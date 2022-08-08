Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Stanford Daily
Stanford to eliminate isolation housing for COVID-positive students
COVID-positive students will isolate in their residences this fall quarter, according to a Monday email from Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole. Roommates of individuals who have tested positive may be eligible for alternative temporary housing provided by Stanford, based on medical need or registered accommodations. A University spokesperson...
SJSU to offer five online undergrad degree programs
(BCN) — Starting next year, San Jose State University will offer students the ability to earn online degrees in five undergraduate majors. The online program targets adult learners, especially those juggling a career while trying to finish a college degree. “Access to SJSU Online will give busy professionals, parents, veterans, and community college students the […]
School bells ring later for San Jose students
Mornings will start later for San Jose high school and middle school students this year due to a new, first-in-the-nation state law. California has moved back the clocks to an 8:30 a.m. or later start time for high schoolers and an 8 a.m. or later time for middle schoolers. The decision went into effect July 1, after advocates pushed for a way to tackle sleep deprivation among teenagers.
NBC Bay Area
UC Berkeley Scientists Develop Potential Game Changer in Fight Against COVID-19
Scientists at UC Berkeley are developing what could be a game changer in the fight against COVID-19. The easy-to-use treatment, a nasal spray that could potentially stop the virus in its tracks, has been in the works for at least two years. UC Berkeley professor Anders Naar said those years...
Bramson: When the numbers don’t add up
Since 2015, over 20,000 people have left the streets to find permanent housing in Santa Clara County. Let that sink in for a second. It’s the population of many small cities in California. How have they found these new homes? It’s a combination of supportive services, rental subsidies, new...
The Almanac Online
New report lists local communities among Bay Area's most racially and economically segregated neighborhoods
A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods are highly segregated by race and wealth, with census tracks in Portola Valley, Woodside, Atherton and Menlo Park on the top 20 list of the most segregated neighborhoods by white wealth. The report is based...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area school districts struggle to hire teachers
SAN FRANCISCO - As students head back to school this week, some districts are struggling to make sure they have enough staff for the first day of classes. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Bay Area school districts have more teacher openings this year than on average. In San Francisco,...
Wheatley: Cambrian Village is a strong step forward for San Jose
The San Jose City Council on Tuesday will consider approving the Cambrian Village mixed-use project that would bring 428 much-needed new homes to San Jose. Cambrian has a longtime history of being a social hub for the area, but it did not age like a fine wine. Today it stands a largely vacant strip mall... The post Wheatley: Cambrian Village is a strong step forward for San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose council may rethink tiny house site over concerns it would affect public park
Plans to build a tiny home village on Noble Avenue in San Jose for unhoused residents may be reconsidered after a city councilmember voiced his opposition to fellow policymakers. District 4 Councilmember David Cohen submitted a memo to the city’s Rules and Open Government committee, asking staff members to immediately...
You’re thinking about renting an apartment in Silicon Valley? Well, everyone else is too
SILICON VALLEY REMAINS one of the most sought after rental markets in California, despite being one of the most costly. In a new study by apartment search site RentCafe, Silicon Valley ranked 8 out of 11 top rental markets in the state. The study looked at the number of renters competing for an apartment, occupancy and vacancy rates, the percentage of new apartments built and lease renewal rates.
NBC Bay Area
Tech Startup Offers New Way to Invest in Real Estate
If you're feeling priced out and frustrated by the Bay Area housing market, there are now startups working to make things easier for you. The startups are under the radar so far, but NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman in the video report above provides a look at how the companies want to disrupt the real estate market.
KTVU FOX 2
Repealed San Jose cruising ban about public safety, not racism
San Jose, CA - On Tuesday the San Jose City Council is set to finalize a plan to lift a ban on cruising in the city. The move, which was initially approved at the end of June, is being hailed as a way to remove a racist and outdated policy which penalizes Latino culture and heritage. But, one former member of the council says the policy was always simply about public safety, not racism.
KTVU FOX 2
Sutter Health workers shorted on paychecks: report
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Nurses and other healthcare workers at Sutter Health say they are getting shorted their full salaries. The Sacramento Bee reports nurses at several Sutter locations, including in the Bay Area, haven't got their full checks for over a month. Sutter says the company recently switched to a...
everythingsouthcity.com
South San Francisco City Employees Headed Towards A Strike
South San Francisco, CA August 8, 2022 Press Release. Preschool teachers, 911 dispatchers, park employees and other people working for the City of South San Francisco may soon be voting on whether to strike for the first time in memory. A city worker strike could impact South City’s parks, libraries, preschools, 911 call centers, building permits, and other essential services.
berkeleyside.org
‘Don’t let this be a failure’: The pressure to keep a Berkeley barbecue spot afloat
It’s been almost a year since Mary Everett, the owner of Berkeley barbecue destination Everett and Jones, died of COVID-19. Ask anyone who’s lost a parent, though, and they’ll tell you that first year after the loss passes in a whirlwind, a combination of grief and self-reflection.
Daily Californian
How Trader Joe’s saved my life
My body and I don’t always see eye to eye. This isn’t new to me; growing up, I often struggled with keeping up with my nutrient intake. It definitely didn’t help that I come from a family of strict vegetarians, further limiting my food options. Eating fruits and vegetables wasn’t enough, and I was always deficient in vitamins and minerals that are typically found in specific, nonvegetarian options.
Sisters call for community’s help to save church
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – In the South Bay, two sisters who are co-pastors are calling on the community to help save their church. They have been struggling since the pandemic to keep up with payments as membership dropped and have since filed for bankruptcy. The ‘Light of the World’ church in southeastern San Jose […]
Cooler heads prevail in San Francisco farmers market fracas, for now
The hope is a written agreement will be signed in the upcoming weeks.
Frustrated buyers in the Bay Area housing market buying 'second homes' first
Is this the secret to getting into the Bay Area housing market?
davisvanguard.org
Appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins Pulls Papers to Run for Office
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Brooke Jenkins, who was appointed as San Francisco District Attorney after the recall of former DA Chesa Boudin, made it official Monday, announcing she’s running for the office, according to The San Francisco Chronicle. Chronicle reporter Rachel Swan wrote a “giddy crowd greeted San...
