KTAL
Funeral planned for Cass County sisters
ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – This weekend, a funeral service will take place for three sisters from Cass County found in a pond on July 30. The service for Te’Mari La’Trinity Shaunda Robinson-Oliver, 5, A’Miyah La’Shay Hughes, 8, and Zi’Ariel La’Jade Robinson-Oliver, 9, will take place at the Atlanta High School Auditorium on Aug. 13. at 1:00 p.m.
hopeprescott.com
RAINBOW OF CHALLENGES-ROC ENTERPRISES RECEIVES $40K DONATION FROM TYSON FOODS OF HOPE
HOPE, AR. – There were smiles all around as ROC Enterprises of Rainbow of Challenges, Inc. received a donation check of $40,000 from Tyson Foods of Hope. The informal presentation was held in the meeting room at the Melon Patch restaurant in downtown Hope and was the result of a co-op between ROC handling the recycling duties of the many cardboard boxes that amass at the Tyson plant located north of Hope.
ktoy1047.com
Veteran clinic moving to new location
As they get ready to transition to the new facility, the clinic has suspended operations for the rest of this week. They will resume normal operations at the new location on Monday, August 15, at 8:00 a.m. The clinic’s new location is 5701 Summerhill Road, Texarkana, Texas.
KTBS
Tasty Tuesday: Tailgater’s Burger Company
HOPE, Ark. - Tailgating season will be here before you know it and there's no better establishment to feature for this week's Tasty Tuesday than Tailgater's Burger Company in Hope, Arkansas. Located at 101 S. Main Street, Tailgater's Burger Company is sure to satisfy your palate.
swark.today
Labor Day hours, trash pick-up schedule for Hempstead County announced
Hempstead County Courthouse, Road and Waste Department will be closed Monday, September 5, 2022 to observe Labor Day. Resume regular working hours Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Trash collection for Hempstead County Monday, September 5,and Tuesday, September 6 trash will be collected on Tuesday, September 6. Please have it out by 7:00 AM.
That Was One Scary Weekend – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
It was a scary week for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office and deputies as one of their own was seriously wounded Saturday night trying to apprehend a man who was wanted for murder. Lt Scott Lillis was shot through his left eye in that exchange and according to Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal, has lost the use of that eye but thank goodness he expected to make a full recovery and is in good spirits according to the Sheriff. The Lillis family is going to need help with those hospital bills that will start rolling in soon and we have the links below to various fundraisers if you would like to help out. Plus, your weekly rundown of other crimes in Bowie County as prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, August 5, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in August 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Jason James Shands, 35, of Emerson and Elizabeth Lynn Lalonde, 30, of Emerson, August 5. Myles Foster Jones, 22,...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Dr. Anthony Muhammad to be keynote speaker for TASD staff back-to-school event
TEXARKANA — The Texarkana Arkansas School District announced that Dr. Anthony Muhammad, CEO of New Frontier 21 Consulting, will be the keynote speaker for staff’s back-to-school event on Aug. 12 at 8:00 a.m. at First Baptist – Moores Lane. Dr. Muhammad has served as a practitioner for...
KTBS
Homeschool Expo highlights available resources in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas - Home schoolers across the ArkLaTex are also gearing up for the upcoming school year. A Texarkana homeschool group recently hosted an expo to help families and parents learn more about what resources available to them in Bowie County. The Four States Home School Expo was created to be a one-stop shop of resources for people homeschooling, or considering homeschooling their children this school year.
hopeprescott.com
Tonya Kenward
Mrs. Tonya Kenward, age 52 of Lewisville, Arkansas, passed away Sunday August 7, 2022. Tonya was born on February 26, 1969 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Jules and Judy Barber Meyer Jr. She was a homemaker and a devoted wife, mother and enjoyed cooking for her family. Survivors include: husband...
ktoy1047.com
Bowie County sheriff updates on status of wounded deputy
Lt. Scott Lillis with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office pulled the suspect over, believing it was merely a DUI stop before the suspect drew a firearm and shot Lillis in the face. Lillis was airlifted to Little Rock and the suspect was eventually cornered in an abandoned home before...
KTAL
This is what a lethal dose of fentanyl looks like
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A potentially lethal dose of fentanyl can fit on the tip of a sharpened No. 2 pencil, according to the Texarkana Texas Police Department. Officials say that two milligrams of fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that medical professionals...
ktoy1047.com
Law enforcement reminds residents to stop for school buses
Unless you are on a road with a divided median with the bus on the other side of the road, you must come to a stop every time you see a bus with its flashing red lights on. Most even have a Stop sign that deploys from the side to further enforce this. Even if you’re on the other side of the road, you must come to a complete stop until the bus has finished loading or unloading students.
arkadelphian.com
Body recovered from Caddo River
CADDO VALLEY — Officials on Monday located the body of a Nash, Texas, man who went missing this weekend on the Caddo River. At 7:41 a.m. Monday, the body of Jakeylon Burnett was recovered about 1.7 miles downstream of the Highway 7 bridge over the river. It was near the bridge that on Saturday evening the 19-year-old Burnett was first reported missing when those in his party phoned 911 to report they watched him go under, resurface and return below the water.
texarkanafyi.com
2022-23 Texarkana High School Football Schedules
Friday, 9/2 – Colleyville Heritage – Home.
ktoy1047.com
Body found in Hope pond identified
The body was found Monday in a pond off of Highway 29 North in Hope. Police have identified the man as 55-year-old Christopher Chancellor. Chancellor was originally from Texarkana but had been living in the Hope area for several months at the time of his death.
