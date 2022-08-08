ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
earnthenecklace.com

Meet WNBA Star Napheesa Collier’s Fiancé, Alex Bazzell

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier and NBA and WNBA skills coach Alex Bazzell have been engaged since 2021 and are now proud parents of a baby girl, Mila. Collier recently returned from maternity leave, making a solid season debut, which was a joyful sight for her fans and family. And her soon-to-be-husband is supporting her well throughout this new season. Now, fans are curious to know more about Napheesa Collier’s fiancé, Alex Bazzell. So, get to know all about the Lynx forward’s husband-to-be right here.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
The Enterprise

LIVE UPDATES: Middleboro Little League vs. Concord in win-or-go-home game at Regionals

BRISTOL, CT – The Middleboro Little League team has responded to the tallest stakes with impressive performances all summer long. Now with its back against the wall in the New England Regionals tournament, Middleboro will need one of its most clutch showings to-date in order to survive Wednesday afternoon's matchup with Concord, New Hampshire at 1:00 p.m. on ESPN.
CONCORD, NH
WWD

Sotheby’s to Auction Michael Jordan ‘The Last Dance’ NBA Finals Jersey

ESPN and Netflix documentary “The Last Dance” continues to drive collector interest, and is the subject of a Sotheby’s auction. The art and luxury house is auctioning Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals Game 1 jersey from his final season on the Chicago Bulls, which was highlighted prominently in the documentary.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Napheesa Collier
Person
Moriah Jefferson
Person
Sylvia Fowles
Person
Rachel Banham
Person
Kayla Mcbride
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Natalie Achonwa
NBC Sports

Storm look to regain form against first-place Sky

In a matchup of two playoff-bound teams, one on a hot streak and one enduring a lull, the Seattle Storm will pay a visit to the Chicago Sky on Tuesday evening. The first-place Sky (25-8) have won 10 of their past 12 games, while the fourth-place Storm (20-13) have dropped five of their past eight contests. Both teams have three regular-season games remaining.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Dallas clinches playoff berth behind Mabrey's career-high 31

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marina Mabrey scored a career-high 31 points, Teaira McCowan had 16 points and nine rebounds, and the Dallas Wings beat the New York Liberty 86-77 on Monday night to clinch a playoff berth. Dallas (17-16), which has won five straight games for the first time since the 2018 season, can clinch the sixth playoff spot with a win over the Liberty on Wednesday. New York (13-20) fell a game behind Phoenix for the final playoff spot despite an incredible second half by Sabrina Ionescu. She scored 32 points for New York, one shy of tying her career-high. Ionescu scored 18 of her points in the third quarter, including a four-point possession with a three-point play and a technical free throw. Mabrey scored the first four points of the fourth quarter for a 67-64 lead and Dallas never looked back. Mabrey’s third 3-pointer of the game, to set a career-high for points, gave Dallas a 79-71 lead.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy