American Legion Riders Host Benefit Lunch, Music, Silent Auction And Bike Night Saturday, Aug. 13

This letter is to provide my input to the Parks & Rec Board and to the community in general with respect to the County Consultant’s schemes for enlarging the golf course footprint. In the public meeting I attended, I was led to believe that the impetus for the consultant’s work was to address a safety issue that had been raised about the possibility of golfers being struck by balls hit on the driving range. The County Council directed the development of alternatives for addressing the issue. In doing so, the Council motion clearly stated that planning should be done with an eye to “minimizing impacts to existing trails and open space to the greatest extent possible”. As I understand it, the PRB voted in July to endorse the option presented that had maximum impact on open space and trails — the opposite of what Council’s motion intended. I hope you will reconsider.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 9 HOURS AGO