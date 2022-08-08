Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Body found in gazebo of Enfield town green
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A homicide investigation is underway in the area of the Enfield town green. The location was 81-199 Main St. Police Chief Alaric Fox gave an update around 7:50 a.m. on Wednesday. He told Channel 3 that a person walking near the town green saw a body...
Eyewitness News
Firefighters called to home in West Haven
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a home in West Haven on Tuesday morning. The scene was on Admiral Street. The building was a three-story home. A Channel 3 crew on the scene noticed that the front door appeared to be forced into. The fire was out.
East Haven police investigating shooting on Coe Avenue
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – East Haven police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Coe Avenue Tuesday morning. At 10:13 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Coe Avenue and William Street after a report of gunfire, police said. Responding officers determined through video surveillance that a dark-colored SUV was traveling Southbound in […]
Series of carjackings and robberies in New Haven County over a span of four days
MILFORD, Conn. — A busy few days for police in New Haven County, where several cars were stolen, and items were stolen from cars. Friday morning in Orange, a 70-year-old was threatened with a gun while pumping gas, punched, and pistol-whipped before two suspects took off with the victim's car.
Man stabbed at Southbury construction site: State police
SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Connecticut state police are investigating after two men were restrained, assaulted and robbed at a construction site in Southbury. One of the men was hospitalized with a stab wound. Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call from a woman who said she was stopped by...
23-year-old hospitalized after Norwich shooting
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police are investigating a shooting that led to a 23-year-old man being placed in the hospital. Just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning, officers were dispatched to the William Backus Hospital for reports of a gunshot victim. Officials said the 23-year-old sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand. The […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Kids hospitalized after mercury contamination at New Britain home
How to save on laptops for the upcoming school year.
Eyewitness News
Signs in Milford encourage people to lock up their cars
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Milford are reminding homeowners to get into the 9 p.m. routine of locking up their cars. Lawn signs have the message, “lock up and make it an habit.”. Milford’s police department is making these available for residents. It might seem like a...
Eyewitness News
State police: Man dead after lawnmower accident in Lebanon
LEBANON, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a lawnmower accident in Lebanon Monday morning, state police said. Authorities said the incident happened at a home on Tobacco Street. A 75-year-old man fell into a pond, police said. State police said a neighbor found the man unresponsive in...
22-Year-Old From North Branford Killed In Two-Vehicle New Haven Crash
A 22-year-old Connecticut man was killed during a two-vehicle crash. The crash took place in New Haven around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6 on Middletown Avenue. Responding police officers found Raymond Sobask of North Branford, unresponsive in the street, said Officer Scott Shumway, of the New Haven Police. Sobask was...
Crews respond to fire at Wallingford Popeyes
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Crews are responding to a fire at North Colony Road in Wallingford Tuesday morning. The fire broke out in a Popeyes kitchen in Wallingford. There is no word yet on the severity of the blaze or what may have caused it. Fire officials said they are on the scene but have […]
Eyewitness News
17-year-old arrested after shooting in Hamden
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A 17-year-old is facing charges after a shooting in Hamden last month. Police said it happened in the area of Blue Hills Avenue and Noble Court on July 17. Witnesses told police gunfire was exchanged between a person walking and an occupant of a vehicle.
Southington police make second arrest in Motel 6 robbery, assault
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Police have arrested a second person in connection to the robbery, assault and home invasion of a man staying at the Southington Motel 6 in April. On April 14 around 10 p.m. Southington police responded to Motel 6 located on Queen Street to the report of a robbery, officials said. A […]
Springfield man arrested for allegedly shooting people with BB gun
A Springfield man was arrested for allegedly shooting multiple people with a BB gun Sunday night.
Register Citizen
Police: Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Newington crash
NEWINGTON — Police say a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Sunday night. Officers were called to the intersection of Fenn Road and Cedar Street around 8:50 p.m. Sunday for a reported crash between a car and a motorcycle, Newington Police Chief Stephen Clark said in a news release.
Man injured in West Haven shooting
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven police are investigating the shooting of a male victim in the area of Leet Street on Sunday. The victim was transported to a hospital at around 7 p.m. on Sunday. His wounds are being described as non life threatening, according to officials. West Haven police are calling this […]
Eyewitness News
Dogs returned, suspect arrested following car theft in East Haven
EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - An East Haven family let out a big sigh of relief Sunday night after their dogs were returned. Police said the car was stolen from the Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot on 320 Main St. around 6 a.m. on Sunday. There were two dogs in...
New Haven motorcycle crash kills North Branford man
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A North Branford man has died after a motorcycle crash late Saturday. Police said they were called at 10:35 PM, to a motorcycle crash on Middletown Avenue, between Front Street and the Interstate 91 ramp. The motorcycle operator, Raymond Sobask, 22, of North Branford, was found unresponsive in the street. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Eyewitness News
Stolen car crash sends Jeep into law office building in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A driver was hurt and a building in New Britain was damaged when someone crashed a stolen car. It happened at 183 Broad St. Monday night. Mayor Erin Stewart’s Office said the stolen vehicle hit a Jeep, which caused the Jeep to strike the building. The driver of the Jeep sustained a concussion and was transported to a hospital.
ALERT CENTER: 30 people evacuated from Bridgeport building fire
At least 30 people were evacuated after a fire broke out inside a building in Bridgeport
