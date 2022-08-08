ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Stanford Daily

Stanford to eliminate isolation housing for COVID-positive students

COVID-positive students will isolate in their residences this fall quarter, according to a Monday email from Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole. Roommates of individuals who have tested positive may be eligible for alternative temporary housing provided by Stanford, based on medical need or registered accommodations. A University spokesperson...
STANFORD, CA
KRON4 News

SJSU to offer five online undergrad degree programs

(BCN) — Starting next year, San Jose State University will offer students the ability to earn online degrees in five undergraduate majors. The online program targets adult learners, especially those juggling a career while trying to finish a college degree. “Access to SJSU Online will give busy professionals, parents, veterans, and community college students the […]
San José Spotlight

School bells ring later for San Jose students

Mornings will start later for San Jose high school and middle school students this year due to a new, first-in-the-nation state law. California has moved back the clocks to an 8:30 a.m. or later start time for high schoolers and an 8 a.m. or later time for middle schoolers. The decision went into effect July 1, after advocates pushed for a way to tackle sleep deprivation among teenagers.
SAN JOSE, CA
Stanford, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area school districts struggle to hire teachers

SAN FRANCISCO - As students head back to school this week, some districts are struggling to make sure they have enough staff for the first day of classes. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Bay Area school districts have more teacher openings this year than on average. In San Francisco,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

Wheatley: Cambrian Village is a strong step forward for San Jose

The San Jose City Council on Tuesday will consider approving the Cambrian Village mixed-use project that would bring 428 much-needed new homes to San Jose. Cambrian has a longtime history of being a social hub for the area, but it did not age like a fine wine. Today it stands a largely vacant strip mall... The post Wheatley: Cambrian Village is a strong step forward for San Jose  appeared first on San José Spotlight.
LocalNewsMatters.org

You’re thinking about renting an apartment in Silicon Valley? Well, everyone else is too

SILICON VALLEY REMAINS one of the most sought after rental markets in California, despite being one of the most costly. In a new study by apartment search site RentCafe, Silicon Valley ranked 8 out of 11 top rental markets in the state. The study looked at the number of renters competing for an apartment, occupancy and vacancy rates, the percentage of new apartments built and lease renewal rates.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Tech Startup Offers New Way to Invest in Real Estate

If you're feeling priced out and frustrated by the Bay Area housing market, there are now startups working to make things easier for you. The startups are under the radar so far, but NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman in the video report above provides a look at how the companies want to disrupt the real estate market.
KTVU FOX 2

Repealed San Jose cruising ban about public safety, not racism

San Jose, CA - On Tuesday the San Jose City Council is set to finalize a plan to lift a ban on cruising in the city. The move, which was initially approved at the end of June, is being hailed as a way to remove a racist and outdated policy which penalizes Latino culture and heritage. But, one former member of the council says the policy was always simply about public safety, not racism.
SAN JOSE, CA
NewsBreak
KTVU FOX 2

Sutter Health workers shorted on paychecks: report

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Nurses and other healthcare workers at Sutter Health say they are getting shorted their full salaries. The Sacramento Bee reports nurses at several Sutter locations, including in the Bay Area, haven't got their full checks for over a month. Sutter says the company recently switched to a...
everythingsouthcity.com

South San Francisco City Employees Headed Towards A Strike

South San Francisco, CA August 8, 2022 Press Release. Preschool teachers, 911 dispatchers, park employees and other people working for the City of South San Francisco may soon be voting on whether to strike for the first time in memory. A city worker strike could impact South City’s parks, libraries, preschools, 911 call centers, building permits, and other essential services.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Californian

How Trader Joe’s saved my life

My body and I don’t always see eye to eye. This isn’t new to me; growing up, I often struggled with keeping up with my nutrient intake. It definitely didn’t help that I come from a family of strict vegetarians, further limiting my food options. Eating fruits and vegetables wasn’t enough, and I was always deficient in vitamins and minerals that are typically found in specific, nonvegetarian options.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Sisters call for community’s help to save church

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – In the South Bay, two sisters who are co-pastors are calling on the community to help save their church. They have been struggling since the pandemic to keep up with payments as membership dropped and have since filed for bankruptcy. The ‘Light of the World’ church in southeastern San Jose […]
SAN JOSE, CA

