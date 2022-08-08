ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022

Trade winds will eventually back down but for now - gusty winds are prompting a Red Flag Warning plus dry relative humidity. Deep tropical moisture may stretch towards Hawaii Island by Wednesday night into Thursday!. Trade winds return for the week. Updated: Aug. 7, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST. Winds...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now at 6:00 p.m.- Weather - Jen

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Weather. Updated: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:00 PM HST. |. Deep tropical moisture may...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kahele accuses Green of ‘blatant lie’ after Hawaiian Home Lands claim

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mud-slinging in the Democratic race for governor continues with a new accusation from U.S. Rep. Kahele. Kahele claims Lt. Gov. Josh Green lied when speaking about his mother-in-law and Hawaiian Home Lands in order to score political points. In 2019, Green spoke at the Sovereign Council of...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports 14 COVID deaths, nearly 3,200 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 14 additional coronavirus deaths and 3,189 new cases in the past seven days. That compares to 3,689 cases and 21 additional deaths in the previous week. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positive from at-home tests, so the real number is likely far...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Breezy winds today, slower winds expected over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong trade winds will continue through much of Thursday due to high pressure to the north and a tropical disturbance passing south of the islands. The trade winds will gradually ease, but remain breezy, as the disturbance moves away Friday and Saturday. A trend toward even lighter winds is expected early next week.
hawaiinewsnow.com

A dust storm in Maui and continued red flag warnings

The political action committee ― Victory Calls 2022 ― ran television ads in May featuring the comedy duo Da Braddahs. New law expands healthcare benefits to vets exposed to toxic chemicals during service. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The law should make it easier for the Department of...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Candidate calls on Super PAC to take down ‘sensational’ ads against opponent

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Congressional candidate Patrick Branco is demanding that a Super PAC supporting him take down an ad that attacks his opponent, calling the content “sensational.”. “Throughout this campaign, I have raised what I believe are serious questions about Jill Tokuda’s record that voters deserve answers to before...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Thursday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. OnlyFans, Instagram star Courtney Clenney arrested in Hawaii on murder charge. Updated: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:00 PM HST. |. She’s accused of...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Experts hope to reach new segments of community with Novavax COVID jab

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a new vaccine available for COVID. The state Health Department announced Novavax will soon be available in the islands. Like the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for Covid, Novavax is administered in two doses. It is available for individuals 18 and up, with the second dose to be administered three to eight weeks after the first.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Breezy winds with mostly dry conditions to persist through Thursday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy to locally windy trades will continue through Thursday. A Red Flag Warning for fire conditions is on until tonight. The trades will ease back to moderate and locally breezy levels Friday through the weekend, and perhaps ease even further early next week. Fairly dry trade wind weather will prevail during the next 7 days, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas mainly at night and during the early morning hours. A stray shower may reach leeward areas at times, but most areas should remain dry.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui police seek to crack down on law-flouting dirt bikers

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Police Department is warning the public about a growing and dangerous trend around the Valley Isle. Officers are concerned about thrill-seeking dirt bikers who are blatantly breaking traffic laws. “This is something that is gaining more traction because of social media,” said MPD Lahaina District...
WAILUKU, HI

