ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

6 hospitalized after tree falls on Class of ’72 reunion in Philly park

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VE9U0_0h8cRLXd00

PHILADELPHIA — Six people attending a high school reunion in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park were injured Sunday after a tree fell on their tent.

Philadelphia Fire Department spokeswoman Kathy Matheson confirmed to WCAU-TV that the freak accident occurred at around 12:20 p.m. EDT.

The group was celebrating a reunion for the West Philadelphia High School class of 1972, WPVI-TV reported.

“I was standing right in front of that tent there. Then all of a sudden, all you heard was cracking,” witness Fernando Davis told WCAU.

According to police, the victims were all 66 and 67 years old, and each was listed in stable condition by Sunday evening, the TV station reported.

“Every man ran across this park to go pick up heavy tree branches together to get them off the classmates,” Florence Hagains of West Philadelphia told WPVI.

According to the TV station, a second tree came crashing down in the North Georges Hill picnic area of Fairmount Park later Sunday evening, but no injuries were reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
84K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy