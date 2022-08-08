American Legion Riders Host Benefit Lunch, Music, Silent Auction And Bike Night Saturday, Aug. 13

Read full article on original website
Rio en Medio Is Facing a Flash Flood Threat!Daniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The Man Who Was Killed on Monday Was an Española City Official and a Brilliant Student LeaderDaniella CressmanEspanola, NM
Opinion: A Peace Camp Being Held in Santa Fe, NM Aims to Help Israeli and Palestinian Girls Understand Each OtherDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: A Santa Fe Priest Has Been Removed from His Post due to a Misconduct InvestigationDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Forest Service Plan Near Santa Fe Has Been Paused As the Agency Reviews Its Burn PolicyDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Unitarian Church Invites Community To Newcomers’ Welcome Service Aug. 14
The Unitarian Church of Los Alamos invites the community to a Newcomers’ Welcome service this Sunday, August 14, starting at 10:30 a.m. Join us to hear more about what it means to be part of a church community where a diversity of beliefs (and no beliefs) are welcome to take part. If you’ve been curious about us for a while, or have come to know us only through our community work, this Sunday is a great time to get to know us better. Our minister, the Rev. John Cullinan, will give a sermon titled, “All Your Faith and Doubts Welcome Here,” talking about some basics of Unitarian Universalism and what a Unitarian Universalist church has to offer. All are welcome to join us after the service for coffee and conversation.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos County Horse Exhibition Set For Aug. 20 At Brewer Arena
Come and strut your horsemanship at the Los Alamos County Horse Exhibition at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at Brewer Arena. This event is for all riders to showcase their horse and equestrian talents in Western and English styles. Winners receive prizes such as: t-shirts, buckles, and ribbons. Registration deadline...
losalamosreporter.com
Trinity On The Hill Episcopal Church Seeks Organist And Choir Director
Trinity on the Hill Episcopal Church in Los Alamos is seeking an organist and choir director. Hours are negotiable and the start date is Sept. 1, 2022. For more information, call the Church office, (505) 662-5107 or email andylinda@gmail.com.
rrobserver.com
Mariposa sets its Mariposa Harvest Fair for Aug. 27
The second annual Mariposa Harvest Fair will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mariposa Community Park on Saturday, Aug. 27. The park address is 2501 Parkway Avenue, Rio Rancho, 87144. This event is being hosted by the Mariposa Lifestyle Committee and the Mariposa Homeowners Association. This was...
American Heart Association hosts ‘The New Mexico Heart Walk’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Heart walk is helping our state fight and become a champion for health, and well-being. Join AHA on August 27, for the annual #NMheartWalk. The New Mexico Heart Walk is a great way to boost physical and emotional health while greatly impacting...
restaurant-hospitality.com
How this Santa Fe chef moved from Bert’s Burger Bowl to a James Beard Best Chef Southwest
New Mexican chef Fernando Olea has been in the restaurant business since 1991, and over the years he has tweaked, played with and evolved his idea of what kind of food to serve. With Sazón, he's made a truly special place that's helped earn him the 2022 James Beard Award for Best Chef Southwest.
ladailypost.com
Pets Of The Week: Butterfly And Maverick
Butterfly is named for the world premiere of ‘M. Butterfly’ at the Santa Fe Opera – she and her siblings just landed fresh from foster to the Española Humane’s Puppy Patch at Ojo Santa Fe. These 2-month-old cattle dog mix pups are a masterpiece of brains and beauty, and they are socialized, spayed or neutered, up to date on vaccines, microchipped, and go home with six months of heartworm prevention. This week, all puppies’ fees are reduced to $25 – apply on the website and Española Humane will schedule an appointment at the resort or come to the shelter to meet their other litters. 505.753.8662. Courtesy/Española.
3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel to New Mexico often and you love to go out with friends and family, then you are in the right place because today we are talking about three amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that you should really visit if you want to enjoy good food in an even better company.
