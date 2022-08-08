Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Bodden wins State Assembly District 59 Republican primary election
STOCKBRIDGE — Ty Bodden won the Wisconsin State Assembly District 59 Republican primary election over Vinny Egle to move on to the Nov. 8 general election, on Tuesday. But, with no challenger from the Democratic party Bodden is poised to become the next District 59 representative. “I thought I...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Primary Election; Michels eyes governor's office
Business owner Tim Michels wants to be Wisconsin’s next governor. Before that can happen, he has to defeat three other Republican gubernatorial candidates in the Aug. 9 primary.
WSAW
Kleefisch concedes in Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial primary race
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/WSAW) - Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch announced she is conceding in the race to be Wisconsin’s governor. “I’ve conceded this race to Tim Michels. And I urge you all to stay in the fight. Because the fight now is truly against Tony Evers and the liberals who want to take away our way of life... " Kleefisch said Tuesday night.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Primary Election: Vos wins Assembly primary
MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos defeated a little-known Donald Trump-endorsed challenger Tuesday, overcoming intense criticism from Trump and others that he hadn't pursued decertifying the 2020 election won by President Joe Biden. Vos' defeat of political newcomer Adam Steen comes just days after Trump held a...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin 2022 primary updates: Michels defeats Kleefisch, see statewide coverage
Tuesday was election day in the state of Wisconsin. Here you'll find all the latest updates on the local and statewide positions that were up for grabs. Follow along with Spectrum News' coverage across the state:
WEAU-TV 13
2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary Results
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Here you will find access to the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary results!. First, you can check our election tracker for all of the biggest statewide and local races. These will be updated in real-time as ballots are counted and submitted. These will also be part of our WEAU 13 News broadcasts. Click here to see the Fall Primary results!
See county-by-county results for Wisconsin's August 9 primary election here
Beginning at 8:00 p.m. when polls close, the embedded map in this story will update with county-by-county data for a dozen key races across the state.
WEAU-TV 13
Gov. Evers comments ahead of Election
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Primary Election is Aug. 9 across Wis. where voters will set the stage for the Nov. Election. WEAU’s Judy Clark got the chance to talk with Governor Tony Evers Monday afternoon as he prepares to kick off his re-election campaign. Evers was asked if...
Battleground Wisconsin: Which issues are driving Wisconsinites to the polls this primary election?
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin voters have a lot on their minds heading into the polls, but what exactly is driving their vote? Our News 3 Now team took to the streets outside of the Capitol to find out the biggest issues for some voters ahead of the primary. The answers included a variety of different subjects, including climate change, abortion...
wtmj.com
Wisconsin Governor, Tony Evers joins Steve Scaffidi
Steve Scaffidi was joined in the WTMJ mobile studios at the Wisconsin state fair by Wisconsin governor, Tony Evers. Click below and hear what the Governor had to say in regards to the upcoming races, his plan for Wisconsin, and how he plans to help mnake Wisconsin a better place to live.
WISN
Where, when and what you need to vote in the Wisconsin primary elections
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsinites hit the polls for primary elections, and WISN 12 News wants to make sure you are ready and have all you need to vote. The polling locations open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voting for this partisan primary election includes races for governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, secretary of state, state senators (odd-numbered districts) and state representatives.
Battleground Wisconsin: Three Republicans vying for spot against Kaul in Wisconsin Attorney General’s race
MADISON, Wis. — Statewide races on the Tuesday ballot include lieutenant governor, state treasurer, and secretary of state primaries in both parties, and a Republican primary for attorney general. “People don’t pay enough attention to this position,” Former State Representative Adam Jarchow said. Jarchow is running against Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney and conservative lawyer Karen Mueller...
fox9.com
Minnesota Primary Election results: Governor
(FOX 9) - In the governor's race, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen won their primaries, as expected, setting the stage for the November general election. The Associated Press called the races for Walz and Jensen about 30 minutes after the polls closed on Tuesday. Walz,...
Questions about abortion, marijuana likely to be on November's ballot
From abortion to marijuana, leaders across southeast Wisconsin want to add questions to the ballot gauging interest on these hot topics.
wpr.org
Here are the key primary election results from Wisconsin
Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont. Wisconsin holds top billing, with a competitive Republican governor's primary there highlighting the races. Polls in Wisconsin close at 8 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET. Note: Though they remain on the Senate Democratic ballot, notable candidates Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry...
wxpr.org
Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison
Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin Senate race: What you need to know ahead of the Primary Election
MILWAUKEE — The Senate race for the Wisconsin primary has been an interesting one over the last few weeks. With many on the Democratic ticket withdrawing from the race — such as Alex Lasry, Tom Nelson and Sarah Godlewski — Mandela Barnes will have a better shot as the Democrat on the November ticket. However, you will still see the other candidates’ names on your ballot when casting your vote Tuesday.
In tight and tense Wisconsin GOP governor race, Kleefisch, Michels close with a brawl
BROOKFIELD, Wis. — The Republican gubernatorial primary in Wisconsin initially appeared to be Rebecca Kleefisch’s for the taking. Kleefisch, the former lieutenant governor, launched a well-funded campaign nice and early, in September, and speedily commanded a lead over lesser-known opponents, enjoying significant name recognition from her eight years as Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s No. 2.
WSAW
Wisconsin creates plan for Opioid Settlement
Madison, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Department of Justice announced plans Monday morning on how they’ll handle the national opioid settlement throughout the state. The state will utilize three phases within its plan that contribute to harm reduction, capital projects, and funding for tribal...
marijuanamoment.net
Voters Across Wisconsin Will See Marijuana Questions On Their Ballots In November
Wisconsin voters in at least half a dozen cities and counties will be asked on November’s ballot whether they support legalizing, taxing and regulating cannabis in a manner similar to alcohol. In recent weeks, local governments in the counties of Dane, Eau Claire and Milwaukee, along with the cities...
