$20 million federal grant paves the way for Huntsville skybridge
The city of Huntsville has received a $20 million grant to improve pedestrian access in town. City officials said the Pedestrian Access and Redevelopment Corridor (PARC) will also provide an economic boost to low-income communities. The funding is from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant, administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Athens hosts bilingual job fair and resource expo
A bilingual job fair and resource expo free for anyone to attend will be held on Wednesday, August 10.
Huntsville gets $20 million grant for skybridge, more to link 3 areas of city
The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a $20 million grant to the city of Huntsville’s project to link downtown, Mill Creek and Lowe Mill via a skybridge and green space. The funding for the pedestrian access and redevelopment corridor (PARC) project comes via a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with...
Q&A with Huntsville City Councilwoman Jennie Robinson: New Huntsville art center, development at Ditto Landing
Jennie Robinson was elected to serve on the Huntsville City Council in 2014 after serving three terms on the Board of Education for Huntsville City Schools. She was re-elected to serve a second term on the council in 2018 and was twice elected to serve as council president. She is only the second woman to serve in that role.
Space Command general visits Huntsville with update on headquarters' move to Redstone Arsenal
The commander of U.S. Space Command visited Huntsville for the annual Space and Missile Defense Symposium on Tuesday, where he said the decision on a plan to move his headquarters to the Rocket City is one final decision away. Gen. James Dickinson took questions following his prepared remarks on the...
Christmas on the River is coming to Ditto Landing; holiday festivities begin in December
Christmas on the River is kicking off at Ditto Landing this holiday season. Ditto Landing will be home to special holiday events, a train display, a Christmas tree farm and even a Christmas card lane. The Christmas tree farm is first come, first serve, until there are no trees left.
Is your water tasting ‘off’ in Huntsville? Here’s why
Has your water been tasting "off"? Some News 19 staff have noticed an earthy taste in Huntsville Utilities water recently.
New pre-school opens in Muscle Shoals
The Muscle Shoals Early Learning Center officially opened its doors on August 8.
Madison Street Festival returns after 2-year pandemic hiatus
The 40th Annual Madison Street Festival is officially set to happen after being canceled two years in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Schools BOE candidate Jeniece Willis Wilmer
48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Council candidate, Bill Yell, talks campaign. 48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Council candidate, Bill Yell, talks campaign. 48 Follow-up: Interview with Huntsville City Council candidate Brian Foy. Updated: 2 hours ago. 48 Follow-up: Interview with Huntsville City Council candidate Brian Foy. Brookins Smoken on the Go hosts...
2022 Huntsville municipal elections
Tomorrow is the last day you can register. August 16th is the last day to apply for absentee ballot by mail and August 18th is the last day to apply in-person.
Limestone County Schools planning for more students this year
Monday marks the first day of the 2022-23 school year for Limestone County Schools. As the district welcomes its students back for a new year, some issues that plagued the district last year are back for round two.
Madison County workers prepare for construction on Keel Mountain
GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County crews are prepping the windy roads of Keel Mountain Road for construction. Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill said he wants to make it safer for the long run. Hill said they started to see a problem when torrential rain flooded the area in February...
Space and Missile Defense Symposium set to take off in Rocket City
230 exhibitors filled the Von Braun Center in preparation for the Annual Space and Missile Defense Symposium.
West Limestone High School’s construction continues as students return to class
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County students returned to school Monday and some students are heading back to classes that are still under construction. West Limestone High School Principal Russ Cleveland said students will see a lot of changes to their entire school as it undergoes renovation. All the floors and ceilings are being replaced and the tiles, walls and toilets in the bathrooms are being updated.
Huntsville’s coolest music festival is run entirely by women
Five years ago, Ashleigh Jackson and Christina Nava didn’t even know each other. Now they’re close friends and the driving force behind the coolest music festival in Alabama’s most populous city. Held in Huntsville across three stages at two venues in one weekend, Sluice Fest puts the...
Rhythm on Monroe’s classic tomato pie
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Summer in the south means tomatoes and a lot of them!. Payton steps inside the kitchen at Rhythm on Monroe in Huntsville to learn about a southern delicacy, tomato pie.
Grissom High School parents concerned about school lunch
Parents of students at Grissom High School are shocked after what they saw being served to their children for lunch.
Alabama women who build missiles: We do it all but share the struggle
Huntsville’s Space & Missile Defense Symposium officially kicks off today, but women in the missile defense industry got a jump on the symposium with a sold-out Monday luncheon panel on women in defense. “Why we need diversity of thought to get to next-generation capabilities” was the topic. Haley Baker of WAFF-48 asked the questions and moderated the panel of:
Family Services Center’s ‘FAST’ program marks 25 years of helping students and families
As the school year starts, so does a program from the Family Services Center that brings students, parents, and services together in one place.
