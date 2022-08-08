ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leo-cedarville, IN

wfft.com

2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Huntington North Vikings

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) - The Huntington North football team is ready to take a big leap forward in Bob Prescott's fourth season at the helm as head coach. The Vikings have just eight wins over the first three seasons under Prescott, but they were much more competitive in 2021, with three of their losses coming by 10 points or less.
HUNTINGTON, IN
wfft.com

2022 Countdown to Kickoff: Columbia City Eagles

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) - Coming off a 5-6 campaign in 2021, the Columbia City football team is ready to soar to new heights this fall. The Eagles graduate starting quarterback Greg Bolt, who threw for over 1,000 yards and rushed for an additional 500-plus in 2021. However, they don't have too many other positions to fill.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
wfft.com

Mears homers in TinCaps loss to Captains

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WFFT) -- Starter Efraín Contreras posted three scoreless innings in the Fort Wayne TinCaps' 3-1 loss to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) on Tuesday evening. Contreras faced one batter over the minimum in his outing. The right-hander struck out four, walked only one and didn't...
EASTLAKE, OH
wfft.com

2022 Countdown to Kickoff: DeKalb Barons

WATERLOO, Ind. (WFFT) - DeKalb is entering year three under head coach Seth Wilcox and are hoping for a big leap forward this season. The Barons finished with two wins for the second consecutive season in 2021, but were much more competitive, with four of their nine losses coming by two touchdowns or less.
WATERLOO, IN
wfft.com

2022 Countdown to Kickoff: New Haven Bulldogs

Led by junior wide receiver Mylan Graham, New Haven enters year two under head coach Kyle Booher with some big expectations. Led by junior wide receiver Mylan Graham, New Haven enters year two under head coach Kyle Booher with some big expectations.
NEW HAVEN, IN
wfft.com

Former K's Boudens, Rymsha and Rassell sign with affiliate

Former Fort Wayne Komets Matt Boudens, Drake Rymsha and Mark Rassell have all agreed to deals with Komets affiliate Bakersfield Condors. Former K's Boudens, Rymsha and Rassell sign with affiliate. Former Fort Wayne Komets Matt Boudens, Drake Rymsha and Mark Rassell have all agreed to deals with Komets affiliate Bakersfield...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

'Caps escape Cubs with 7-5 victory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Manzanas Luchadoras ("Fighting Apples" in Spanish) de Fort Wayne, the TinCaps' alternate identity, defeated South Bend, 7-5, on Sunday afternoon at Parkview Field to conclude the team's Hispanic Heritage Weekend. The game ended prematurely in the eighth inning due to a downpour of rain as los Cabritos Maldichos (the Cursed Goats) of South Bend -- the alternate identity for the Cubs -- had the tying runs on base with one out. Following a 1 hour and 17-minute delay, the game was called after the deluge left the field unplayable in adequate time, with more rain forecast.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer talks about Big Ten preparation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The 6'5 Purdue guard is now one of the two Fort Wayne men on the Boilermaker roster -- joining sophomore forward Caleb Furst. Loyer, the Homestead grad, talks about transitioning from high school to college basketball. "It's been good. I just know it'd be a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Dogs take a splash at Northside Pool

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dogs get the chance to cool down from the summer sun by taking a dip in the pool Sunday afternoon. The ‘Dippin’ Dogs’ event at Northside Aquatic Center is open to Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation dog park permit holders, and reservations are required.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Former Harvester employee remembers ‘The Scout’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Harvester Homecoming Festival returned Saturday to the Summit City. The festival celebrated the history of Harvester and Navistar in the city of Fort Wayne. An off-road vehicle called “The Scout” was featured during the event. The event also honored former employees...
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

GoFundMe Set Up For 3-Year-Old Warsaw Boy

MILFORD – Family and friends of Elliot Slusser have organized a gofundme page to help offset costs associated with his battle with cancer. The three-year-old is at Riley’s Hospital for Children in Indianapolis and being treated for Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Watch a Facebook video about Elliot Slusser here.
WARSAW, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Crews respond to fire at Huntington Zesto

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Officers with the Huntington Police Department are asking people to avoid the area of North Jefferson Street after a fire. Police say the fire is happening at the Zesto in Huntington. This incident remains under investigation. Copyright 2022 Fort Wayne’s NBC. All...
HUNTINGTON, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Woman shot with arrow leads to Kendallville police investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Officers with the Kendallville Police Department say they’re investigating a shooting involving an arrow, Saturday. Police say they were dispatched to a home on Glory Avenue in Kendallville after reports of a woman who had been shot with an arrow. Officers...
KENDALLVILLE, IN

