of a 19-year-old Black man who died during a struggle with police officers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore have reached a $5 million partial settlement of their wrongful death lawsuit. Lawyers for Anton Black's family announced the settlement terms at a news conference on Monday. They said the deal also requires improvements in police training and policies to be made by three towns that had officers involved in the deadly confrontation in 2018. The agreement doesn’t resolve the family’s claims against former Maryland chief medical examiner David Fowler and the state medical examiner’s office.
DNA leads to arrest of Hawaii man in 1982 California killing
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — DNA technology has helped investigators make an arrest in the 1992 slaying of a 15-year-old girl who was abducted in Northern California from a bus stop, raped and killed. A 75-year-old Hawaii man is in custody. The Mercury News reports Karen Stitt was waiting for a bus in Sunnyvale when she disappeared in the early morning hours of Sept. 3, 1982. A delivery truck driver discovered her body among some bushes 100 yards away from the bus stop. The newspaper reported that Sunnyvale police arrested Gary Ramirez in Maui last week after they say his DNA matched the blood from Karen’s leather jacket and the 4-foot cinder block wall where the killer left her after stabbing her 59 times. It was not immediately clear if he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
Army: 2 soldiers dead in weather-related incident in Georgia
FORT BENNING, Ga. (AP) — Army officials say two soldiers have died and three others were hurt in a weather-related incident during training in mountainous north Georgia. An Army spokesperson told WAGA-TV that the deceased soldiers, whose names have not yet been released, were part of a training program taking place Tuesday at Yonah Mountain. The injured were treated by Army personnel and transported to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available. Details about what happened have not been released. The soldiers were based at Fort Benning, elsewhere in Georgia.
