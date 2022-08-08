Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
York News-Times
Nebraska defense holds its own during scrimmage — even as position battles continue
Saturday was a different kind of scrimmage than Ochaun Mathis expected. Different than what he experienced in four seasons at TCU. It felt more like a game, he said Monday. Players running on and off the field at full speed. Quick situational changes that require quick thinking. “A lot of...
York News-Times
Above the Net - Top returning prep volleyball talent
YORK – The 2022 high school volleyball season is just around the corner, with most teams preparing to take the court on Thursday, August 25, the first day of the season. For the next four weeks, the York News-Times will break down the best returning volleyball players in the coverage area, based on stats from 2021 and post-season accolades.
York News-Times
As top-100 prospect Malachi Coleman nears decision, winning in 2022 is key
Malachi Coleman watched the live video on his phone as shouts and music filled the speaker. It could be a sneak preview of his football future. The Lincoln East senior and top-100 national prospect is finishing a busy summer. He sprinted at the National Junior Olympics last week in Sacramento, California. He’s squeezing in preseason photo shoots and gearing up for team practices.
York News-Times
York area top returning softball players for 2022
YORK – With the calendar flipped to August and the high school fall sports season approaching, it’s time for the York News-Times sports staff to take a look at the area’s top eight returning softball players from its four area coverage teams – the Centennial Broncos, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan Panthers, Polk County Slammers and the York Dukes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York News-Times
BACK TO SCHOOL -- Nebraska Lutheran High School plants seeds of success and service
WACO -- Nebraska Lutheran High School is going on 44 years strong of equipping high school students with strong academic and spiritual principles. This year, the school is expecting about 60 students, counting a strong incoming freshman class of 17 students. They have international students coming in from China, Japan and Germany this year.
York News-Times
Figure-8 hot shoes burn up York County Fair track
YORK – The track was fast and so were the 33 cars that showed up to race the figure-8 track Saturday night at the York County Fair. With the grandstands full to near overflowing, the field was divided into three classes: Open, Compact and Stock. The Open (unlimited) winner...
York News-Times
2022 YORK COUNTY FAIR -- Ranch Rodeo
The competition was fierce at this year's Ranch Rodeo at the York County Fair. Spectators were able to see hard working livestock producers' talents.
York News-Times
Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for York
York's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
RELATED PEOPLE
York News-Times
York neighbors: Obituaries for August 10
Read through the obituaries published today in York News-Times.
York News-Times
Former student back in court on allegations of probation revocation
YORK – Prosper Gilpin, 20, one of four former York College students accused of beating a man, stealing his property and breaking into multiple vehicles in York, was back in court this week on allegations that he violated the terms of his probation. The now-Winnebago resident was earlier sentenced...
York News-Times
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2022 in York, NE
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
York News-Times
Geneva man sent to prison for having illegal guns
YORK – Brian L. Wilson, 50, of Geneva, has been sent to prison for three felonies in a case where he was in possession of an illegal weapon. The case began when local law enforcement officers received information from a confidential informant that Wilson was in possession of a stolen firearm. The informant gave them a probable time and location that the firearm would be in Wilson’s possession and noted he would be trying to sell it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
York News-Times
Woman who left kids at interchange to do meth is sent to prison
YORK – A 44-year-old woman, who (along with three other adults) left five kids and six dogs at the York interchange and was later found in possession of meth during a traffic stop on Interstate 80, has been sentenced to prison. Irene Lira appeared in York County District Court...
York News-Times
Lincoln man accused of delivering fentanyl that led to man's overdose
Lincoln police have arrested a man suspected of selling fentanyl that led to an overdose last year. Prosecutors charged Pau Lantos, 34, with delivery of a controlled substance and four counts of possession (fentanyl, hydrocodone, methamphetamine and alprazolam, which also is known as Xanax), all felonies. Lincoln Police Investigator Forrest...
York News-Times
UPDATE -- Investigation underway regarding sudden illness at York County Fairgrounds; starts as report of electrocution, then drug exposure
YORK – An investigation is currently underway as to why three people became suddenly very ill Saturday afternoon at the York County Fairgrounds and had to be taken to the hospital. The York Police Department was contacted, as was the York County Sheriff’s Department which assisted, on the report...
Comments / 0