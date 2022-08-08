ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

ClutchPoints

Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres

Cody Bellinger hasn’t been good at the plate for years now, but on Sunday, he transformed into a nightmare for the San Diego Padres, as the outfielder led the way for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 4-0 victory. Bellinger finished the game 2-for-3 with both hits being solo shots. And it wasn’t just an ordinary […] The post Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Sweep Padres Leading to Boasting of Manny Machado Confidence

The Dodgers swept the Padres over the weekend in their first matchup since San Diego added Juan Soto, Josh Bell, Brandon Drury, and Josh Hader at the trade deadline. While the latest splashy additions weren’t able to help the Padres actually score more runs than the Dodgers in any of the three games, 2019’s splashy addition Manny Machado isn’t worried.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
numberfire.com

Ramon Urias not in Orioles' lineup Sunday afternoon

Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Urias is being repalced at third base by Rougned Odor versus Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. In 290 plate appearances this season, Urias has a .247 batting average with a .718 OPS, 11 home runs,...
BALTIMORE, MD
ESPN

Machado's 3-run homer gives Padres dramatic win over Giants

SAN DIEGO -- — After a mystifying five-game skid that included a 26-inning scoreless streak, the new-look San Diego Padres finally played the way they're supposed to after last week's blockbuster trade that brought Juan Soto to town. Manny Machado hit a game-ending, three-run homer and Soto connected for...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Dodgers make statement, sweep revamped Padres

LOS ANGELES -- Entering the much-anticipated weekend series against the Padres, the Dodgers insisted they weren’t in the business of sending a message, throwing out just about every cliche in the book. Well, whether they intended to or not, the Dodgers sent a loud and clear message that they’re...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Freddie Freeman
Juan Soto
Cody Bellinger
Brandon Drury
NBC Sports

Phillies move past Padres in wild-card race after sweeping Nationals

The weather is warm, the ball is flying, the Phillies' offense is locked in and these post-trade deadline Nationals have one of the worst major-league rosters in recent memory. The result? The Phillies finished off the hapless Nats, 13-1, Sunday afternoon to complete a four-game sweep. The Phils are a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

