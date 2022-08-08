Read full article on original website
Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident
It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
Corydon Times-Republican
Crash survivors work to recover after accident
MUSCATINE — Allyson Magnison does not like to drive and says she doesn’t drive - ever. She is afraid of cars. At age 22, she just recently got a learner's permit. She claims to be able to drive just fine in town, but it’s the highways that make her nervous. Magnison does not like the cars flying past her at high rates of speed. Whenever she needs to go somewhere, she will invariably be in the passenger’s seat of a vehicle rather than in the driver’s seat.
KCRG.com
Driver charged in Cedar Rapids vehicle vs protester incident
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 24th at approximately 7:17 pm, a person taking part in a downtown protest near the courthouse was reportedly struck by a truck in the area of 8th Avenue and 2nd Street SE. Now, weeks after the incident, Cedar Rapids Police have officially charged the driver.
cbs2iowa.com
Coralville man dies saving 8-year-old in Iowa River
A 42-year-old man from Coralville died Friday jumping into the Iowa River in rural Johnson County and saving the life of an 8-year-old, Johnson County Sheriff's Office said. It happened shortly after 6 p.m. Friday when the child started struggling in the river near 6051 River Junction Road Southeast. Wegayewu...
Police identify 2 critically injured in rollover crash on Highway 61
A 14 and 22-year-old are hospitalized with critical injuries after a rollover crash Friday afternoon, Aug. 5 on U.S. Highway 61 in Eldridge. The Scott Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call at about 2 p.m. Friday regarding a crash on Highway 61 in the area of Mile Marker 124.5 in Eldridge, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
KWQC
2 hospitalized after stolen car chase in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were hospitalized after a stolen car chase in Bettendorf Friday night. According to Bettendorf police, at around 9:20 p.m. Friday, an officer tried to stop a white Dodge Caravan for traffic charges. Officers say the van failed to stop and a short chase began.
stormlakeradio.com
Cedar Rapids Man Charged in Clay County Accident
A single vehicle accident from back in late July in Clay County has led to charges against a Cedar Rapids man. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called at approximately 11:30am on July 30th after they received a report of a vehicle in the ditch at the intersection of 300th Street and 290th Avenue. 57-year-old Joel Bolar was driving a pickup, when he reportedly failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle entered a ditch, struck a fence, and came to rest in a slough.
Teen faces charges after crash in Bettendorf
A local teenager faces charges in connection with a stolen van that crashed in Bettendorf over the weekend. On Friday, August 5 at 9:20 p.m., a Bettendorf police officer attempted to stop a white Dodge Caravan for traffic charges. The vehicle failed to stop for officers and a short pursuit was initiated. The van began […]
tncontentexchange.com
Buchanan County first responders save stranded campers along Wapsipinicon River
QUASQUETON — Deputies and firefighters rescued five people Sunday morning who were camping and later stranded on a sandbar along the Wapsipinicon River. The people, as well as three dogs, avoided injury. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 7:45 a.m. from a man who said his...
KWQC
Davenport Police confirm shooting Tuesday night
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is confirming a shooting Tuesday night at Davenport Skatepark in Centennial Park. A TV6 Crew responded to the scene around 10:00 p.m. and reported seeing multiple police cars. Multiple police officers were seen canvassing the area. The area was also taped off.
KWQC
Police respond to Davenport home Monday night
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded to a home at the 5100 block of North Brown Street late Monday. According to police, officers had a search warrant for the home in relation to an ongoing investigation. No arrests were made during the search. A TV6 crew on the scene...
Cedar Rapids Police Investigate Possible Road Rage Incident With Shots Fired
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — Cedar Rapids police are investigating a possible road rage incident that involved shots being fired. Witnesses say people in one vehicle were shooting at the people in another vehicle. K-C-R-G/T-V reports investigators found evidence that included property damage. Officers talked to an uninjured victim. No...
KCRG.com
Iowa City salon owner posts footage of burglars, police say social media could bring justice
Researchers at ISU say virtual reality could boost health in poultry. A 99-year-old veteran from Cedar Rapids was injured in World War Two, but he never received a Purple Heart. Granger House in Marion getting repairs after derecho from 2020. During the storm, the roof of the building was torn...
Pen City Current
Area boy hospitalized after incident at FM pool
FORT MADISON - An area youth was taken to area hospitals and then to hospitals in Iowa City after being pulled from the Fort Madison swimming pool Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the pool at just after 2:15 p.m. when the boy, who is not being identified at this time, was pulled by an adult male who saw the child at the bottom of the pool.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Manager stole thousands from trampoline park
A 39-year-old Cedar Rapids, Iowa, woman is behind bars after police say she stole money from a trampoline park last year. Tiffany Ferraraccio faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say. The incident on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. At 5 p.m., Davenport Police were conducting follow-up in reference...
Popular Chicken Restaurant Revisiting Cedar Rapids Plans
For years, the residents of Cedar Rapids have been openly wondering what would become of the location that was once home to Ryan's Buffet and Steakhouse. Excitement mounted in 2019 when we discovered that the popular Raising Cane's chicken restaurant would take over the spot. After the anticipation of them coming to Cedar Rapids, and the pandemic putting their plans on hold, they seemingly bowed out at that location, noting they would be looking to set up shop elsewhere in Cedar Rapids, due to some changes. It then opened its first Corridor location, in Coralville last April.
KCCI.com
Woman seriously injured in Sunday morning shooting outside Iowa City bar
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) — At 2:24 a.m. Sunday, Iowa City Police went to the H-Bar at 220 S. Van Buren Street in Iowa City after receiving a report of shots fired. Police also learned that at least one victim was shot in an alley outside, KCRG reports. Police...
KCJJ
Armed, wanted subject arrested during North Liberty traffic stop
An armed, wanted subject was arrested Monday night in North Liberty. 32-year-old Jacky Mabikulu of West Benton Street in Iowa City was taken into custody after a traffic stop on Kansas Avenue near Penn Street just before 10:15pm. Mabikulu was wanted on warrant out of Linn County. Police say a...
ourquadcities.com
Officer in court: Caretaker ran up $7,000 on victim’s credit cards
A Davenport Police Officer on Tuesday testified a 34-year-old Moline caretaker used a victim’s credit card to buy about $7,000 of purchases. Quanitra Light faces felony charges of second-degree theft; unauthorized use of a credit card over $1,500 and under $10,000; and dependent adult abuse – exploitation over $100, court records say. She appeared Tuesday with her attorney in Scott County Court.
cbs2iowa.com
Woman shot multiple times outside hookah bar in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa — A woman is seriously hurt after being shot multiple times outside an Iowa City bar Sunday morning. ICPD says she was shot around 2:24 in the morning outside H-Bar on 220 South Van Buren Street in the alley. Police believe multiple people were in the...
