kmaland.com

Underwood volleyball star Jacobsen makes early decision to play at Omaha

(Underwood) -- Alizabeth Jacobsen's high school volleyball career is only halfway over, but the Underwood standout's college future is secured. The 2024 graduate announced her commitment to Omaha last weekend and joined Upon Further Review on Tuesday to discuss the decision. "I'm excited," Jacobsen said. "I'm sure it will be...
247Sports

Devin Drew on campus, set to begin Husker career

It took a little extra time in the waiting room maybe, but Devin Drew is on campus and ready to get his Nebraska football career started. The transfer from Texas Tech had been finishing some final classes this summer – and awaiting clearance. The latter has arrived, according to a Tuesday night announcement from the Husker football program. Obviously the interior defensive lineman will have to be a quick study to contribute right away with Nebraska's opener just 18 days away.
bvmsports.com

Top 5 Nebraska Cornhuskers football head coaches of all-time

LINCOLN, Neb. (BVM) — Great players come from all over the country to play against the cream of the crop. Division I college football was created to give young men the opportunity to showcase their skills while also receiving an education. College football Saturdays are a must watch during the fall, especially for Nebraska. College football players are the might and power in the program, but they wouldn’t be nearly as developed or successful under any ordinary coach. These coaches cemented themselves atop the college football mountain.
kmaland.com

Former Nebraska assistant Pierce passes away

(Lincoln) -- Long-time Nebraska assistant football coach Jack Pierce has passed away. Pierce coached for the Huskers from 1979 to 1991 under head coach Tom Osborne. Pierce also worked in Nebraska’s Athletic Department from 1992 to 1999 and from 2012 to 2018.
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska DB Tommi Hill on B1G football: 'If I get hurt, I get hurt'

Nebraska picked up a transfer from DB Tommi Hill out of Arizona State in December of 2021. Jimmy Watkins of the Omaha-World Herald sat down with him and talked about what it’s been like so far. Hill revealed that is playing with the starters in practice. However, he stated...
1011now.com

East Lincoln juice bar announces closure

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nutrition Tavern in east Lincoln announced its closure on Monday. A spokesperson posted to their Facebook that the 5505 O Street location is permanently closed. “One chapter ends. Another begins,” said a Nutrition Tavern Spokesperson. “Four years! It was a great run, thanks for all...
KETV.com

Incoming Westside High students' sneak peek at upcoming school year

OMAHA, Neb. — Incoming Westside High School students and their parents got a chance to learn about the upcoming school year Tuesday night. Administrators held two sessions to detail modular scheduling, lunch accounts and traffic flows. Some families say they're nervous about potential COVID-19 impacts and disruptions during the...
York News-Times

Business Beat -- "Look Like Somebody" delivers powerful message with help from York native

WMK Media is a film studio based in Omaha that recently finished a full feature documentary on Ricky Simmons, starting split end for the 1983 Husker football team. York native Jeff Dedlow has been the art director for WMK Media for the past several years. Dedlow, who is an excellent artist, provided a graphic novel adaptation of film. He also provided artwork for the film and also wrote the timeline for the film.
News Channel Nebraska

Largest construction project in Peru State history

PERU – The largest construction project in the history of Nebraska’s First College, both in terms of square footage and investment, has been announced. Termed “Project ROAR” - Renewed Opportunities for Activity and Recreation - the five-building project will add more than 104,000 square feet of indoor space to the campus.
kjan.com

Atlantic native trains U.S. Navy Future Warfighters

GREAT LAKES, Ill. – Sailors are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials, and this training requires highly-dedicated instructors. At Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), this obligation falls upon hard-charging Navy professionals who train and mentor the Navy’s future warfighters. Petty...
KETV.com

Nebraska Medicine now offering Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

OMAHA, Neb. — For the first time in the Omaha metro, theNovavax COVID-19 vaccine is available for people 18 and older. Nebraska Medicine is offering the vaccine in two locations, one in Lincoln and the other in Omaha. Pharmacy at Lauritzen Outpatient Center, 4014 Leavenworth St. in Omaha. University...
klkntv.com

One shot dead in western Nebraska after family argument

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man in western Nebraska is dead after a family dispute lead to a shooting on Monday, said the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 6:30 p.m., the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office asked the patrol to assist at the scene of a family argument. The argument...
