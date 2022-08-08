ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Newton-John's Cause of Death Revealed

The world was saddened to learn on Monday that Olivia Newton-John died at the age of 73. While the Grease icon's cause of death has not been officially revealed, her husband, John Easterling, did mention that Newton-John battled cancer up until her passing. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 1992 and has been battling the illness on and off over the past three decades.
Daily Mail

Desperate mum REFUSES to leave Australian tropical island where her son has been missing for 15 days - as sister issues SOS and his bizarre behaviour before disappearance is revealed

A desperate Australian mum has refused to leave the tropical island her son went missing on more than two weeks ago after he was behaving erratically. Jackie Burgess is remaining with her daughter Shiralee Rosario on Magnetic Island, in the hope that her son, Ben Chisholm, 22, will be found, even as police scaled back their search.
The Independent

Whales ‘die in agony’ as Icelandic grenade harpoons skewer them but fail to explode

Whales have been dying in agony, say conservationists, after being harpooned with grenades that failed to explode inside them.Icelandic whalers used the weapons on what experts said was an “alarming” number of fin whales, dragging them ashore as they were slowly succumbing to their wounds.Photographs taken at a whaling station show one with “an extraordinary four harpoons in his body”, according to conservationists.It’s thought six fin whales – the second-largest whale species – have been targeted this way in recent weeks, out of around 60 hunted by Iceland this summer.Experts said they were killed “in the most agonising way” and would have...
The Independent

Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas

A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
LADbible

Friend of mum who died in sleep on flight 'overwhelmed with gratitude' as GoFundMe passes £20,000

The friend of a mum who died in her sleep on a flight to the UK has expressed ‘overwhelming gratitude’ to people who donated to a GoFundMe campaign. Following the tragic news of Helen Rhodes’ passing, Jayne Jeje set up the crowdfunding page in order to raise money to help the family, who had been travelling back from Hong Kong with Helen when she died.
TheDailyBeast

Olivia Newton-John Honored With Pink Light Display on Sydney Opera House

Iconic Australian landmarks are being illuminated with pink light this week to honor the life of Olivia Newton-John, who died from cancer on Monday. The pop icon, who was born in Britain but considered herself Australian, died at age 73 at her home in California on Monday. The sails of the Sydney Opera House turned bright pink on Wednesday after Perth’s Optus Stadium and Flinders Street railway station in Melbourne were also flooded with pink light on Tuesday. Victoria Premier Dan Andrews tweeted to explain the gesture was designed to “remember Olivia Newton-John, and her enormous contribution to cancer awareness, research and treatment.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
LADbible

Woman attacked by koala in Queensland after getting too close

A Queensland woman has found out the hard way what happens when you get a little too close and personal with a territorial koala. The video posted to TikTok, which has now earned more than one million views, shows an onlooker capturing the woman attempting to approach the marsupial on the side of a busy highway.
LADbible

What is the teenage dirtbag trend on TikTok?

Another day, another TikTok trend. This time, the song Teenage Dirtbag by Wheatus is trending on the social media platform - but what is it?. The song was originally released by American rock band Wheatus in 2000, but its having a resurgence on the app, with many users including the track in their videos.
Popular Science

This dashing tropical sea slug just showed up in the UK

When it comes to bright and exotic sealife, places like the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, or Australia may come to mind with their rich, diverse, and colorful creatures. But one particularly stunning and rare creature has made a surprising new home—off the coast of the United Kingdom. A volunteer diver...
LADbible

LADbible

