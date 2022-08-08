ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Creek, WI

WSAW

August 6th declared Roisin Willis Day in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The honors keep coming in for Roisin Willis. August 6th is now officially Roisin Willis Day in her hometown of Stevens Point. Dozens of Willis’s friends, family, and fans gathered around at the Schmeeckle Amphitheater to watch Mayor Mike Wiza make the proclamation. From...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

Sentencing delayed in high-speed crash that killed three people

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sentencing has been delayed for a man convicted in a 2020 crash on Lombardi Avenue that killed three people. Abdi Ahmed was scheduled to be sentenced Monday on three counts of second degree reckless homicide. During the hearing, the defense asked for a delay to complete an independent pre-sentence report. The defense says the report could take 30-to-45 days to complete.
GREEN BAY, WI
WSAW

Single-day tickets available for the 2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship at SentryWorld

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Single-day tickets are now available for the 2023 U.S. Senior Open, to be held next summer at SentryWorld in Stevens Point. The championship will feature many of the world’s best senior golfers age 50 and over from June 29–July 2, including Wisconsin natives Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly, who are eligible to compete and will be among the favorites to win the prestigious event.
STEVENS POINT, WI
