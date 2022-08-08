Read full article on original website
WLBT
Jackson City Council says mayor brought in Richard’s Disposal, he should pay them
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson City Council says the mayor conspired with Richard’s Disposal to bring the firm to the city, and he, not the council, should have to pay the bill. In July, Richard’s filed suit in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi seeking...
WLBT
Jackson announces water distribution site for Tuesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to city residents on Tuesday afternoon. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle. Please see below for details:. WHAT: Water distribution site. WHEN: 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 9. WHERE: Fire Station #1 (Headquarters)
Stokes to propose solutions to Jackson’s water issue
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson city councilman is asking the state or federal government to intervene in Jackson’s ongoing water crisis. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes is asking for either state or federal help by placing Jackson’s water under a receivership until it’s in compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act. He says it’s […]
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves celebrates completion of highway expansion
Officials gathered in Richland Monday to cut ribbon on the recently expanded U.S. Highway 49 in Rankin County. Central Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons was joined by Gov. Tate Reeves to celebrate the completion of this massive infrastructure improvement project. “This 7.5 mile stretch of improvements from Florence to Richland consists...
WLBT
Jackson mayor, chief of staff wants all council requests to city staffers to come through his office, emails reveal
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tensions between the Jackson City Council and administration staffers continue to run high, as evidenced by what is now being called an “unfortunate email exchange” between Ward 7 Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay and Mayor Chief of Staff Safiya Omari. The emails come as the mayor...
Jackson Free Press
Clinton to Speak at Memorial of Late Mississippi Gov, Wife
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Democratic former President Bill Clinton, Republican former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour and former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Reuben Anderson are scheduled to speak May 3 at an event celebrating the lives of the late Gov. William Winter and his wife, Elise Winter. William Winter, a...
WLBT
City of Jackson asks residents to conserve water ‘where possible’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson is requesting residents to take efforts to conserve water as work crews make necessary repairs at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant. This announcement comes hours after the city sent a statement regarding the low water pressure that is being called to mechanical issues at the plant.
WAPT
Jackson mayor says water is safe; state-issued boil-water notice remains in place
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the city's water is safe, despite a state-issued boil-water notice. The Mississippi State Department of Health issued the notice July 29 because of higher than normal turbidity levels, or cloudy water. Lumumba held a news conference Monday outside the O.B....
Mississippi receives $15.4M for infrastructure projects
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced $15.4 million was awarded to Mississippi for infrastructure projects in Yazoo City, Tupelo, and Ripley. The three grants are specifically designed for local projects. The grants were awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with […]
desotocountynews.com
Harris named Mississippi Main Street Director of Grants and Special Projects
The Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA) announced that Lindsey Harris of Jackson, Miss. has been hired as the new Director of Grants and Special Projects for the statewide organization. In this role, Harris will provide leadership and coordination for the development, writing, administration, and management of grants and other funds...
WLBT
Educators, restaurant owners ‘tapped out’ on Jackson’s water issues
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two very different groups held two separate press conferences Monday with the very same request for state and local leaders: action. “We hope that the city leaders and state leaders can come together, put aside their partisan differences, and find a solution,” David Conn, owner of 4Top Hospitality Group, said. “Great leadership is action, not words. We want action.”
WLBT
Jackson to distribute bottled water Monday evening
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to city residents Monday evening. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle. 5080 Parkway Drive (Colonial Mart Shopping Center) Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WLBT
One of two lawsuits involving Metrocenter owner could wrap up in September
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Once the largest indoor shopping mall in the southeast, the Metrocenter will remain closed for the time being. The legal battle between interior mall owner Emily Seiferth-Sanders and investor Christopher Jones could wrap up as quickly as a month or as long as a year. At...
Lawsuit in Metrocenter Mall case moves forward
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The revolving door of issues with Metrocenter Mall in Jackson were front and center during a court hearing on Tuesday. Plaintiff Christopher Jones, who is a business investor, addressed the court by phone during a status call in the case. He alleged a series of fraud accusations against Emily Sanders in […]
WLBT
Thousands of students begin new school year in Hinds County
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - It’s the first day of school across the Hinds County School District. About 5,000 students are enrolled across the district. All those students will be carrying clear backpacks or bags. This is not a new requirement - the rule was also in place for...
Mississippi police chief: Federal lawsuit is an effort ‘to destroy me and our town’
A Mississippi police chief says a recent federal lawsuit filed against him is part of an ongoing effort to “destroy me and our town.”. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins posted a statement on social media Monday afternoon responding to articles about the lawsuit filed in late July against him and the City of Brookhaven.
Mississippi Insight for Aug. 7, 2022: Flaggs and Reeves
Vicksburg mayor George Flaggs talks about city budgeting, youth crime, state politics and more with Byron Brown. And Gov. Tate Reeves reacts to Kansas voters' support of abortion protections.
Jackson restaurant owners frustrated with ongoing water issues
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson restaurant owners said they’ve taken a major hit due to the city’s ongoing water crisis. They said the citywide boil water notice is costing them hundreds of dollars each day. They are having to buy ice, canned drinks and gallons of water for their customers and employees. The owners said […]
Viral video of Mississippi arrest sparks investigation
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the officer’s […]
Mechanical issues at Jackson’s water treatment plant causes low water pressure
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced on Tuesday that mechanical issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant have caused some areas in the city to experience low water pressure. Neighbors are being asked to conserve water as crews make repairs to the plant. Jackson leaders said crews are working […]
