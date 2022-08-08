ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Moving to HBO Max After 45 Days in Theaters

News regarding the recently-announced HBO Max and Discovery+ merger has been churning out a number of strategic re-directs, from cancellations to ad-supported platforms, leaving customers wondering where stand in this streamer limbo. According to Decider, the notoriously film-friendly HBO Max streamer is making some big changes in regard to what movies will be released, and when. Following the second quarter earnings call on August 4, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed the company's move from the "Project Popcorn" era to a "case-by-case basis" when determining what movies will be available to subscribers.
CNET

The Best Sci-Fi TV Shows on HBO Max

Like other streamers, HBO Max has an eclectic range of sci-fi series, including originals, older titles and excellent international offerings. What sets the HBO originals apart is a stamp of quality marked "prestige TV". Station Eleven is the prime example of a prestige show. With long episode times, high production values and a great Metacritic score (81), the unconventional post-apocalyptic series is the epitome and the pinnacle of HBO Max's sci-fi offerings.
disneydining.com

Disney Confirms ‘Lightyear’ Will NOT Stream on One Disney+ Platform

On June 17, Disney and Pixar released their newest film, Lightyear, exclusively in theaters. The film starred Chris Evans as the voice of the titular Space Ranger, Buzz Lightyear. According to Disney/Pixar, Lightyear told the story of Buzz Lightyear, who was the inspiration for Andy’s favorite toy. The movie generated a lot of controversy before it was released — from people who did not like the fact that Tim Allen was not the voice of Buzz Lightyear to those who did not like the fact that the film showed a same-sex kiss.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Billy & Mandy's Big Boogey Adventure Free Online

Cast: Richard Steven Horvitz Grey DeLisle Greg Eagles Vanessa Marshall Maxwell Atoms. When the Boogey Man causes Grim to lose his powers, rank, and title in the Underworld Court for misusing his powers, he plots to seek out Horror's Hand and take over the world. It's up to Billy, Mandy, Irwin, and Grim to get to Horror's Hand before the Boogey Man does.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Blood Prison Free Online

Where is the best place to watch and stream Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Blood Prison right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Junko Takeuchi Mie Sonozaki Masaki Terasoma Chie Nakamura Rikiya Koyama. Geners: Thriller Animation Action Comedy Horror Mystery. Director: Masahiko Murata. About. After his capture for attempted assassination...
epicstream.com

House of the Dragon Will Explore Misogyny Through Rhaenyra and Alicent

House of the Dragon might take place centuries before the events in Game of Thrones but it looks like the themes of the original series will still be evident in the spin-off. Emily Carey and Milly Alcock, who play the younger versions of Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen, confirm that the new HBO series will explore how misogyny and patriarchy will affect the women as they grow into power.
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror hardcores share the movies that left them in stunned silence

Horror movies have a way of evoking many different emotions and reactions from the viewer. With so many genres in the field, there’s no telling how one will feel by the time any given film has ended, but the general consensus is that one should probably be stunned and freaked out after watching.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A monstrous sci-fi horror stages a hostile takeover on Disney Plus

The Alien and Predator franchises will always be inextricably linked, having crossed over so many times across comic books, video games, and feature films, so it’s fitting that Ridley Scott’s Covenant would be embarking on a charge up the Disney Plus charts at the exact same time Dan Trachtenberg’s acclaimed Prey is tearing up the platform’s viewership rankings.
MOVIES
Thrillist

Tickets Just Went on Sale for a 3-Floor, Immersive Harry Potter Experience in Chicago

We've all been there. A friend comes back from a trip with a tan and a custom-crafted wand they got from Ollivander's after visiting Orlando's Wizarding World of Harry Potter, telling infuriating stories about how fun and magical the experience was. Well, Chicagoans, your FOMO is about to be cured. An immersive three-floor Harry Potter experience is about to take over Water Tower Place.
Outsider.com

HBO Max Quietly Removes Six Exclusive Movies

HBO Max just removed six movies without an announcement, and we’re left wondering why? The films were labeled as Max Originals, so why did HBO Max remove them? It all seems to come down to Warner Bros. Discovery, the entertainment conglomerate which merged with Discovery Inc. in April 2022.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story) Free Online

Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story) Cast: Marilyn Lima Daisy Broom Finnegan Oldfield Lorenzo Lefèbvre Fred Hotier. Biarritz. Sixteen-year-old George, the high school hottie, falls in love with Alex. To get his attention, she initiates a group game with Alex, Nikita, Laetitia and Gabriel. They will discover, test, and push the limits of their sexuality.
wegotthiscovered.com

A beloved fantasy favorite turns back time to hit #1 on streaming

Dwayne Johnson may have weaponized his tag as “franchise Viagra” to take the property to new heights, but for an entire generation, Jumanji is never going to get any better than it did back in 1995 when Robin Williams escaped from the titular board game after 26 years.
