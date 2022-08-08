Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kfrxfm.com
Hollywood Candy Gets A Second Chance
Series of images of a vintage shop and shopping. Multiple brands/logos visible and all of them are also outdated and not in use anymore. After 12 years, Omaha’s candy man Larry Richling started chewing on the idea that retirement might be within reach. Some sour rumors spread, claiming the curtain was falling on Hollywood Candy. “Not anywhere near true,” Kristl said. “We would never let an Omaha icon like this close.”
thereader.com
The Fugu Plan at Bemis Center
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. The Fugu Plan is an experimental sound duo consisting of vocalist/composer Yuka and musician Shanir Ezra Blumenkranz to visit the Bemis Center. Their...
Sioux City Journal
Scary encounter with coyote at Chalco Hills was likely an animal protecting its young
OMAHA — Kit Lemon spent 31 years in law enforcement handling all types of tense situations. Nothing, she said, compares to her recent encounter with a coyote at Chalco Hills Recreation Area in Sarpy County. A coyote charged at Lemon as she and her leashed dog, Pebbles, were enjoying...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 News Now
Restaurant Hoppen: Cool down at the top ice cream spots in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Summer has arrived in full force, and with it comes the sweltering Nebraska heat, oppressive humidity, and the insatiable desire to remain in the comfort of air conditioning as much as possible. That is, except, to venture out and enjoy the ultimate way to counteract...
Gothicon creeps into La Vista Friday and Saturday
It may not be October yet, but if you're looking for a taste of Halloween you'll want to check out Gothicon.
KETV.com
'A lot of multigenerational families': Sarpy County Fair continues long-time traditions in rural families
SPRINGFIELD, Neb. — Since the age of six, Martin Ostransky has called the Sarpy County Fair home. "As long as I can remember, so like 52 years," Ostransky said. He started out as a helper when his dad was on the fair board. "Back then like 50 plus years...
klkntv.com
‘They’ll always be a part of us’: Make-A-Wish Nebraska hosts family party after 2-year hiatus
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Make-A-Wish Nebraska hosted its annual Family Party on Saturday for the first time in two years after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the events in 2020 and 2021. Despite a sweltering heat index of between 108 to 110 degrees, 150 family members came out to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Omaha restaurant wins $10K top prize in Pitch Black competition
3 News Now shared the stories of all five Pitch Black finalists over the past few weeks and on Saturday, a winner was announced.
Foster Love sets foster kids up with everything they need to go back to school
Foster Love gave around 150 kids haircuts, backpacks, school supplies as well as fun and games before they head back to school.
KETV.com
Nebraska Humane Society warning pet owners of heat dangers
Neb. — Nebraska Humane Society is sharing a feline's survival story as a warning to pet owners of the dangers of heat. The humane society says 3-year-old Joey was found in Bellevue and believed to have suffered heat stroke. He recovered in foster care but is now blind...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KETV.com
Dozens battle the heat at North 24th Street 'Pull Up and Vibe' event
OMAHA, Neb. — Performers battle the extreme heat as they welcome guests to North Omaha for a night of music and culture. KETV NewsWatch 7 spoke to organizers about how the event is adding to the district's recent growth. KETV spoke with the woman behind it all who says...
WOWT
Omaha parents face months-long waitlists for daycare
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Add finding a daycare with open spots to the list of struggles for new parents. Waitlists for daycares are looking months longer than they were a couple years ago. And it’s more than staffing shortages that are making it hard for new parents to find a spot for their baby.
KETV.com
Incoming Westside High students' sneak peek at upcoming school year
OMAHA, Neb. — Incoming Westside High School students and their parents got a chance to learn about the upcoming school year Tuesday night. Administrators held two sessions to detail modular scheduling, lunch accounts and traffic flows. Some families say they're nervous about potential COVID-19 impacts and disruptions during the...
1011now.com
East Lincoln juice bar announces closure
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nutrition Tavern in east Lincoln announced its closure on Monday. A spokesperson posted to their Facebook that the 5505 O Street location is permanently closed. “One chapter ends. Another begins,” said a Nutrition Tavern Spokesperson. “Four years! It was a great run, thanks for all...
KETV.com
Meet Pepper, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Pepper is a 12-year-old Shih Tzu mix at the shelter. He may be older, but he still has a lot of love to give and a surprising amount of energy too!
KETV.com
Thousands explore the metro in 'Open Omaha' event
OMAHA, Neb. — Thousands of people get a unique look at dozens of historic landmarks and hidden gems here in the metro. The weekend-long event wrapped up Sunday and organizers say they're pleased with the response to its inaugural showcase of multiple cities. Omaha by Design was behind the...
WOWT
10th annual Cruisin' for a Cure car show in Omaha
WOWT 6 News Live at 10 (Sunday) A cold front moving through this evening will finally bring some relief from the heat. Douglas County Sheriff's tell 6 News the body was found outside. Updated: 6 hours ago. The search is on for the alleged killer.
klkntv.com
Lincoln dealer receives large shipment of new cars, sees opportunities
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – While driving by car dealerships in your area, you’ve probably noticed the empty lots. Dealers have good news for those looking to purchase a new vehicle, but they don’t expect the change to last long. Kia of Lincoln is experiencing its very first...
Comments / 0