Fort Collins, CO

Take a Virtual Tour of a Colorado Mountain Bike Factory

If you've driven due south of Denver Colorado's Mile High Stadium, there's a chance you drove right past a very unique place in the mountain biking world and didn't even know it. Guerrilla Gravity is what you might consider a custom mountain bike factory and it's located right here in Colorado.
Colorado Newsline

Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows

In June, Gov. Jared Polis hired Andrew Phelps as his special advisor on homelessness and housing. A job like it has not existed since John Hickenlooper was governor several years ago. And, with little knowledge of Phelps’ previous work, some homelessness and housing advocates worry about what he will do.  Phelps worked for Colorado Springs […] The post Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Teller County August 3 Edition

Aaron Jacob Meyer-Gonzales, date of birth August 25, 1982 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for theft. This was a no bond warrant. Angela Sue Adair, date of birth June 1, 1981 of Woodland Park, Colorado was arrested on an arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance, burglary of a dwelling and trespass. Bond was $10,000.
Axios Denver

How the Walton family became the most influential player in Colorado

The Walton family is now the most influential force in Colorado.Driving the news: Rob Walton's $4.65 billion purchase of the Denver Broncos — set to become official Tuesday — is the most visible example. But behind the scenes, the Walton family's reach extends further, an Axios review of federal filings, tax records and other documents reveals. The heirs to the Walmart fortune have infused tens of millions of dollars into the state's most prominent institutions — government agencies, schools, sports teams, media outlets and nonprofits.Ann Walton Kroenke, a cousin to Rob Walton, is married to the owner of the Colorado...
9NEWS

Water World closes several rides after severe weather

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — Colorado's largest water park is cleaning up Monday after heavy rains hit the park Sunday night. Water World said that because of the severe weather and rainfall, several of its attractions are closed on Monday. The park announced that Thunder Bay, Lost River of the...
The Denver Gazette

Colorado man's garden with a 'bit of wildness' is haven for bees, positivity

It’s not the fanciest or flashiest front yard. Feedback from those who pass by the downtown Colorado Springs house, via foot or bike or scooter, would suggest otherwise. “A lot of people comment on it, and it’s unanimously positive that people like it,” said Tommy Schell, who bought the little house on Cascade Avenue in 2013. “It surprises me. I’m like, ‘Are you talking about my yard?’”
9NEWS

Why Pueblo chiles could be spicier this year

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo chile season has finally arrived. August is the month when Pueblo farmers begin harvesting their peppers. They start by picking them out in the field, then they begin roasting them in order to get the deep skin off, which also gives it a nice smoky flavor.
KRDO News Channel 13

City council approves controversial Kum & Go plan in southwest Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City Council has approved a proposed Kum & Go gas station and convenience store that was rejected by the city Planning Commission earlier this summer. KRDO Tuesday during a Council meeting, the gas station was approved in a 6-3 vote. With this approval, the Kum & Go will be The post City council approves controversial Kum & Go plan in southwest Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KXRM

Public feedback wanted on the Passenger Rail project

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mountain Metro Transit and partners are looking for public feedback on the location of a new passenger rail station in Colorado Springs. According to the City of Colorado Springs, there are two separate efforts to build a passenger rail service in different parts of the state: The Amtrak Southwest Chief Thru-Car Alternatives Analysis […]
