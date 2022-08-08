ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flames prospect Matt Coronato named to Team USA for 2022 World Juniors (again)

Calgary Flames fans will probably cheering for the United States during the upcoming World Junior Championship tournament in Edmonton. That’s because one of the Flames’ top prospects, forward Matt Coronato, has been named to the United States’ roster for the tournament, and will be the only Flames prospect at the event.
Panthers Prospects Named to 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship Rosters

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today the five prospects who have been named to rosters to compete in the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Championship from Tuesday, Aug. 9 to Saturday, Aug. 20 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. Panthers prospects participating in the World...
Hurricanes re-sign Martin Necas via two-year, $6M contract

As Chip Alexander noted for The News & Observer, Carolina Hurricanes president and general manager Don Waddell said last Thursday that a deal with restricted free-agent forward Martin Necas was "going to get done" ahead of preseason training camp. Waddell was spot-on with that assessment. Per the NHL's website and...
Blackhawks Well Represented at 2022 World Juniors

With the current direction of the organization doing little to generate any excitement around the Chicago Blackhawks, the rescheduled 2022 World Junior Championship couldn’t have come at a better time. Fans can take a break from being forced to accept the lack of success expected for the franchise, to simply enjoy watching its future blossom.
3 Bruins Prospects to Watch at Rescheduled 2022 WJC

Back in December, Boston Bruins’ highly-touted prospect Fabian Lysell was selected for Team Sweden at the 2022 World Junior Championships. Unfortunately for Lysell and all the other players in the tournament, it was shut down after just four days due to a COVID-19 outbreak. After nearly nine months, the tournament will take place beginning Tuesday in Edmonton.
Four Blue Jackets to take part in summer World Junior Championship

The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship began in December but lasted only a few days before COVID cases led to the event's cancellation. But the decision was made to try it all again in the summer, and now the world's best U-20 players -- including four Blue Jackets -- will take to the ice again in Edmonton when the tournament begins anew tomorrow.
