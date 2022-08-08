ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Heck sets her sights on U.S. Amateur title

By Mike Ceide
 2 days ago

CHAMBERS BAY, Washington– The FedEx St. Jude Championship isn’t the only big golf tournament being played this week.

Memphian and former St. Agnes star Rachel Heck is teeing it up in the U.S.Women’s Amatuer, out to win one of the few tournaments the Stanford star has yet to win.

Ranked the third best amatuer in the world, Heck is the highest ranked player in the 156-woman field for a tournament that will be played Tuesday through Sunday at Chambers Bay outside Tacoma, Washington.

Heck made it to the semifinals last year.

WREG

WREG

