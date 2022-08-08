ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

AL.com

$20 million federal grant paves the way for Huntsville skybridge

The city of Huntsville has received a $20 million grant to improve pedestrian access in town. City officials said the Pedestrian Access and Redevelopment Corridor (PARC) will also provide an economic boost to low-income communities. The funding is from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant, administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
WAFF

48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Schools BOE candidate Jeniece Willis Wilmer

48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Council candidate, Bill Yell, talks campaign. 48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Council candidate, Bill Yell, talks campaign. 48 Follow-up: Interview with Huntsville City Council candidate Brian Foy. Updated: 2 hours ago. 48 Follow-up: Interview with Huntsville City Council candidate Brian Foy. Brookins Smoken on the Go hosts...
rocketcitynow.com

2022 Huntsville municipal elections

Tomorrow is the last day you can register. August 16th is the last day to apply for absentee ballot by mail and August 18th is the last day to apply in-person.
WAFF

West Limestone High School’s construction continues as students return to class

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County students returned to school Monday and some students are heading back to classes that are still under construction. West Limestone High School Principal Russ Cleveland said students will see a lot of changes to their entire school as it undergoes renovation. All the floors and ceilings are being replaced and the tiles, walls and toilets in the bathrooms are being updated.
WAFF

Rhythm on Monroe’s classic tomato pie

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Summer in the south means tomatoes and a lot of them!. Payton steps inside the kitchen at Rhythm on Monroe in Huntsville to learn about a southern delicacy, tomato pie.
AL.com

Alabama women who build missiles: We do it all but share the struggle

Huntsville’s Space & Missile Defense Symposium officially kicks off today, but women in the missile defense industry got a jump on the symposium with a sold-out Monday luncheon panel on women in defense. “Why we need diversity of thought to get to next-generation capabilities” was the topic. Haley Baker of WAFF-48 asked the questions and moderated the panel of:
