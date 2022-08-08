FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Manzanas Luchadoras ("Fighting Apples" in Spanish) de Fort Wayne, the TinCaps' alternate identity, defeated South Bend, 7-5, on Sunday afternoon at Parkview Field to conclude the team's Hispanic Heritage Weekend. The game ended prematurely in the eighth inning due to a downpour of rain as los Cabritos Maldichos (the Cursed Goats) of South Bend -- the alternate identity for the Cubs -- had the tying runs on base with one out. Following a 1 hour and 17-minute delay, the game was called after the deluge left the field unplayable in adequate time, with more rain forecast.

