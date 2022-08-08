Read full article on original website
Evacuations ordered in northern California after new wildfire breaks out
McKinney fire has grown to 18,000 acres in less than 12 hours and has zero containment amid searing heat, drought and lightning
2 California residents burn to death in car as fires continue, firefighters are making progress
When ash began to fall and his throat was burning from the smoke, Franklin Thom decided it was time to leave the city where he grew up on the edge of the national forest in California. He made it to a shelter with his daughter and just his medicine, some...
Update: 2 more bodies found amid McKinney Fire destruction; death toll climbs to 4
KLAMATH RIVER (CBS SF/AP) -- Teams searching through the debris left behind by the fast-moving flames of the McKinney Fire have discovered two more bodies at separate residences along State Route 96, authorities announced Tuesday."This brings the confirmed fatality number to 4," the sheriff's statement said. "At this time there are no unaccounted for persons."Other details were not immediately disclosed.As of Tuesday morning, the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County has burned at least 56,165 acres since it began Friday afternoon. About 15 miles west of the fireline, the China 2, Alex and surrounding lightning fires, now known as the Yeti...
EXCLUSIVE: Police dive teams are working on theory that California teen Kiely Rodni, 16, may have accidentally driven into a 760-acre reservoir near campsite where she was last seen
Police searching for missing California teen Kiely Rodni have said they have no evidence to suggest she was abducted and are focusing on a search and rescue investigation instead. More than 100 cops were combing the area near the campground where she was last seen, with police boats and divers...
Shocking video shows shops and vehicles submerged by floods... in UAE: Heavy rains hit various cities, leaving seven dead
This shocking footage shows shops and vehicles submerged by floods in the United Arab Emirates. At least seven people have been killed after unseasonable downpours triggered flash flooding in eastern districts of the normally parched Gulf state, authorities said. 'We regret to announce that six people of Asian nationalities have...
