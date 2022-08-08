San Jose, CA - On Tuesday the San Jose City Council is set to finalize a plan to lift a ban on cruising in the city. The move, which was initially approved at the end of June, is being hailed as a way to remove a racist and outdated policy which penalizes Latino culture and heritage. But, one former member of the council says the policy was always simply about public safety, not racism.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO