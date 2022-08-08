Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Underwood volleyball star Jacobsen makes early decision to play at Omaha
(Underwood) -- Alizabeth Jacobsen's high school volleyball career is only halfway over, but the Underwood standout's college future is secured. The 2024 graduate announced her commitment to Omaha last weekend and joined Upon Further Review on Tuesday to discuss the decision. "I'm excited," Jacobsen said. "I'm sure it will be...
1011now.com
Two former Huskers join Lincoln North Star’s coaching staff
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Two former Huskers are joining Lincoln North Star’s coaching staff. Tommy Armstrong Jr. and Alonzo Moore are assistants there this fall. Armstrong is the Navigator’s offensive coordinator. They were staff additions for first-year head coach James Thompson. “It’s something that’s different for me but I’m...
Devin Drew on campus, set to begin Husker career
It took a little extra time in the waiting room maybe, but Devin Drew is on campus and ready to get his Nebraska football career started. The transfer from Texas Tech had been finishing some final classes this summer – and awaiting clearance. The latter has arrived, according to a Tuesday night announcement from the Husker football program. Obviously the interior defensive lineman will have to be a quick study to contribute right away with Nebraska's opener just 18 days away.
bvmsports.com
Top 5 Nebraska Cornhuskers football head coaches of all-time
LINCOLN, Neb. (BVM) — Great players come from all over the country to play against the cream of the crop. Division I college football was created to give young men the opportunity to showcase their skills while also receiving an education. College football Saturdays are a must watch during the fall, especially for Nebraska. College football players are the might and power in the program, but they wouldn’t be nearly as developed or successful under any ordinary coach. These coaches cemented themselves atop the college football mountain.
kmaland.com
Former Nebraska assistant Pierce passes away
(Lincoln) -- Long-time Nebraska assistant football coach Jack Pierce has passed away. Pierce coached for the Huskers from 1979 to 1991 under head coach Tom Osborne. Pierce also worked in Nebraska’s Athletic Department from 1992 to 1999 and from 2012 to 2018.
Applewhite continues to push in neck-and-neck competition at running back
The competition to be Nebraska’s starting running back has by all accounts been a neck and neck battle between several backs through the first eight practices of fall camp. Running backs coach Bryan Applewhite — a longtime horse racing fan — compared it to a triple crown race with no competitor pulling ahead. Other days, Applewhite said, the battle is like a 1990s NBA Slam Dunk competition, with each athlete bettering the one before him.
Top Nebraska Football Target Has Telling Admission On Recruitment
The top college football recruit in the state of Nebraska for the 2023 class is four-star athlete Malachi Coleman. But the last few top in-state recruits have been hesitant to take their talents to Lincoln. In a recent interview, Coleman had a rather telling statement on his mentality as he...
WOWT
Nebraska Broadcasting Hall of Fame honors former WOWT anchor Gary Kerr
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A major honor for a longtime anchor-reporter at 6 News. In a couple of hours at a ceremony in Lincoln, Gary Kerr will be inducted into the Nebraska broadcaster’s Hall of Fame. Gary Kerr spent three decades in Nebraska and Iowa living rooms rent free....
News Channel Nebraska
Jaxon Saathoff scores first home track win, Saathoff’s talk father/son racing
BEATRICE - A legend around southeast Nebraska and the world of local racing is Johnny “The Jet” Saathoff. A 4-time national champion with over 350 career wins, but now The Jet is passing his knowledge and experience down to his son Jaxon, who’s quickly climbing the ranks of the racing world.
knopnews2.com
Generous donation for Teammates
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KNOP) - TeamMates Mentoring co-founder Tom Osborne and TeamMates CEO DeMoine Adams gratefully accepted a most generous donation from The Jim and Sharri Baldonado Family, The Home Agency, and BHA Real Estate on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Lexington, Nebraska. The three-year commitment to TeamMates Mentoring was given to support 128 rural and non-Lincoln and non-Omaha metro Nebraska TeamMates Chapters, which includes more than 5,000 TeamMates mentees, grades 3-12. The donation will cover a major portion of each Chapter’s operating expenses such as participation fees (vary per school), annual match support ($450), and background checks ($30, required for every mentor at each chapter).
1011now.com
East Lincoln juice bar announces closure
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nutrition Tavern in east Lincoln announced its closure on Monday. A spokesperson posted to their Facebook that the 5505 O Street location is permanently closed. “One chapter ends. Another begins,” said a Nutrition Tavern Spokesperson. “Four years! It was a great run, thanks for all...
KETV.com
Incoming Westside High students' sneak peek at upcoming school year
OMAHA, Neb. — Incoming Westside High School students and their parents got a chance to learn about the upcoming school year Tuesday night. Administrators held two sessions to detail modular scheduling, lunch accounts and traffic flows. Some families say they're nervous about potential COVID-19 impacts and disruptions during the...
KETV.com
How the Nebraska AIDS Project is looking to increase HIV testing in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — HIV testing in Nebraska has dropped drastically since the start of the pandemic. The Nebraska AIDS Project is now looking to increase testing — with a unique approach to make information more accessible. There's a new push for HIV testing with an important message on...
klkntv.com
One shot dead in western Nebraska after family argument
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man in western Nebraska is dead after a family dispute lead to a shooting on Monday, said the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 6:30 p.m., the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office asked the patrol to assist at the scene of a family argument. The argument...
tdworld.com
Welcome to Hughes Brothers
We are Hughes Brothers. Located in Seward, Nebraska, we innovate and manufacture high quality products that you can rely on. For 100 years, Hughes Brothers’ products help utilities deliver electricity all over the Americas. Hughes Brothers is where tradition meets innovation as we build the next century of excellence.
klkntv.com
Cooler air is soon to arrive
After a very hot Saturday, relief is not too far away. A cooler air mass will arrive in southeast Nebraska on Sunday in the form of a very slow-moving cold front. The front will be positioned in central Nebraska on Saturday evening. Along and behind the front, we may see some shower and thunderstorm development during the evening hours on Saturday. At this time, most activity should be to the west, near the Tri-Cities.
WIBW
Nebraska man arrested after police chase through Kansas
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man was arrested in Jackson County late Monday night after led deputies on a chase on U.S. Highway 75. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies attempted to pull over Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, Nebraska for a traffic infraction near K-9 Highway and U.S. Highway 75.
klkntv.com
Lincoln dealer receives large shipment of new cars, sees opportunities
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – While driving by car dealerships in your area, you’ve probably noticed the empty lots. Dealers have good news for those looking to purchase a new vehicle, but they don’t expect the change to last long. Kia of Lincoln is experiencing its very first...
klkntv.com
Pursuit of Nebraska man ends with standoff on I-80 Missouri River bridge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A pursuit of a Gibbon man ended after a standoff on a Missouri River bridge, the Nebraska State Patrol said. On Friday around 9:25 a.m., the patrol received a call about a truck driving “erratically” at a high speed on Interstate 80 in Omaha.
