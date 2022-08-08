ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

gwinnettprepsports.com

PSG.LGD finish group play with win, No. 1 at PGL Arlington

PSG.LGD dominated all the way to the end of group play with a 2-0 win over Thunder Awaken on Monday at the PGL Arlington Major in Arlington, Texas. PSG.LGD concluded Group A action at 7-1, recording wins in 27 and 33 minutes, both on red. PSG.LGD finished No. 1 overall in group play.
gwinnettprepsports.com

Liberty, Wings continue scramble for playoff spot

Postseason implications aplenty will be in play when the Dallas Wings host the New York Liberty on Wednesday for the second of a two-game, late-season miniseries between the teams in Arlington, Texas. The Wings (17-16) clinched a berth in the playoffs with an 86-77 win over New York on Monday...