LAFRW Announces Constitution Day Essay For Local Students Grades 4-12
Constitution Day, Sept. 17, celebrates the U.S. Constitution and the freedoms it protects. The local Constitution Day Essay Contest, sponsored by the Los Alamos Federated Republican Women (LAFRW), is designed to challenge students to learn more about the U.S. Constitution and to express original, thoughtful ideas in essay writing. The topic this year for all grade levels is the system of federalism.
losalamosreporter.com
Saturday Evening View At Ghost Ranch
A Saturday evening view at Ghost Ranch in Abiquiu. Photo by Terrance Haanen/Instagram@terrancehaanenimages.
losalamosreporter.com
Golf Course Is Important, Historic Feature Of Our Community
I am not a golfer. I tend to agree with Mark Twain that golf is a good walk spoiled. However, I believe that the golf course is an important feature of our community. It is a beautiful open, green space that reflects the natural beauty of our area. If it...
losalamosreporter.com
Obituary: Jason C. Simmons Mar. 28, 1980 – July 21, 2022
Jason C. Simmons, 42, of Alcalde passed away July 21, 2022. Born in Albuquerque March 28, 1980, he attended Espanola Valley High School and Northern New Mexico College. Jason is preceded in death by his beloved maternal grandmother Nancy Springfield, his cousin Greg Bogdan, Jr. and his cousin Kristopher Kirkland.
Albuquerque safe outdoor spaces closer to becoming a reality
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Safe outdoor spaces, also known as sanctioned homeless camps, are closer to becoming a reality across the city. Already a handful of applications are awaiting approval, but the clock is ticking on the measures. The empty lot on Menaul near I-40 is one of five...
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Athletes Fill Podium At 4th Annual Team Trail Party Enduro Race At Pajarito Mountain
Local professional and youth athletes, from left,Neal Pederson, Cullen McLean, Haiden Jorgenson, Ian McLean and Macky Franklin attained top podium spots at the Enduro bike race at Pajarito on Saturday. Courtesy Photo. Coach. Los Alamos Mountain Bike Team. Pajarito mountain hosted the 4th annual Team Trail Party Enduro mountain bike...
losalamosreporter.com
Irreplaceable Old Growth Trees And Golf Course Expansion Plans
When the area where the Los Alamos Golf Course is today was homesteaded over 100 years ago, the trees surrounding the farmed fields to the south were already about 100+ years old. These slow-growing evergreens cannot be justifiably replaced. Nature takes care of watering them and the native understory growth, not to mention their life-expectancy could be yet another couple of hundred years.
losalamosreporter.com
Follow Council Direction And Save Trees And Money
This letter is to provide my input to the Parks & Rec Board and to the community in general with respect to the County Consultant’s schemes for enlarging the golf course footprint. In the public meeting I attended, I was led to believe that the impetus for the consultant’s work was to address a safety issue that had been raised about the possibility of golfers being struck by balls hit on the driving range. The County Council directed the development of alternatives for addressing the issue. In doing so, the Council motion clearly stated that planning should be done with an eye to “minimizing impacts to existing trails and open space to the greatest extent possible”. As I understand it, the PRB voted in July to endorse the option presented that had maximum impact on open space and trails — the opposite of what Council’s motion intended. I hope you will reconsider.
Hakes building Melon Ridge in Rio Rancho
Hakes Brothers is building a new residential community in Rio Rancho. Called Melon Ridge, the community consists of 155 home sites ranging from 1,366 square feet to 2,380 square feet. Prices start at $369,990, according to the announcement. It’s located off Melon Ridge Loop NE near the Lowe’s Home Improvement...
corralescomment.com
Co-creator of ABQ Peace and Justice Center Turns 100
On June 24, Dorie Bunting turned a remarkable 100 years old. Over the years, Bunting had become a leading voice for the progressive movement in New Mexico and helped establish the Albuquerque Peace and Justice Center. In high school, Bunting stayed with a family in Berlin under Nazi rule. “In...
losalamosreporter.com
What Do Locals Love Most About Los Alamos? County Officials Want To Know
Visit the County Council tent at Ashley Pond on Saturday, Aug. 13 to enter into a drawing to win a 12 x 36-inch color canvas print of the view from Kwage Mesa looking over Bayo Canyon, photographed by Vint Miller. Photo by Vint Miller/LAC. COUNTY NEWS RELEASE. During the annual...
Opinion: Albuquerque, New Mexico Can Take Back Its Streets and Park While Also Helping the Homeless Community
It is all too easy to judge the homeless population, especially when you are gainfully employed, but many of us could easily find ourselves in their shoes if we were going through a tough divorce where our ex-partner took advantage of the finances, if we were laid off and struggling to find another job, or if we were trying to overcome a serious addiction.
