Denver, CO

Heavy rain causes street flooding in Denver

By 9News
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
Crews rescued multiple people from their vehicles as heavy rain flooded streets across the Denver area Sunday evening.

The Denver Fire Department said crews rescued 11 people from their vehicles in the area of Interstate 70 and York Street. At 38th and Blake streets, crews rescued eight people. The fire department said everyone rescued is doing OK.

The Denver Police Department said just after 8 p.m. that Interstate 70 is closed in both directions between York and Steele streets due to the flooding.

