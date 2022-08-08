Read full article on original website
Woman born with one arm and very short legs after mum's failed abortion wants to live life to the fullest
A 25-year-old woman with severe disabilities has revealed how she refuses to be held back and wants to 'live life to the fullest'. Charlie Rousseau, from Quebec in Canada, revealed how she learnt the reason for her disabilities when her mother told her that she had tried to have an abortion and claimed it went wrong.
Crocodile Couple Who Have Been Together Over a Decade Snapped Holding Hands
The two crocodiles, called Dusty-rose and Scarface, are often seen displaying this loving behavior.
Olivia Newton-John's Cause of Death Revealed
The world was saddened to learn on Monday that Olivia Newton-John died at the age of 73. While the Grease icon's cause of death has not been officially revealed, her husband, John Easterling, did mention that Newton-John battled cancer up until her passing. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 1992 and has been battling the illness on and off over the past three decades.
Desperate mum REFUSES to leave Australian tropical island where her son has been missing for 15 days - as sister issues SOS and his bizarre behaviour before disappearance is revealed
A desperate Australian mum has refused to leave the tropical island her son went missing on more than two weeks ago after he was behaving erratically. Jackie Burgess is remaining with her daughter Shiralee Rosario on Magnetic Island, in the hope that her son, Ben Chisholm, 22, will be found, even as police scaled back their search.
Whales ‘die in agony’ as Icelandic grenade harpoons skewer them but fail to explode
Whales have been dying in agony, say conservationists, after being harpooned with grenades that failed to explode inside them.Icelandic whalers used the weapons on what experts said was an “alarming” number of fin whales, dragging them ashore as they were slowly succumbing to their wounds.Photographs taken at a whaling station show one with “an extraordinary four harpoons in his body”, according to conservationists.It’s thought six fin whales – the second-largest whale species – have been targeted this way in recent weeks, out of around 60 hunted by Iceland this summer.Experts said they were killed “in the most agonising way” and would have...
Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas
A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
Friend of mum who died in sleep on flight 'overwhelmed with gratitude' as GoFundMe passes £20,000
The friend of a mum who died in her sleep on a flight to the UK has expressed ‘overwhelming gratitude’ to people who donated to a GoFundMe campaign. Following the tragic news of Helen Rhodes’ passing, Jayne Jeje set up the crowdfunding page in order to raise money to help the family, who had been travelling back from Hong Kong with Helen when she died.
Olivia Newton-John sold off her assets before her death to 'raise more money for charity'
Olivia Newton-John sold most of her assets following her stage four cancer diagnosis to invest more into her charity and cancer research, according to a source close to the late star. News.com.au reports that in 2019, a year after the Grease star received her latest cancer diagnosis, she began selling...
Woman becomes one of the oldest people in the world to give birth after trying for decades
A woman in her seventies has given birth to her first child after trying for half a century to become a mum. Chandravati, a 70-year-old woman from Rajasthan in India welcomed a 7lb 7oz baby earlier this week. After a successful round of IVF, the new mum and her husband...
Ashton Kutcher ‘lucky to be alive’ after suffering rare illness
Two and a Half Men actor Ashton Kutcher has said he’s ‘lucky to be alive’ after contracting a rare autoimmune disorder. Speaking in a preview clip of National Geographic’s Running Wild with Bear Grylls, the 44-year-old opened up about his terrifying illness to the celebrity survival expert.
Olivia Newton-John Honored With Pink Light Display on Sydney Opera House
Iconic Australian landmarks are being illuminated with pink light this week to honor the life of Olivia Newton-John, who died from cancer on Monday. The pop icon, who was born in Britain but considered herself Australian, died at age 73 at her home in California on Monday. The sails of the Sydney Opera House turned bright pink on Wednesday after Perth’s Optus Stadium and Flinders Street railway station in Melbourne were also flooded with pink light on Tuesday. Victoria Premier Dan Andrews tweeted to explain the gesture was designed to “remember Olivia Newton-John, and her enormous contribution to cancer awareness, research and treatment.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
Carlo Bonomi, the original voice actor of Pingu, has died at 85
The man who voiced Pingu and gifted the world with the iconic 'noot, noot', Carlo Bonomi, has died at age 85, according to AF News. Bonomi, who hailed from Milan, lent his voice to the claymation penguin from 1986 until 1999. As well as voicing the cheeky penguin from the...
Counting and Cracking review – an absorbing Sri Lankan family odyssey
Two young lovers are considering the future after meeting at university in Coogee, New South Wales. One is Siddharatha (Shiv Palekar), a media studies student; the other is Lily (Abbie-Lee Lewis), who is studying law. Neither has roots in the place. Siddharatha has a hankering to return to his mother’s...
Le belly flop! Moment daredevil leaps onto a slide and is catapulted 30ft into the air before slamming face down into a pool in front of crowd at French waterpark
This is the moment a man known only as 'The Mascot' swooped down from a roof on to a waterslide and belly-flopped dramatically into a swimming pool. The man took the deep plunge as a crowd of onlookers cheered at a waterpark in France. Unfazed by his own large frame,...
Woman attacked by koala in Queensland after getting too close
A Queensland woman has found out the hard way what happens when you get a little too close and personal with a territorial koala. The video posted to TikTok, which has now earned more than one million views, shows an onlooker capturing the woman attempting to approach the marsupial on the side of a busy highway.
What is the teenage dirtbag trend on TikTok?
Another day, another TikTok trend. This time, the song Teenage Dirtbag by Wheatus is trending on the social media platform - but what is it?. The song was originally released by American rock band Wheatus in 2000, but its having a resurgence on the app, with many users including the track in their videos.
Olivia Newton-John could receive a state funeral to give the late icon a fitting send-off
Olivia Newton-John’s family has been in talks with the Victorian government about holding a state funeral honouring the late singer. ABC News reports that Premier Daniel Andrews spoke yesterday (August 9) of his encounter with the Grease star while citing her contributions to cancer research as ‘enormous’.
This dashing tropical sea slug just showed up in the UK
When it comes to bright and exotic sealife, places like the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, or Australia may come to mind with their rich, diverse, and colorful creatures. But one particularly stunning and rare creature has made a surprising new home—off the coast of the United Kingdom. A volunteer diver...
