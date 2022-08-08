ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 4 Night” game were:

7-2-2-4, FB: 9

(seven, two, two, four; FB: nine)

Comments / 0

 

WI Lottery

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (one, two, three, five, six, ten, twelve, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)
MADISON, WI
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
bvmsports.com

Kaveion Keys bringing winning pedigree to Power 5 level

HENRICO, Va. (BVM) – There was an uneasy feeling among fans in the crowd when the Varina Blue Devils football team entered the second half of the Virginia High School League Class 4A state championship. Sure the team was up 14-7, but the Blue Devils faithful had seen this before and it didn’t end well the last time they had a lead in the state title game. Just over a minute into the second half, junior Kaveion Keys would help put those worries to rest.
RICHMOND, VA
Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway, authorities said Tuesday. The 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him, the Montana Highway Patrol said.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WRIC TV

Four people shot near Richmond’s Carolina Express

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police officers say four people, including a juvenile, were shot outside the Carolina Express in the city’s northside Monday night. Authorities responded to Meadowbridge Road just after 9:30 p.m. to investigate gunfire. They found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to a nearby hospital.
RICHMOND, VA
13News Now

Newport News contractor selling NFTs of Confederate monuments he took down

RICHMOND, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story about the removal of Richmond's Robert E. Lee monument. After removing the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond and nearly two dozen other statues across the city and state, Devon Henry is seeking to raise money for charity by selling digital artwork inspired by their removal in the cryptocurrency market.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Suspects in alleged Richmond shooting plot back in federal court

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The two men who were arrested for an alleged shooting plot on the Fourth of July were back in federal court Tuesday afternoon. Rolman Balcarcel-Bavagas was arraigned for one charge of illegal reentry. He faces up to two years in prison with up to one year of supervised probation. He pleaded not guilty and will go on trial in October.
RICHMOND, VA
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

