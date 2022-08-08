Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Moving to HBO Max After 45 Days in Theaters
News regarding the recently-announced HBO Max and Discovery+ merger has been churning out a number of strategic re-directs, from cancellations to ad-supported platforms, leaving customers wondering where stand in this streamer limbo. According to Decider, the notoriously film-friendly HBO Max streamer is making some big changes in regard to what movies will be released, and when. Following the second quarter earnings call on August 4, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed the company's move from the "Project Popcorn" era to a "case-by-case basis" when determining what movies will be available to subscribers.
CNET
The Best Sci-Fi TV Shows on HBO Max
Like other streamers, HBO Max has an eclectic range of sci-fi series, including originals, older titles and excellent international offerings. What sets the HBO originals apart is a stamp of quality marked "prestige TV". Station Eleven is the prime example of a prestige show. With long episode times, high production values and a great Metacritic score (81), the unconventional post-apocalyptic series is the epitome and the pinnacle of HBO Max's sci-fi offerings.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Ivan the Terrible, Part II: The Boyars' Plot Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Ivan the Terrible, Part II: The Boyars' Plot right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Nikolai Cherkasov Serafima Birman Pavel Kadochnikov Mikhail Zharov Amvrosi Buchma. Geners: History Drama. Director: Sergei Eisenstein. Release Date: Sep 01, 1958. About. This is the...
disneydining.com
Disney Confirms ‘Lightyear’ Will NOT Stream on One Disney+ Platform
On June 17, Disney and Pixar released their newest film, Lightyear, exclusively in theaters. The film starred Chris Evans as the voice of the titular Space Ranger, Buzz Lightyear. According to Disney/Pixar, Lightyear told the story of Buzz Lightyear, who was the inspiration for Andy’s favorite toy. The movie generated a lot of controversy before it was released — from people who did not like the fact that Tim Allen was not the voice of Buzz Lightyear to those who did not like the fact that the film showed a same-sex kiss.
IN THIS ARTICLE
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills Free Online
Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills. Cast: Damien Wayne Echols Jason Baldwin Jessie Misskelley, Jr. Joe Berlinger Bruce Sinofsky. A horrific triple child murder leads to an indictment and trial of three nonconformist boys based on questionable evidence. Is Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Billy & Mandy's Big Boogey Adventure Free Online
Cast: Richard Steven Horvitz Grey DeLisle Greg Eagles Vanessa Marshall Maxwell Atoms. When the Boogey Man causes Grim to lose his powers, rank, and title in the Underworld Court for misusing his powers, he plots to seek out Horror's Hand and take over the world. It's up to Billy, Mandy, Irwin, and Grim to get to Horror's Hand before the Boogey Man does.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Blood Prison Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Blood Prison right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Junko Takeuchi Mie Sonozaki Masaki Terasoma Chie Nakamura Rikiya Koyama. Geners: Thriller Animation Action Comedy Horror Mystery. Director: Masahiko Murata. About. After his capture for attempted assassination...
epicstream.com
House of the Dragon Will Explore Misogyny Through Rhaenyra and Alicent
House of the Dragon might take place centuries before the events in Game of Thrones but it looks like the themes of the original series will still be evident in the spin-off. Emily Carey and Milly Alcock, who play the younger versions of Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen, confirm that the new HBO series will explore how misogyny and patriarchy will affect the women as they grow into power.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror hardcores share the movies that left them in stunned silence
Horror movies have a way of evoking many different emotions and reactions from the viewer. With so many genres in the field, there’s no telling how one will feel by the time any given film has ended, but the general consensus is that one should probably be stunned and freaked out after watching.
wegotthiscovered.com
A monstrous sci-fi horror stages a hostile takeover on Disney Plus
The Alien and Predator franchises will always be inextricably linked, having crossed over so many times across comic books, video games, and feature films, so it’s fitting that Ridley Scott’s Covenant would be embarking on a charge up the Disney Plus charts at the exact same time Dan Trachtenberg’s acclaimed Prey is tearing up the platform’s viewership rankings.
Thrillist
Tickets Just Went on Sale for a 3-Floor, Immersive Harry Potter Experience in Chicago
We've all been there. A friend comes back from a trip with a tan and a custom-crafted wand they got from Ollivander's after visiting Orlando's Wizarding World of Harry Potter, telling infuriating stories about how fun and magical the experience was. Well, Chicagoans, your FOMO is about to be cured. An immersive three-floor Harry Potter experience is about to take over Water Tower Place.
HBO Max Quietly Removes Six Exclusive Movies
HBO Max just removed six movies without an announcement, and we’re left wondering why? The films were labeled as Max Originals, so why did HBO Max remove them? It all seems to come down to Warner Bros. Discovery, the entertainment conglomerate which merged with Discovery Inc. in April 2022.
‘The Bear’ Is So Accurate That Some Professionals Can’t Stand to Watch
The Bear and its depiction of two different types of professional kitchens is making waves among industry professionals.
wegotthiscovered.com
Optimistic fans try to find the positives in a panned fantasy that lost $175 million
As one of the biggest box office bombs in the history of cinema, which is such an unmitigated disaster and colossal failure that nobody even talks about the voluminous amount of cash it flushed down the toilet, you’d be hard-pressed to find any positives in Mortal Engines. On paper,...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story) Free Online
Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story) Cast: Marilyn Lima Daisy Broom Finnegan Oldfield Lorenzo Lefèbvre Fred Hotier. Biarritz. Sixteen-year-old George, the high school hottie, falls in love with Alex. To get his attention, she initiates a group game with Alex, Nikita, Laetitia and Gabriel. They will discover, test, and push the limits of their sexuality.
wegotthiscovered.com
A beloved fantasy favorite turns back time to hit #1 on streaming
Dwayne Johnson may have weaponized his tag as “franchise Viagra” to take the property to new heights, but for an entire generation, Jumanji is never going to get any better than it did back in 1995 when Robin Williams escaped from the titular board game after 26 years.
How Accurate is ‘Five Days at Memorial’? — The Hurricane Katrina Miniseries on Apple+ Is Based on a True Story
Take a look at all of the details Carlton Cuse and John Ridley included to be sure 'Five Days At Memorial' portrayed Hurricane Katrina accurately.
Comments / 0