Omaha, NE

kfrxfm.com

Hollywood Candy Gets A Second Chance

Series of images of a vintage shop and shopping. Multiple brands/logos visible and all of them are also outdated and not in use anymore. After 12 years, Omaha’s candy man Larry Richling started chewing on the idea that retirement might be within reach. Some sour rumors spread, claiming the curtain was falling on Hollywood Candy. “Not anywhere near true,” Kristl said. “We would never let an Omaha icon like this close.”
OMAHA, NE
thereader.com

The Fugu Plan at Bemis Center

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. The Fugu Plan is an experimental sound duo consisting of vocalist/composer Yuka and musician Shanir Ezra Blumenkranz to visit the Bemis Center. Their...
OMAHA, NE
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
3 News Now

Restaurant Hoppen: Cool down at the top ice cream spots in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Summer has arrived in full force, and with it comes the sweltering Nebraska heat, oppressive humidity, and the insatiable desire to remain in the comfort of air conditioning as much as possible. That is, except, to venture out and enjoy the ultimate way to counteract...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska Humane Society warning pet owners of heat dangers

Neb. — Nebraska Humane Society is sharing a feline's survival story as a warning to pet owners of the dangers of heat. The humane society says 3-year-old Joey was found in Bellevue and believed to have suffered heat stroke. He recovered in foster care but is now blind...
BELLEVUE, NE
WOWT

Omaha parents face months-long waitlists for daycare

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Add finding a daycare with open spots to the list of struggles for new parents. Waitlists for daycares are looking months longer than they were a couple years ago. And it’s more than staffing shortages that are making it hard for new parents to find a spot for their baby.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Incoming Westside High students' sneak peek at upcoming school year

OMAHA, Neb. — Incoming Westside High School students and their parents got a chance to learn about the upcoming school year Tuesday night. Administrators held two sessions to detail modular scheduling, lunch accounts and traffic flows. Some families say they're nervous about potential COVID-19 impacts and disruptions during the...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

East Lincoln juice bar announces closure

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nutrition Tavern in east Lincoln announced its closure on Monday. A spokesperson posted to their Facebook that the 5505 O Street location is permanently closed. “One chapter ends. Another begins,” said a Nutrition Tavern Spokesperson. “Four years! It was a great run, thanks for all...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Thousands explore the metro in 'Open Omaha' event

OMAHA, Neb. — Thousands of people get a unique look at dozens of historic landmarks and hidden gems here in the metro. The weekend-long event wrapped up Sunday and organizers say they're pleased with the response to its inaugural showcase of multiple cities. Omaha by Design was behind the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

10th annual Cruisin' for a Cure car show in Omaha

WOWT 6 News Live at 10 (Sunday) A cold front moving through this evening will finally bring some relief from the heat. Douglas County Sheriff's tell 6 News the body was found outside. Updated: 6 hours ago. The search is on for the alleged killer.
OMAHA, NE

