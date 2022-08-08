Read full article on original website
‘Important history’: Boise’s historic Assay office to see upgrades inside & out
One of Idaho’s three National Historic Landmarks will undergo some renovations. The US Assay Office Building opened in Boise at 210 West Main Street in 1872. Its role was to test the quality of metals at a time when Idaho’s gold production was the third highest in the nation.
🌮Parrilla downtown location + Lucky Peak drawdown + School supply drives
Hello Wednesday. Gretchen Parsons here with your morning updates. Good morning. If you’re a fan of Parrilla Grill in Hyde Park, a second location is in the works. Plus, water will begin to drop significantly at Lucky Peak later this week. Today: 92°⛈ There’s a chance for rain and...
You Asked: Why is Boise sometimes called “Boise City”?
Whether you call it boy-see or boy-zee… Boise goes by many names. If you’re talking about the municipal government (like we often do at BoiseDev), you call it the City of Boise. There’s also the city’s green-friendly nickname the City of Trees. But, sometimes on official government documents, like the U.S. Census, Boise goes by a third name: City of Boise City.
Boise River rescue + 🧋Nampa Boba tea + Explore Table Rock
Hello Monday. Gretchen Parsons here to start off the workweek. Good morning, hope everyone had a nice weekend. If you are a fan of Boba tea, a new shop opened in Nampa. Plus, a Caldwell man clung to a tree branch in the Boise River for 18 HOURS before being rescued.
Proposed 14-story dual-hotel project in Downtown Boise would be city’s largest
More than a year ago, BoiseDev first reported a project to build two hotels on a surface parking lot along Grove St. at 10th St. in Downtown Boise. Now we have a look at what the project might look like if built. Eagle’s Pennbridge Lodging hopes to build a Mariott...
NW Boise fire + 🎸Meridian concert series+ IDOC treatment program
Hello Tuesday. Gretchen Parsons here with your roundup. A grass fire that started Sunday night in Boise was started by people, investigators say, more on that below. Plus, another free concert series is planned for the end of summer. Today: 100°☀️ Hot and sunny day. First Up...
The income of Boise area homebuyers increased fastest in the US, fueled by remote workers
The median income of a buyer of a home in the Boise metro area increased sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic era. More sharply than anywhere else in the country. Real estate firm Redfin said the median income of a homebuyer in the area stood at $98,000 as of 2021. That’s a 24.1% increase from 2019 — a higher rate than any other metro in the US.
AC Hotel/ Element by Westin
Plan calls for 14-story hotel project with two hotel brands at 10th St. and Grove St. in Downtown Boise. Brands are AC Hotels by Marriott and Element by Westin.
Large NW Boise apartment project gets the green light, but not without a red light
Several hundred apartment units off of State Street got a thumbs up from the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission, but not without stipulations. Matlock Village Apartments is a proposed 224-unit complex at 9474 W State Street, where State Street and Duncan Lane intersect. The project received a good deal of pushback from the North West Neighborhood Association of Boise. However, the development was approved with several conditions, including extending Ulmer Lane and adding a streetlight at the Ulmer Lane and State Street intersection.
‘Mega fab’: Micron official won’t say Boise’s in the running for expansion – but won’t deny it either
A top Micron Technology leader wouldn’t confirm if the company is looking to build a so-called “mega fab” in Boise. But he wouldn’t deny it either. “Fab” is industry lingo for a fabrication plant. Micron’s SVP and General Counsel Rob Beard told BoiseDev that with...
Real estate data shows continued (slight) decline in home prices. Homebuilder predicts more homes in $300k range
The July data on the local housing market is in, and it shows signs of a continued cooldown in housing sales. While housing includes many components – apartments for rent, homeless people, and more- homes for sale are a highly visible piece of the market. The latest data, from...
