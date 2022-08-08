Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Underwood volleyball star Jacobsen makes early decision to play at Omaha
(Underwood) -- Alizabeth Jacobsen's high school volleyball career is only halfway over, but the Underwood standout's college future is secured. The 2024 graduate announced her commitment to Omaha last weekend and joined Upon Further Review on Tuesday to discuss the decision. "I'm excited," Jacobsen said. "I'm sure it will be...
Devin Drew on campus, set to begin Husker career
It took a little extra time in the waiting room maybe, but Devin Drew is on campus and ready to get his Nebraska football career started. The transfer from Texas Tech had been finishing some final classes this summer – and awaiting clearance. The latter has arrived, according to a Tuesday night announcement from the Husker football program. Obviously the interior defensive lineman will have to be a quick study to contribute right away with Nebraska's opener just 18 days away.
bvmsports.com
Top 5 Nebraska Cornhuskers football head coaches of all-time
LINCOLN, Neb. (BVM) — Great players come from all over the country to play against the cream of the crop. Division I college football was created to give young men the opportunity to showcase their skills while also receiving an education. College football Saturdays are a must watch during the fall, especially for Nebraska. College football players are the might and power in the program, but they wouldn’t be nearly as developed or successful under any ordinary coach. These coaches cemented themselves atop the college football mountain.
kmaland.com
Former Nebraska assistant Pierce passes away
(Lincoln) -- Long-time Nebraska assistant football coach Jack Pierce has passed away. Pierce coached for the Huskers from 1979 to 1991 under head coach Tom Osborne. Pierce also worked in Nebraska’s Athletic Department from 1992 to 1999 and from 2012 to 2018.
KETV.com
Wayne's World: Omaha Central track coach wins 110m hurdles national championship
OMAHA, Neb. — The USA Track and Field Masters Outdoor Championships were held during the last week of July in Lexington. The annual event features some of the best track and field athletes in the country, but they compete in various age categories. Matt Foster reports on the Omaha...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska DB Tommi Hill on B1G football: 'If I get hurt, I get hurt'
Nebraska picked up a transfer from DB Tommi Hill out of Arizona State in December of 2021. Jimmy Watkins of the Omaha-World Herald sat down with him and talked about what it’s been like so far. Hill revealed that is playing with the starters in practice. However, he stated...
What’s Bugging Andy? Nebraska. Again.
In this week’s “What’s Bugging Andy?”, Andy tries to get to the bottom of why Nebraska was the final home game for Iowa to sell out.
Camp Landon offers inclusive exposure to football
Camp Landon was held Sunday at Iowa Western Community College. The camp gives people of all abilities the chance to play football.
WOWT
Nebraska Broadcasting Hall of Fame honors former WOWT anchor Gary Kerr
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A major honor for a longtime anchor-reporter at 6 News. In a couple of hours at a ceremony in Lincoln, Gary Kerr will be inducted into the Nebraska broadcaster’s Hall of Fame. Gary Kerr spent three decades in Nebraska and Iowa living rooms rent free....
Things learned and things still pondered so far in Husker fall camp
In three weeks there will be actual evidence on the table and the conversations around Nebraska will be a lot more ... animated? Here's guessing. Football season tends to do that – be it good or bad for your local lads. In three weeks there will be real takes...
Top Nebraska Football Target Has Telling Admission On Recruitment
The top college football recruit in the state of Nebraska for the 2023 class is four-star athlete Malachi Coleman. But the last few top in-state recruits have been hesitant to take their talents to Lincoln. In a recent interview, Coleman had a rather telling statement on his mentality as he...
1011now.com
East Lincoln juice bar announces closure
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nutrition Tavern in east Lincoln announced its closure on Monday. A spokesperson posted to their Facebook that the 5505 O Street location is permanently closed. “One chapter ends. Another begins,” said a Nutrition Tavern Spokesperson. “Four years! It was a great run, thanks for all...
KETV.com
How the Nebraska AIDS Project is looking to increase HIV testing in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — HIV testing in Nebraska has dropped drastically since the start of the pandemic. The Nebraska AIDS Project is now looking to increase testing — with a unique approach to make information more accessible. There's a new push for HIV testing with an important message on...
KETV.com
Incoming Westside High students' sneak peek at upcoming school year
OMAHA, Neb. — Incoming Westside High School students and their parents got a chance to learn about the upcoming school year Tuesday night. Administrators held two sessions to detail modular scheduling, lunch accounts and traffic flows. Some families say they're nervous about potential COVID-19 impacts and disruptions during the...
York News-Times
Business Beat -- "Look Like Somebody" delivers powerful message with help from York native
WMK Media is a film studio based in Omaha that recently finished a full feature documentary on Ricky Simmons, starting split end for the 1983 Husker football team. York native Jeff Dedlow has been the art director for WMK Media for the past several years. Dedlow, who is an excellent artist, provided a graphic novel adaptation of film. He also provided artwork for the film and also wrote the timeline for the film.
News Channel Nebraska
Largest construction project in Peru State history
PERU – The largest construction project in the history of Nebraska’s First College, both in terms of square footage and investment, has been announced. Termed “Project ROAR” - Renewed Opportunities for Activity and Recreation - the five-building project will add more than 104,000 square feet of indoor space to the campus.
kjan.com
Atlantic native trains U.S. Navy Future Warfighters
GREAT LAKES, Ill. – Sailors are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials, and this training requires highly-dedicated instructors. At Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), this obligation falls upon hard-charging Navy professionals who train and mentor the Navy’s future warfighters. Petty...
KETV.com
Nebraska Medicine now offering Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
OMAHA, Neb. — For the first time in the Omaha metro, theNovavax COVID-19 vaccine is available for people 18 and older. Nebraska Medicine is offering the vaccine in two locations, one in Lincoln and the other in Omaha. Pharmacy at Lauritzen Outpatient Center, 4014 Leavenworth St. in Omaha. University...
klkntv.com
One shot dead in western Nebraska after family argument
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man in western Nebraska is dead after a family dispute lead to a shooting on Monday, said the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 6:30 p.m., the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office asked the patrol to assist at the scene of a family argument. The argument...
