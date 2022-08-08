Read full article on original website
orlandoweekly.com
DeLand's Old Spanish Sugar Mill to close after 61 years
For more than six decades, the Old Spanish Sugar Mill has served guests inside DeLeon Springs State Park. That ends this fall, as the state opted to end their contract with the long-standing restaurant. The breakfast spot shared the news in a post on Facebook on Monday. "We have been...
bungalower
Locals holding celebration of small indie zines and comics in October
The team behind local indie publication No Nothing Mag (Instagram | Website) are hosting an event that celebrates independent publishing on October 1. The Small Press, Indie Comics, and Zine Expo, affectionately known as “B.L.E.H.” for some reason, will run from 5-11 p.m. at Stardust Video and Coffee in Audubon Park. If you or someone you know would like to sign up to table at the event, you can click HERE to fill out a vendor form.
‘Coolest breakfast restaurant in America’: Iconic De Leon Springs eatery to close after 61 years
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida gem is closing up shop after 61 years. The Old Spanish Sugar Mill in De Leon Springs recently announced it will shutter permanently in September. The beloved breakfast spot is best known for its take on all-you-can-eat pancakes — guests get to...
fox35orlando.com
Hang with adorable farm animals at the Soul Haven Ranch in Winter Garden
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - There is a new attraction in Central Florida where you can spend time with mini horses, mini Australian shepherds, and soon mini pigs. The Soul Haven Ranch in Winter Garden offers an abundance of beauty and cuteness. The "soul" in Soul Haven Ranch stands for "Sharing Of Unconditional Love." It is home to the "My Time with a Miniature Horse" experience, which the ranch bills as "a one-hour leisure experience that promotes the value of the human/animal bond."
bungalower
Ask Bungalower: What’s being planned for the “old” Winter Park Library building?
“Hey there. What’s happening with the old Winter Park Library building? I haven’t heard much since they opened the new building by the park.”. Winter Park’s City Commission will actually be voting on a proposed plan for the former library building at the upcoming City Commission meeting on Thursday, August 11.
bungalower
The Wallflowers coming to Plaza Live this fall
Mid-’90s rock sex kittens and high school dance make-out theme song champions The Wallflowers will be coming to Orlando’s Milk District this fall. The band, headed by music royalty Jakob “Son of Bob” Dylan, will take the stage at The Plaza Live on Thursday, October 27 at 8 p.m. as part of their Q3 tour for their latest album, Exit Wounds.
fox35orlando.com
Old Spanish Sugar Mill to close next month at De Leon Springs
DE LEON SPRINGS, Fla. - The Old Spanish Sugar Mill at Griddle House at De Leon Springs State Park will close after 61 years in business. A new restaurant is expected to open in its place, while reportedly keeping some of the Sugar Mill's well-liked experiences in place. In a...
floridaescape.com
Amazing Upcoming Events In West Volusia To Watch Out For
If you want to experience the Old Florida vibe, consider heading over to West Volusia soon. West Volusia is situated conveniently between Daytona Beach and Orlando. When you’re heading over to West Volusia with family or friends for a weeklong or weekend retreat, everyone will be in for an unforgettable adventure. West Volusia boasts spectacular natural beauty with unspoiled native Florida landscapes along with amazing wildlife. You’ll love the wide array of things to do and must-see events that you shouldn’t miss out on.
bungalower
Deadmau5 is coming to Orlando in September
Hit Canadian producer, DJ, and MasterClass host Joel Thomas Zimmerman, or Deadmau5 (Instagram | Website), is coming to Orlando this fall. Zimmerman is known for his progressive house music and been nominated for a Grammy Award six times during his career. In 2014, Walt Disney filed a request to investigate his Mau5head trademark due to its similarities with the Mickey Mouse symbol ut that case was later abandoned and “amicably resolved.”
click orlando
Orlando firefighters look to reunite rescued puppy with owner
ORLANDO, Fla – Orlando firefighters are looking to reunite a puppy found and rescued in the middle of the intersection by the Lake Underhill and Conway Road area on Friday with its owner. The puppy, nicknamed “Ocho” by the firefighters of Station 8, is temporarily staying at the firehouse...
Disney Still Requiring Masks In One Location?
If you are planning a Disney vacation or a day in any of the Disney parks in Orlando, Florida, do not forget to pack your face masks. While we all feel as if things have gone back to normal basically everywhere and many people have chosen not to mask up, Disney actually still requires face masks to enter a specific area inside the park.
WESH
Winter Springs residents raise concern over Walmart supercenter development
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Most people in Winter Springs have voiced strong concern about the idea of a Walmart supercenter possibly coming to the Tuskawilla area. Things got heated during Monday's council meeting with many saying the entire Walmart plan was hogwash mustered up for people to either be elected or be re-elected.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando resort day passes: the fun amenities you can access without breaking the bank
ORLANDO, Fla. - Need a daycation? Cool down by the pool at one of the many resorts Orlando has to offer. The best part? You can enjoy the resort amenities without breaking the bank. All you need is a day pass and some start as low as $10, according to...
allears.net
Plans Have CHANGED For This Abandoned Orlando Theme Park
Did you know there’s an abandoned theme park in Orlando?. We’re all familiar with Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld, which are all operating at full swing. A year ago, AdventHealth bought the abandoned theme park Holy Land, and we’ve been waiting to see what will be done to the land. Now, there’s a big update as to what we can expect to take the theme park’s place.
bungalower
Music producer heading to Orlando in search of next big boy band
Songwriter and producer Anthony Little is in search of the next big boy band and he’s hoping Orlando is the place to find them. “My desire is to create a new boyband from the Orlando area and break them on a worldwide level. Much like *NSYNC and Backstreet Boys. I am confident creating a repeat boyband out of Orlando will bring tremendous visibility to the area.”
click orlando
Shops could be removed from Colonial Plaza, replaced by multifamily housing, plans show
ORLANDO, Fla. – A development proposal from Kimco Realty could mean more housing for Orlando residents — but fewer retail shops nearby. Kimco Realty acquired Colonial Plaza last year. Now, it’s planning to make some changes that could impact shoppers. [TRENDING: Florida gas prices continue to fall,...
3 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
Do you like seafood? If you do, where did you had the best seafood meal? If some of your favorite seafood restaurants are located in Florida then be prepared to add some more places to your list because I'm about to recommend you three great seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you love delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of serving incredibly tasty food, these places also provide amazing atmosphere so there truly is no reason to not visit them if you have the chance. If you happen to live in Florida, even better - you can go anytime you want!
bungalower
Former Plaza developer hoping to add another building to downtown skyline
Cameron Kuhn, the developer behind signature Orlando projects like The Plaza in downtown Orlando, is planning a new 36-story tower in the Central Business District, adjacent to the interstate and the city’s upcoming Under-I urban park project. The parcel, which is located at 110 Jefferson Street [GMap], is currently...
Inside the Magic
“Ruins the Magic,” Universal Guest Upset About ‘Harry Potter’ Malfunction
There are not many more magical experiences than the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort. When visiting Universal Orlando, Guests can enjoy two world-class theme parks in Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, as well as a water park in Universal’s Volcano Bay.
Local developer eyes Brevard County project with homes, shops
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Winter Park-based Surrey Homes LLC has 118 acres under contract in Brevard County near the Mims area, the homebuilder’s latest move on the Space Coast.
