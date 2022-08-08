ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLBT

Jackson announces water distribution site for Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to city residents on Tuesday afternoon. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle. Please see below for details:. WHAT: Water distribution site. WHEN: 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 9. WHERE: Fire Station #1 (Headquarters)
WJTV 12

Stokes to propose solutions to Jackson’s water issue

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson city councilman is asking the state or federal government to intervene in Jackson’s ongoing water crisis. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes is asking for either state or federal help by placing Jackson’s water under a receivership until it’s in compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act. He says it’s […]
Jackson Free Press

Clinton to Speak at Memorial of Late Mississippi Gov, Wife

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Democratic former President Bill Clinton, Republican former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour and former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Reuben Anderson are scheduled to speak May 3 at an event celebrating the lives of the late Gov. William Winter and his wife, Elise Winter. William Winter, a...
WLBT

City of Jackson asks residents to conserve water ‘where possible’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson is requesting residents to take efforts to conserve water as work crews make necessary repairs at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant. This announcement comes hours after the city sent a statement regarding the low water pressure that is being called to mechanical issues at the plant.
WJTV 12

Mississippi receives $15.4M for infrastructure projects

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced $15.4 million was awarded to Mississippi for infrastructure projects in Yazoo City, Tupelo, and Ripley. The three grants are specifically designed for local projects. The grants were awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with […]
desotocountynews.com

Harris named Mississippi Main Street Director of Grants and Special Projects

The Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA) announced that Lindsey Harris of Jackson, Miss. has been hired as the new Director of Grants and Special Projects for the statewide organization. In this role, Harris will provide leadership and coordination for the development, writing, administration, and management of grants and other funds...
WLBT

Educators, restaurant owners ‘tapped out’ on Jackson’s water issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two very different groups held two separate press conferences Monday with the very same request for state and local leaders: action. “We hope that the city leaders and state leaders can come together, put aside their partisan differences, and find a solution,” David Conn, owner of 4Top Hospitality Group, said. “Great leadership is action, not words. We want action.”
WLBT

Jackson to distribute bottled water Monday evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to city residents Monday evening. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle. 5080 Parkway Drive (Colonial Mart Shopping Center) Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WJTV 12

Lawsuit in Metrocenter Mall case moves forward

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The revolving door of issues with Metrocenter Mall in Jackson were front and center during a court hearing on Tuesday. Plaintiff Christopher Jones, who is a business investor, addressed the court by phone during a status call in the case. He alleged a series of fraud accusations against Emily Sanders in […]
WLBT

Thousands of students begin new school year in Hinds County

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - It’s the first day of school across the Hinds County School District. About 5,000 students are enrolled across the district. All those students will be carrying clear backpacks or bags. This is not a new requirement - the rule was also in place for...
WJTV 12

Jackson restaurant owners frustrated with ongoing water issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson restaurant owners said they’ve taken a major hit due to the city’s ongoing water crisis. They said the citywide boil water notice is costing them hundreds of dollars each day. They are having to buy ice, canned drinks and gallons of water for their customers and employees. The owners said […]
WKRG News 5

Viral video of Mississippi arrest sparks investigation

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the officer’s […]
