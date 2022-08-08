Read full article on original website
'Malicious actor' drains $5.2 million in crypto assets from 8,000 digital wallets in one go
Thousands of digital wallets on the Solana blockchain were drained of funds by a "malicious actor" last night. Over $5.2 million in crypto assets were lost in the attack, but Solana is blaming external software, stating that it's not an issue with its own blockchain. Cybersecurity experts have surmised that...
Benzinga
We Finally Have A Date Set For Ethereum's Merge
But, first of all, what is the merge? It’s the fusion of the Beacon Chain and the Consensus Layer in order to form Ethereum’s ETH/USD next chapter. In very few words, it’s the switching of consensus protocols from today’s proof of work into Proof of stake.
cryptoglobe.com
‘$ADA Whale’ Says Cardano Could Become ‘Bigger’ Than ‘Anything Seen in Crypto Before’
A popular Cardano ($ADA) influencer has recently explained he that Cardano could become “bigger” than “anything seen in crypto before” if decentralized governance on the cryptocurrency’s network works out. In a tweet shared with its nearly 110,000 followers on the microblogging platform Twitter, the pseudonymous...
Using Human-in-the-Loop Approach in Machine Learning
Did you hear of the self-driving Uber car that hit and killed a woman in Arizona? On another occasion, a facial recognition solution profiled an innocent man of color as a criminal in New Jersey, and Amazon’s AI-powered recruitment tool displayed bias against female candidates. Clearly, artificial intelligence makes...
The Verge
Meta is putting its latest AI chatbot on the web for the public to talk to
Meta’s AI research labs have created a new state-of-the-art chatbot and are letting members of the public talk to the system in order to collect feedback on its capabilities. The bot is called BlenderBot 3 and can be accessed on the web. (Though, right now, it seems only residents...
u.today
SHIB Owners to Be on “Lookout,” Someone Massively Buys ADA for Unknown Reason, Vitalik Buterin Presents New Feature for ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Shiba Inu owners should be on "lookout," says David Gokhshtein. Founder of Gokhshtein Media David Gokhshtein has once again shown support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. In a recent tweet, he hinted at the bursting potential of the meme crypto, writing that the meme crypto looks like “it wants to rip” and posting a "watch out" emoji alongside. This is not the first time Gokhshtein endorses SHIB. In May, the former U.S. congressional candidate stated that Shiba Inu has a great model and that the next few months could be essential for the canine coin. In the meantime, Shiba Inu teases upcoming new implementations such as Shibarium, the Layer 2 platform in which SHIB: The Metaverse will be developed, along with SHI, the Shiba ecosystem stablecoin.
coingeek.com
What does the BSV investors’ lawsuit mean for Bitcoin and digital currencies in the UK?
News broke out that BSV Claims Limited had brought a £9.9 billion class-action lawsuit against digital currency exchanges Binance, Kraken, Shapeshift, and Bittylicious. The collective proceedings order, which is the U.K. equivalent of a class-action lawsuit in the United States, accuses the exchanges of colluding to delist BSV without good reason, reducing, preventing, and distorting competition in the U.K. as a result.
dailyhodl.com
Kevin O’Leary Details ‘Mega Opportunity’ for Early Crypto Investors, Says Institutional Demand for Bitcoin Nearly Insatiable
Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary says a massive opportunity for Bitcoin (BTC) could start to materialize in the coming months. In a new interview with Crypto Jebb, O’Leary says the floodgates will open for Bitcoin if BTC gets adequate compliance infrastructure at the sovereign fund level. “The big...
coingeek.com
Jad Wahab: We’re doing the ‘dirty infrastructure work’ with LiteClient Toolbox to take Bitcoin global
As developers continue to put in the hard work to build innovative applications on Bitcoin, Jad Wahab has been just as busy doing the ‘dirty infrastructure work’ to ensure they have a smooth experience. Speaking to CoinGeek Backstage, he shared the progress of the LiteClient Toolbox and why every Bitcoin enthusiast should be excited about its development.
