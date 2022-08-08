Read full article on original website
More than 10K acres burned in raging Hawaii Island wildfire; fire fight ongoing
WAIKOLOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong winds and dry brush continue to fuel a wildfire on Hawaii Island in the Waikoloa region. Officials said gusts above 30 mph have pushed the flames from inside the Pohakuloa Training Area, onto state property, on the Kona side of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway near Puuanuhulu.
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022
Trade winds will eventually back down but for now - gusty winds are prompting a Red Flag Warning plus dry relative humidity. Deep tropical moisture may stretch towards Hawaii Island by Wednesday night into Thursday!. Trade winds return for the week. Updated: Aug. 7, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST. Winds...
For some, working from home is the ‘new normal’ — and the workforce is embracing it
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For more than a decade, Shauna Pantohan would make the hours-long commute to her Bank of Hawaii office downtown. She says the pandemic was a blessing in disguise. “I could roll out of bed and have stretchy pants on the bottom and then a nice top bottom...
Hawaii News Now at 6:00 p.m.- Weather - Jen
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Weather. Updated: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:00 PM HST. |. Deep tropical moisture may...
Campaign Spending Commission investigates COVID testing company that got big city contract
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Campaign Spending Commission is investigating one of the companies that was awarded a multi-million dollar COVID testing contract by former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s administration. Hawaii News Now has learned that the commission has subpoenaed the bank records of two employees of Capture Diagnostics,...
As homeless crisis continues, service providers convene to brainstorm long-term solutions
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s homeless crisis remains a huge social and political issue. With about 6,000 residents living on the streets, Hawaii’s service providers gathered Wednesday to discuss long-term solutions. The Institute for Human Services organized the Housing For Success conference and providers say helping the homeless goes...
Kahele accuses Green of ‘blatant lie’ after Hawaiian Home Lands claim
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mud-slinging in the Democratic race for governor continues with a new accusation from U.S. Rep. Kahele. Kahele claims Lt. Gov. Josh Green lied when speaking about his mother-in-law and Hawaiian Home Lands in order to score political points. In 2019, Green spoke at the Sovereign Council of...
Hawaii reports 14 COVID deaths, nearly 3,200 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 14 additional coronavirus deaths and 3,189 new cases in the past seven days. That compares to 3,689 cases and 21 additional deaths in the previous week. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positive from at-home tests, so the real number is likely far...
2021 saw fewer Hawaii gun registrations, but sales could spike following SCOTUS ruling
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fewer firearms were registered in Hawaii in 2021 than the previous year, according to the state attorney general. Officials reported more than 23,000 permit applications were processed statewide in 2021 — less than 2,800 registrations from 2020. That’s a nearly 11% decline. Of the applications...
Forecast: Breezy winds today, slower winds expected over the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong trade winds will continue through much of Thursday due to high pressure to the north and a tropical disturbance passing south of the islands. The trade winds will gradually ease, but remain breezy, as the disturbance moves away Friday and Saturday. A trend toward even lighter winds is expected early next week.
Walking 200 miles in 6 weeks: Avid hiker finishes ‘daunting task’ of mapping Hawaii trails
She waived extradition and agreed to be sent back to Florida to face the charges. Get ready for a dizzying thrill! Blue Angels will take to the skies over Oahu this weekend. While the fighter jets are the centerpiece, the Blue Angels are fueled by the power of its squadron of 140 sailors and Marines.
A dust storm in Maui and continued red flag warnings
The political action committee ― Victory Calls 2022 ― ran television ads in May featuring the comedy duo Da Braddahs. New law expands healthcare benefits to vets exposed to toxic chemicals during service. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The law should make it easier for the Department of...
Hawaii vets applaud expansion of healthcare benefits to those exposed to toxic chemicals
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed into law the “Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics” or PACT Act, expanding healthcare benefits for millions of veterans who were exposed to toxic chemicals during their military service. It’s the largest expansion of federal health care benefits for toxin-exposed...
Candidate calls on Super PAC to take down ‘sensational’ ads against opponent
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Congressional candidate Patrick Branco is demanding that a Super PAC supporting him take down an ad that attacks his opponent, calling the content “sensational.”. “Throughout this campaign, I have raised what I believe are serious questions about Jill Tokuda’s record that voters deserve answers to before...
Thursday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. OnlyFans, Instagram star Courtney Clenney arrested in Hawaii on murder charge. Updated: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:00 PM HST. |. She’s accused of...
Experts hope to reach new segments of community with Novavax COVID jab
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a new vaccine available for COVID. The state Health Department announced Novavax will soon be available in the islands. Like the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for Covid, Novavax is administered in two doses. It is available for individuals 18 and up, with the second dose to be administered three to eight weeks after the first.
Forecast: Breezy winds with mostly dry conditions to persist through Thursday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy to locally windy trades will continue through Thursday. A Red Flag Warning for fire conditions is on until tonight. The trades will ease back to moderate and locally breezy levels Friday through the weekend, and perhaps ease even further early next week. Fairly dry trade wind weather will prevail during the next 7 days, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas mainly at night and during the early morning hours. A stray shower may reach leeward areas at times, but most areas should remain dry.
Maui police seek to crack down on law-flouting dirt bikers
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Police Department is warning the public about a growing and dangerous trend around the Valley Isle. Officers are concerned about thrill-seeking dirt bikers who are blatantly breaking traffic laws. “This is something that is gaining more traction because of social media,” said MPD Lahaina District...
Nonprofit: Chunk of opioid settlement funds should go toward life-saving treatment
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Substance abuse treatment centers are making their pitches to get funding help from hefty settlements with drug makers. Earlier this week, the state announced it was poised to get $78 million as part opioid lawsuit settlements. Among those seeking an infusion of cash: The Hawaii Health &...
In wake of Uvalde, Hawaii law enforcement agencies coordinate on unified active shooter plan
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Law enforcement from state and county agencies are working together to coordinate how they’d respond in the event of an active shooter or similar mass attack in Honolulu. State sheriff’s deputies trained investigators from the city Prosecutor’s Office this month as part of a rapid response...
