Dodgers Broadcaster has Hilarious Response to Padres Juan Soto Question
As everyone expected, any team that was to acquire Juan Soto would be chalking up a pretty expensive deal. It was San Diego that came away with the Soto sweepstakes while also picking up first baseman Josh Bell from Washington by trading shortstop C.J. Abrams, starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and outfielder Robert Hassell II.
Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres
Cody Bellinger hasn’t been good at the plate for years now, but on Sunday, he transformed into a nightmare for the San Diego Padres, as the outfielder led the way for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 4-0 victory. Bellinger finished the game 2-for-3 with both hits being solo shots. And it wasn’t just an ordinary […] The post Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Padres OF Juan Soto breaks Ted Williams insane record not seen since 1901
The MLB trade deadline was crazy, with a number of key players changing teams. But no deal was bigger than that of the Washington Nationals trading Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres. Despite hitting just .249 this year, the incredibly talented 23-year-old has a .411 on-base percentage this year. That is because of his propensity to earn walks.
Dodgers Sweep Padres Leading to Boasting of Manny Machado Confidence
The Dodgers swept the Padres over the weekend in their first matchup since San Diego added Juan Soto, Josh Bell, Brandon Drury, and Josh Hader at the trade deadline. While the latest splashy additions weren’t able to help the Padres actually score more runs than the Dodgers in any of the three games, 2019’s splashy addition Manny Machado isn’t worried.
Padres: Manny Machado isn’t worried about Dodgers sweep for a damn good reason
Despite some major trade deadline acquisitions, the San Diego Padres suffered a similar fate at the hands of the Dodgers this weekend. The Pads are all-in on a World Series either this year, or some point in the near future. While teams don’t automatically gel overnight, A.J. Preller didn’t add the likes of Josh Hader and Juan Soto just to get swept by the Dodgers.
numberfire.com
Ramon Urias not in Orioles' lineup Sunday afternoon
Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Urias is being repalced at third base by Rougned Odor versus Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. In 290 plate appearances this season, Urias has a .247 batting average with a .718 OPS, 11 home runs,...
ESPN
Machado's 3-run homer gives Padres dramatic win over Giants
SAN DIEGO -- — After a mystifying five-game skid that included a 26-inning scoreless streak, the new-look San Diego Padres finally played the way they're supposed to after last week's blockbuster trade that brought Juan Soto to town. Manny Machado hit a game-ending, three-run homer and Soto connected for...
MLB
Dodgers make statement, sweep revamped Padres
LOS ANGELES -- Entering the much-anticipated weekend series against the Padres, the Dodgers insisted they weren’t in the business of sending a message, throwing out just about every cliche in the book. Well, whether they intended to or not, the Dodgers sent a loud and clear message that they’re...
Yardbarker
Cody Bellinger Made Dodgers Franchise History With 2 Home Runs Against Padres
Cody Bellinger has not fared well in his career against Yu Darvish, which left him wanting to have a ‘simple’ approach that in turn produced a home run off the San Diego Padres starter. Bellinger later slugged a second homer to help the Los Angeles Dodgers complete a series sweep.
NBC Sports
Phillies move past Padres in wild-card race after sweeping Nationals
The weather is warm, the ball is flying, the Phillies' offense is locked in and these post-trade deadline Nationals have one of the worst major-league rosters in recent memory. The result? The Phillies finished off the hapless Nats, 13-1, Sunday afternoon to complete a four-game sweep. The Phils are a...