CoinTelegraph
Circle plans to only support Ethereum PoS chain after Merge is complete
On Tuesday, Circle, the issuer of the USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin, pledged its full support for the transition of Ethereum to a proof-of-stake, or PoS, blockchain after the much-anticipated Merge upgrade. The firm views the Merge as an important milestone in the scaling of the Ethereum ecosystem, writing:. “USDC has...
cryptonewsz.com
PrivaCrip, Cosmos, and Avalanche – These Cryptocurrencies are Revolutionizing the Blockchain Space
Proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies such as new crypto PrivaCrip (PRCR), Cosmos (ATOM), and Avalanche (AVAX) possess several technical benefits (blockchain security) and different economic rewards to their holders (simply put, users can earn by holding several PoS cryptocurrencies). This provides the dual advantages of securing the blockchain network and allowing users to earn incentives or rewards on their holdings.
Bitcoin investor who 'accidentally threw away £149m worth of digital currency in Welsh landfill' asks to scour the site for hard drive using robot dogs and AI powered mechanical arm to sift 100,000 tons of rubbish
A computer engineer who claimed he accidentally threw his £149million Bitcoin fortune away is now plotting a £10million treasure hunt for the lost hard drive by scouring a landfill site. James Howells is set to ask Newport City Council if he can dig up the rubbish tip in...
Engadget
Google's learn-to-read app for kids is now available on the web
You no longer have to reach for your Android phone to try Google's learn-to-read tool. Google has launched a beta web version of Read Along that offers a similar experience on your computer. As before, the virtual helper Diya encourages your kids to read aloud and offers correctional feedback. Children can read at different skill levels and receive digital prizes for completing goals.
coingeek.com
The Blockchain Beat: Global IoT Summit Dublin 2022
Dublin’s IoT Week finally kicked off on June 20, 2022, an event originally scheduled for 2020, but was rescheduled twice due to COVID-related complications. Spirits were high during the opening reception, the Lord Mayor of Dublin herself even made an appearance and welcomed delegates with open arms for the first time in two years.
International Business Times
Reddit Integrates FTX Pay To Roll Out Tokenized Community Points
Crypto exchange FTX has struck a deal with Reddit to integrate FTX Pay with the social media platform and Ethereum layer-2 solution Arbitrum, allowing users to pay gas fees on Reddit's Community Points tokens via fiat. FTX revealed in a blog post dated Aug. 9 that its crypto-to-fiat exchange platform...
InvestorPlace
Ethereum (ETH-USD) Traders Prepared to “Sell the News” in September
Ethereum’s (ETH-USD) big upgrade to proof-of-stake, the “Merge,” is a big deal. But does the market see it that way? Or just as a flash in the pan? Here’s the latest intelligence from the New Digital World. Traders Prepared to “Sell the News” When Ethereum Does...
crowdfundinsider.com
Scott Purcell’s New Web3 Startup Fortress Blockchain Raises $22.5 Million Seed Round
Fortress Blockchain Technology has raised a $22.5 million seed round to pursue its vision for B2B infrastructure for Web3. Fortress Blockchain was founded by Scott Purcell, the individual who founded the successful custody and infrastructure Fintech – Prime Trust. The funding was led by Ayon Capital. In a company...
CoinTelegraph
Reddit partners with FTX to enable ETH gas fees for community points
After moving away from Bitcoin (BTC) payments years ago, online forum Reddit now seems to be inching closer to embracing cryptocurrency payments via a new partnership with the FTX exchange. Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange FTX and Reddit announced in a joint statement on Tuesday that the platform intends to integrate...
If You Have No Clue What Web3 Is, You're Not Alone. Here's a Breakdown of the Future of the Internet.
You almost can't escape the buzz surrounding NFTs, cryptocurrency and Web3. Some say these technologies will come to revolutionize every aspect of society. Others say this is a pipe dream. As the majority of entrepreneurs are not tech-focused, it may be challenging to get a grasp on Web3 and what...
crowdfundinsider.com
The Crypto Revolution Has Just Started
Hot summer temperatures have done nothing for the current “crypto winter,” which has seen a $2 trillion market drop from highs last year. The downswing, including the spectacular failure of the Terra Luna ecosystem and a cascade of exchanges temporarily halting withdrawals, has livened crypto’s critics including governmental bodies and their academic allies.
