KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Kernels depart for Dyersville for Field of Dreams game
Cedar Rapids police search for road rage suspects with shots fired. Police say it happened at the corner of Underwood Avenue and Burdette {bur-det} Drive Southwest about 4:30 pm Monday afternoon.
KCRG.com
Dyersville prepares for big week at Field of Dreams
Major League Baseball returns to Iowa this week, bringing with it a lot of expected visitors to the town of Dyersville.
KCRG.com
ESPN says 'no' to BIGTEN rights
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday, August 10th, 2022
KCRG.com
Kernels pitcher with family history in Dyersville ready to step foot on Field of Dreams
KCRG.com
Kernels have red carpet rolled out ahead of Field of Dreams game
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Kernels were a part of history Tuesday at the Field of Dreams. They faced the Quad Cities River Bandits in the firs- ever minor league game hosted at the movie site. The players said from their police escort from Farley, to arriving at...
KCRG.com
Gates Park Pool in Waterloo marks last day open before renovations
KCRG.com
Guttenburg school to close, students left to find new school
Kernels to play River Bandits at Field of Dreams Tuesday night. The Cedar Rapids Kernels will play in the first ever Minor League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams, in a matchup against the Quad Cities River Bandits on Tuesday night in Dyersville.
Popular Chicken Restaurant Revisiting Cedar Rapids Plans
For years, the residents of Cedar Rapids have been openly wondering what would become of the location that was once home to Ryan's Buffet and Steakhouse. Excitement mounted in 2019 when we discovered that the popular Raising Cane's chicken restaurant would take over the spot. After the anticipation of them coming to Cedar Rapids, and the pandemic putting their plans on hold, they seemingly bowed out at that location, noting they would be looking to set up shop elsewhere in Cedar Rapids, due to some changes. It then opened its first Corridor location, in Coralville last April.
KCRG.com
Granger House in Marion getting repairs after derecho from 2020
Law enforcement says the driver seen hitting several protestors in downtown Cedar Rapids during a protest is now facing charges.
KCRG.com
Willie Ray and team arrive, serve meals to Kentucky flood victims
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley provided an update Monday, saying he and his team have arrived in Kentucky and have already served nearly 2,000 meals in two days to people in need following historic flooding there. Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids,...
KCRG.com
Our Town: Marengo Tiger’s baseball team finds success quickly
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - After only 3 years of being a team, the Marengo Tigers became state champions. TV9s Danielle Davis speaks with the coach and players about the team.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa couple wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa couple is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratcher ticket. "My husband, Taylor, has always been the chooser of the lottery tickets,” Kayly Wolkenhauer told officials on Thursday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Clive. “We’ve had a few wins, 5 and 10 bucks, maybe even $50 here and there, but never one like this.”
Bandits owner expects Field of Dreams crowd to be mostly QC fans
The Quad Cities River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels will make history as the first Minor League teams to play Tuesday at the now-iconic ballpark next to the historic “Field of Dreams” movie site in Dyersville, Iowa. In a throwback to a bygone era of sports, the hosting River Bandits will play as the Davenport Blue Sox (their name during […]
KCRG.com
Dyersville expecting influx of visitors for MLB game
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Major League Baseball returns to Iowa this week, bringing with it the expectation of a lot of visitors to Dyersville. Thursday’s game will be the second-ever MLB baseball game in the state, drawing inspiration from the 1989 classic film Field of Dreams. “I’m expecting a...
A Corridor Bar & Restaurant is Expanding Into North Liberty
Last month, a popular bar and restaurant in Iowa City made a big announcement! Micky's Irish Pub, located at 11 S Dubuque St, is gearing up to open a second location. The new Micky's will be taking over the former home of Rocky O'Briens Public House, which is located at 720 Pacha Pkwy in North Liberty.
KCRG.com
Camp that helps kids cope with natural disasters starts Monday in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A camp which helps kids after a natural disaster starts in Cedar Rapids this week. The camp first came to Cedar Rapids after the 2008 flood, but this time it will focus on the August 2020 derecho. Camp Noah is free and runs through Friday...
Iowa Woman Exposes Real Reasons Teachers Are Leaving Schools
*NOTE The Cover Photo is not the teacher I'm referring to in this article*. Schools have never needed teachers more and in the midst of a teacher shortage, one former Iowa school teacher explained the real reasons teachers are leaving schools. You might be surprised that salary was never mentioned even though most people agree teachers need to be paid more.
KCRG.com
Center Point Urbana schools to pay $525k in settlement
Our Town: Marengo community raises funds to get center piece back up and running. TV9′s Danielle Davis speaks with Mayor Adam Rabe about how the fountain was almost torn down before donations got it back to being functional.
