Boise, ID

You Asked: Why is Boise sometimes called “Boise City”?

Whether you call it boy-see or boy-zee… Boise goes by many names. If you’re talking about the municipal government (like we often do at BoiseDev), you call it the City of Boise. There’s also the city’s green-friendly nickname the City of Trees. But, sometimes on official government documents, like the U.S. Census, Boise goes by a third name: City of Boise City.
Boise River rescue + 🧋Nampa Boba tea + Explore Table Rock

Hello Monday. Gretchen Parsons here to start off the workweek. Good morning, hope everyone had a nice weekend. If you are a fan of Boba tea, a new shop opened in Nampa. Plus, a Caldwell man clung to a tree branch in the Boise River for 18 HOURS before being rescued.
NW Boise fire + 🎸Meridian concert series+ IDOC treatment program

Hello Tuesday. Gretchen Parsons here with your roundup. A grass fire that started Sunday night in Boise was started by people, investigators say, more on that below. Plus, another free concert series is planned for the end of summer. Today: 100°☀️ Hot and sunny day. First Up...
AC Hotel/ Element by Westin

Plan calls for 14-story hotel project with two hotel brands at 10th St. and Grove St. in Downtown Boise. Brands are AC Hotels by Marriott and Element by Westin.
BOISE, ID
Large NW Boise apartment project gets the green light, but not without a red light

Several hundred apartment units off of State Street got a thumbs up from the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission, but not without stipulations. ​Matlock Village Apartments is a proposed 224-unit complex at 9474 W State Street, where State Street and Duncan Lane intersect. The project received a good deal of pushback from the ​​North West Neighborhood Association of Boise. However, the development was approved with several conditions, including extending Ulmer Lane and adding a streetlight at the Ulmer Lane and State Street intersection.
