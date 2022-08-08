Read full article on original website
Balloons & Spaghetti Help Hospice Families CopeH TitsworthLoveland, CO
RTD offers Coloradans free public transit in AugustMargaret Jackson
Thrive launches environmentally conscious homebuilding process in ColoradoMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Trial of teen accused of killing her infant delayed while awaiting final autopsyLavinia ThompsonNunn, CO
Take a Virtual Tour of a Colorado Mountain Bike Factory
If you've driven due south of Denver Colorado's Mile High Stadium, there's a chance you drove right past a very unique place in the mountain biking world and didn't even know it. Guerrilla Gravity is what you might consider a custom mountain bike factory and it's located right here in Colorado.
Oklahoma couple, new to Colorado, loses $2,700 in alleged rental scam
After signing the lease and paying the first month's rent of $1,500, plus a $1,000 security deposit, the landlord then asked them to pay a locksmith fee on move-in day. That raised a red flag.
Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows
In June, Gov. Jared Polis hired Andrew Phelps as his special advisor on homelessness and housing. A job like it has not existed since John Hickenlooper was governor several years ago. And, with little knowledge of Phelps’ previous work, some homelessness and housing advocates worry about what he will do. Phelps worked for Colorado Springs […] The post Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Colorado Favorite: Casa Bonita Isn’t Re-opening Any Time Soon and Here’s Why
Originally rumored to be re-opening in December, the popular Colorado restaurant Casa Bonita most likely will not return in 2022. According to a report from the Denver Post, Casa Bonita's timeline for re-opening is pretty much in the air. What is Casa Bonita + Why Is It So Popular?. Casa...
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County August 3 Edition
Aaron Jacob Meyer-Gonzales, date of birth August 25, 1982 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for theft. This was a no bond warrant. Angela Sue Adair, date of birth June 1, 1981 of Woodland Park, Colorado was arrested on an arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance, burglary of a dwelling and trespass. Bond was $10,000.
How the Walton family became the most influential player in Colorado
The Walton family is now the most influential force in Colorado.Driving the news: Rob Walton's $4.65 billion purchase of the Denver Broncos — set to become official Tuesday — is the most visible example. But behind the scenes, the Walton family's reach extends further, an Axios review of federal filings, tax records and other documents reveals. The heirs to the Walmart fortune have infused tens of millions of dollars into the state's most prominent institutions — government agencies, schools, sports teams, media outlets and nonprofits.Ann Walton Kroenke, a cousin to Rob Walton, is married to the owner of the Colorado...
Colorado Is Home To One Of The Best Small Towns In America
Smithsonian Magazine pinpointed the Top 15 best small towns in the country.
Yes, tons of wealthy people flooded Colorado starting in 2020
Households earning more than $200,000 a year have flocked away from California, Illinois, New York and Washington, D.C. for southern and western states. Only 7% of the nation's households file returns of this size.
Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Franktown, Colorado is Stunning
The Colorado real estate market is full of incredible listings. From unique tiny homes to mega-mansions, it's always fun to browse properties that are currently for sale in the Centennial State. Step Inside this Stunning Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Colorado. Living here would be like having your...
bb.q Chicken to Open Even More Locations
The Korean fried chicken chain has added six more Colorado locations to its opening list
Fungus linked to fatal bat disease found in 'largest' maternity roost in Northern Colorado
A fungus called Pseudogymnoascus destructans (Pd) that's linked to a fatal bat disease has been found at a second location in Colorado just weeks after the fungus was first identified near Bent's Old Fort. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the fungus, which causes a fatal condition called white-nose syndrome...
Ballot initiative to allow wine in Colorado grocery stores is in review
DENVER — The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is reviewing a ballot initiative that would ask voters if grocery and convenience stores should be allowed to sell wine. The vote comes three years after grocery stores were allowed to stock and sell full-strength beer. The argument for the...
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom Note
Jon Benét Patricia Ramsey (August 6, 1990 – December 25, 1996) was an American child beauty queen who was killed at the age of six in her family's home in Boulder, Colorado.
Water World closes several rides after severe weather
FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — Colorado's largest water park is cleaning up Monday after heavy rains hit the park Sunday night. Water World said that because of the severe weather and rainfall, several of its attractions are closed on Monday. The park announced that Thunder Bay, Lost River of the...
Colorado man's garden with a 'bit of wildness' is haven for bees, positivity
It’s not the fanciest or flashiest front yard. Feedback from those who pass by the downtown Colorado Springs house, via foot or bike or scooter, would suggest otherwise. “A lot of people comment on it, and it’s unanimously positive that people like it,” said Tommy Schell, who bought the little house on Cascade Avenue in 2013. “It surprises me. I’m like, ‘Are you talking about my yard?’”
Why Pueblo chiles could be spicier this year
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo chile season has finally arrived. August is the month when Pueblo farmers begin harvesting their peppers. They start by picking them out in the field, then they begin roasting them in order to get the deep skin off, which also gives it a nice smoky flavor.
City council approves controversial Kum & Go plan in southwest Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City Council has approved a proposed Kum & Go gas station and convenience store that was rejected by the city Planning Commission earlier this summer. KRDO Tuesday during a Council meeting, the gas station was approved in a 6-3 vote. With this approval, the Kum & Go will be The post City council approves controversial Kum & Go plan in southwest Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Public feedback wanted on the Passenger Rail project
COLORADO SPRINGS — Mountain Metro Transit and partners are looking for public feedback on the location of a new passenger rail station in Colorado Springs. According to the City of Colorado Springs, there are two separate efforts to build a passenger rail service in different parts of the state: The Amtrak Southwest Chief Thru-Car Alternatives Analysis […]
