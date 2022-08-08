ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becoming Elizabeth’s Alicia von Rittberg Reveals Which Royal’s Closet She Would Raid

By Reshma Gopaldas
 2 days ago
Alicia von Rittberg shed her Becoming Elizabeth crown and took a break to get candid about everything, from who her first celebrity crush was to when she’s mistaken as Nicole Kidman’s. Von Rittberg stopped by the StyleCaster studio where she spilled on her go-to karaoke track, the strange snack she loves, the one song she would listen to on repeat for the rest of her life and which late royal family member’s closet she would raid. Plus, she tells us the movie that made her cry on a plane—and how if you see her crying on a plane, just keep walking!

Von Rittberg plays Queen Elizabeth I on Starz ’s Becoming Elizabeth, where viewers see the infamous “Virgin Queen’s” rise to power after her father, Henry VIII, dies. And of course, what’s a Queen without a love triangle? Everyone accidentally has an affair with their stepmother’s husband who’s also her brother’s uncle, right? But von Rittberg proved how well she knows royal history when she played a round of Royal Trivia with us earlier this season.

Finally, she tells us exactly what she would be if she wasn’t an actor. It’s definitely not what you’d guess, and she only offers this as an explanation, “Because it’s fun.” Is it though? You decide. As for what she would do with Justin Timberlake, you’ll have to watch the video above to find out. Here’s a hint: It involves denim.

Becoming Elizabeth airs Sundays on Starz at 9 p.m. The season 1 finale airs August 7, 2022.

