York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph.

YORK, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO