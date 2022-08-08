ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Palestine Wildcats honored with Danny Palmer Community Service Award

Coach Lance Angel and his Palestine Wildcats were honored with the Danny Palmer East Texas Team Community Service Award during Tuesday's 16th Annual. According to the district, Coyne was taking the two students to the game to comfort them following a recent and sudden death in their family. Another example to highlight the type of man and comforter he was.
PALESTINE, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Country music singer Jimmy Fortune to perform at Liberty Hall

Country music singer Jimmy Fortune will perform in concert Friday at Liberty Hall in Tyler. Fortune performed with the legendary Statler Brothers for 20 years, first as a temporary replacement for member Lew DeWitt. “My professional career started when I went with the Statler Brothers,” Fortune said. “That was in...
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy