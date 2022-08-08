Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Night’ game
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 4 Night” game were:
7-2-2-4, FB: 9
(seven, two, two, four; FB: nine)
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 4 Night” game were:
7-2-2-4, FB: 9
(seven, two, two, four; FB: nine)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0