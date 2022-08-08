The Mariners choose good vibes, an easy Sunday afternoon, beating the Angels behind solid pitching and a Winker slam

Read full article on original website
Mariners squeak by Yanks in 13 innings
Pinch hitter Luis Torrens lined a walk-off single into right field with one out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the 13th inning as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting New York Yankees 1-0 Tuesday night. Seattle's Matt Brash (3-3) pitched two scoreless innings to earn the victory....
