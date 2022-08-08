Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Night’ game

HENRICO, Va. (BVM) – There was an uneasy feeling among fans in the crowd when the Varina Blue Devils football team entered the second half of the Virginia High School League Class 4A state championship. Sure the team was up 14-7, but the Blue Devils faithful had seen this before and it didn’t end well the last time they had a lead in the state title game. Just over a minute into the second half, junior Kaveion Keys would help put those worries to rest.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO