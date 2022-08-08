ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Washington Lottery’s “Hit 5” game were:

01-07-19-29-42

(one, seven, nineteen, twenty-nine, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $520,000

