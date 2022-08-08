ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

kmaland.com

Underwood volleyball star Jacobsen makes early decision to play at Omaha

(Underwood) -- Alizabeth Jacobsen's high school volleyball career is only halfway over, but the Underwood standout's college future is secured. The 2024 graduate announced her commitment to Omaha last weekend and joined Upon Further Review on Tuesday to discuss the decision. "I'm excited," Jacobsen said. "I'm sure it will be...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Two former Huskers join Lincoln North Star’s coaching staff

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Two former Huskers are joining Lincoln North Star’s coaching staff. Tommy Armstrong Jr. and Alonzo Moore are assistants there this fall. Armstrong is the Navigator’s offensive coordinator. They were staff additions for first-year head coach James Thompson. “It’s something that’s different for me but I’m...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Devin Drew on campus, set to begin Husker career

It took a little extra time in the waiting room maybe, but Devin Drew is on campus and ready to get his Nebraska football career started. The transfer from Texas Tech had been finishing some final classes this summer – and awaiting clearance. The latter has arrived, according to a Tuesday night announcement from the Husker football program. Obviously the interior defensive lineman will have to be a quick study to contribute right away with Nebraska's opener just 18 days away.
LINCOLN, NE
bvmsports.com

Top 5 Nebraska Cornhuskers football head coaches of all-time

LINCOLN, Neb. (BVM) — Great players come from all over the country to play against the cream of the crop. Division I college football was created to give young men the opportunity to showcase their skills while also receiving an education. College football Saturdays are a must watch during the fall, especially for Nebraska. College football players are the might and power in the program, but they wouldn’t be nearly as developed or successful under any ordinary coach. These coaches cemented themselves atop the college football mountain.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Former Nebraska assistant Pierce passes away

(Lincoln) -- Long-time Nebraska assistant football coach Jack Pierce has passed away. Pierce coached for the Huskers from 1979 to 1991 under head coach Tom Osborne. Pierce also worked in Nebraska’s Athletic Department from 1992 to 1999 and from 2012 to 2018.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Applewhite continues to push in neck-and-neck competition at running back

The competition to be Nebraska’s starting running back has by all accounts been a neck and neck battle between several backs through the first eight practices of fall camp. Running backs coach Bryan Applewhite — a longtime horse racing fan — compared it to a triple crown race with no competitor pulling ahead. Other days, Applewhite said, the battle is like a 1990s NBA Slam Dunk competition, with each athlete bettering the one before him.
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Generous donation for Teammates

LEXINGTON, Neb. (KNOP) - TeamMates Mentoring co-founder Tom Osborne and TeamMates CEO DeMoine Adams gratefully accepted a most generous donation from The Jim and Sharri Baldonado Family, The Home Agency, and BHA Real Estate on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Lexington, Nebraska. The three-year commitment to TeamMates Mentoring was given to support 128 rural and non-Lincoln and non-Omaha metro Nebraska TeamMates Chapters, which includes more than 5,000 TeamMates mentees, grades 3-12. The donation will cover a major portion of each Chapter’s operating expenses such as participation fees (vary per school), annual match support ($450), and background checks ($30, required for every mentor at each chapter).
LEXINGTON, NE
1011now.com

East Lincoln juice bar announces closure

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nutrition Tavern in east Lincoln announced its closure on Monday. A spokesperson posted to their Facebook that the 5505 O Street location is permanently closed. “One chapter ends. Another begins,” said a Nutrition Tavern Spokesperson. “Four years! It was a great run, thanks for all...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Incoming Westside High students' sneak peek at upcoming school year

OMAHA, Neb. — Incoming Westside High School students and their parents got a chance to learn about the upcoming school year Tuesday night. Administrators held two sessions to detail modular scheduling, lunch accounts and traffic flows. Some families say they're nervous about potential COVID-19 impacts and disruptions during the...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

One shot dead in western Nebraska after family argument

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man in western Nebraska is dead after a family dispute lead to a shooting on Monday, said the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 6:30 p.m., the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office asked the patrol to assist at the scene of a family argument. The argument...
LINCOLN, NE
tdworld.com

Welcome to Hughes Brothers

We are Hughes Brothers. Located in Seward, Nebraska, we innovate and manufacture high quality products that you can rely on. For 100 years, Hughes Brothers’ products help utilities deliver electricity all over the Americas. Hughes Brothers is where tradition meets innovation as we build the next century of excellence.
SEWARD, NE
klkntv.com

Cooler air is soon to arrive

After a very hot Saturday, relief is not too far away. A cooler air mass will arrive in southeast Nebraska on Sunday in the form of a very slow-moving cold front. The front will be positioned in central Nebraska on Saturday evening. Along and behind the front, we may see some shower and thunderstorm development during the evening hours on Saturday. At this time, most activity should be to the west, near the Tri-Cities.
NEBRASKA STATE
WIBW

Nebraska man arrested after police chase through Kansas

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man was arrested in Jackson County late Monday night after led deputies on a chase on U.S. Highway 75. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies attempted to pull over Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, Nebraska for a traffic infraction near K-9 Highway and U.S. Highway 75.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS

