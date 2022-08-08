Whether you call it boy-see or boy-zee… Boise goes by many names. If you’re talking about the municipal government (like we often do at BoiseDev), you call it the City of Boise. There’s also the city’s green-friendly nickname the City of Trees. But, sometimes on official government documents, like the U.S. Census, Boise goes by a third name: City of Boise City.

BOISE, ID ・ 16 HOURS AGO