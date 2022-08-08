On June 17, Disney and Pixar released their newest film, Lightyear, exclusively in theaters. The film starred Chris Evans as the voice of the titular Space Ranger, Buzz Lightyear. According to Disney/Pixar, Lightyear told the story of Buzz Lightyear, who was the inspiration for Andy’s favorite toy. The movie generated a lot of controversy before it was released — from people who did not like the fact that Tim Allen was not the voice of Buzz Lightyear to those who did not like the fact that the film showed a same-sex kiss.

