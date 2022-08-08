Read full article on original website
wfft.com
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Huntington North Vikings
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) - The Huntington North football team is ready to take a big leap forward in Bob Prescott's fourth season at the helm as head coach. The Vikings have just eight wins over the first three seasons under Prescott, but they were much more competitive in 2021, with three of their losses coming by 10 points or less.
wfft.com
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Columbia City Eagles
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) - Coming off a 5-6 campaign in 2021, the Columbia City football team is ready to soar to new heights this fall. The Eagles graduate starting quarterback Greg Bolt, who threw for over 1,000 yards and rushed for an additional 500-plus in 2021. However, they don't have too many other positions to fill.
wfft.com
Mears homers in TinCaps loss to Captains
EASTLAKE, Ohio (WFFT) -- Starter Efraín Contreras posted three scoreless innings in the Fort Wayne TinCaps' 3-1 loss to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) on Tuesday evening. Contreras faced one batter over the minimum in his outing. The right-hander struck out four, walked only one and didn't...
wfft.com
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: DeKalb Barons
WATERLOO, Ind. (WFFT) - DeKalb is entering year three under head coach Seth Wilcox and are hoping for a big leap forward this season. The Barons finished with two wins for the second consecutive season in 2021, but were much more competitive, with four of their nine losses coming by two touchdowns or less.
wfft.com
2022 Countdown to Kickoff: New Haven Bulldogs
Led by junior wide receiver Mylan Graham, New Haven enters year two under head coach Kyle Booher with some big expectations.
wfft.com
Former K's Boudens, Rymsha and Rassell sign with affiliate
Former Fort Wayne Komets Matt Boudens, Drake Rymsha and Mark Rassell have all agreed to deals with Komets affiliate Bakersfield Condors.
wfft.com
'Caps escape Cubs with 7-5 victory
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Manzanas Luchadoras ("Fighting Apples" in Spanish) de Fort Wayne, the TinCaps' alternate identity, defeated South Bend, 7-5, on Sunday afternoon at Parkview Field to conclude the team's Hispanic Heritage Weekend. The game ended prematurely in the eighth inning due to a downpour of rain as los Cabritos Maldichos (the Cursed Goats) of South Bend -- the alternate identity for the Cubs -- had the tying runs on base with one out. Following a 1 hour and 17-minute delay, the game was called after the deluge left the field unplayable in adequate time, with more rain forecast.
Hummel reflects on state of Purdue basketball
Hummel visited Fort Wayne during Wednesday's "Bigger than Basketball" fundraiser.
wfft.com
Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer talks about Big Ten preparation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The 6'5 Purdue guard is now one of the two Fort Wayne men on the Boilermaker roster -- joining sophomore forward Caleb Furst. Loyer, the Homestead grad, talks about transitioning from high school to college basketball. "It's been good. I just know it'd be a...
Filler claims FWGA City Tournament title
The Bishop Dwenger grad and Cleveland State golfer shot 69 to finish with an overall score of -7 after three rounds.
Is a downtown soccer stadium still in the works?
With Tuesday's news, WANE 15 asked the Redevelopment Commission's Executive Director, Jonathan Leist, if a soccer stadium is still in the works.
WANE-TV
Dogs take a splash at Northside Pool
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dogs get the chance to cool down from the summer sun by taking a dip in the pool Sunday afternoon. The ‘Dippin’ Dogs’ event at Northside Aquatic Center is open to Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation dog park permit holders, and reservations are required.
WANE-TV
Former Harvester employee remembers ‘The Scout’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Harvester Homecoming Festival returned Saturday to the Summit City. The festival celebrated the history of Harvester and Navistar in the city of Fort Wayne. An off-road vehicle called “The Scout” was featured during the event. The event also honored former employees...
wfft.com
Kids Who Care: Young lifeguard helping keep summer pool season safe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Warm weather and a lot of energetic children helped make this summer a busy one at Northside Pool. How they kept up: a dedicated group of lifeguards who keep coming back year after year. "I started in high school, and in the summer it’s awesome....
WANE-TV
Solfest moves to new location this year, will benefit Fox Island County park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Solfest, an event that usually happens at Fox Island County Park, will be held at Parkview Field in 2022. This move comes after the derecho that hit the area in June knocked over more than 1,000 trees in the park. Organizers of Solfest joined...
New fun center opens on southwest side of Fort Wayne
A ping pong play center has moved and reopened a new center on the southwest side of town in Fort Wayne.
wfft.com
Crosswalk near Blackhawk Middle School still without stop light, some parents opt to drive
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Near Blackhawk Middle School, crossing the street is not always as simple as looking both ways first. Two kids were struck there over the last school year, even though they did exactly what they were supposed to. “It was really traumatic and I don’t want...
inkfreenews.com
GoFundMe Set Up For 3-Year-Old Warsaw Boy
MILFORD – Family and friends of Elliot Slusser have organized a gofundme page to help offset costs associated with his battle with cancer. The three-year-old is at Riley’s Hospital for Children in Indianapolis and being treated for Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Watch a Facebook video about Elliot Slusser here.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Crews respond to fire at Huntington Zesto
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Officers with the Huntington Police Department are asking people to avoid the area of North Jefferson Street after a fire. Police say the fire is happening at the Zesto in Huntington. This incident remains under investigation. Copyright 2022 Fort Wayne’s NBC. All...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Woman shot with arrow leads to Kendallville police investigation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Officers with the Kendallville Police Department say they’re investigating a shooting involving an arrow, Saturday. Police say they were dispatched to a home on Glory Avenue in Kendallville after reports of a woman who had been shot with an arrow. Officers...
