cbs4local.com
One person injured after crash in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was injured following a crash in central El Paso Tuesday morning. The crash happened at Montana Avenue and St. Vrain Street around 11:48 a.m. Officials said the person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown. No other information was provided.
KFOX 14
VIDEO: Woman pulled from car partially submerged in central El Paso sinkhole
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A woman was pulled from a car partially submerged underwater at the site of a sinkhole in central El Paso Tuesday, a viewer video of the rescue showed. The video showed bystanders and El Paso Fire Department crews pulling the woman out of the...
KFOX 14
Crash on Gateway West at Piedras closes lanes Tuesday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police responded to a crash involving a semi-truck in central El Paso closing all lanes. The westbound and southbound lanes were closed on Gateway West at Piedras, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. No injuries were reported and crash happened Tuesday...
KFOX 14
Crash involving 'large animal' sends one person to hospital, Sunland Park fire says
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a "large animal" on New Mexico State Highway Nine, according to the Sunland Park Fire Department. The person taken to the hospital had minor injuries, the fire department stated on Twitter. No other...
Jackknifed semi-truck leads to major backup in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- A jackknifed semi-truck resulted in a major traffic delay on the I-10 eastbound lanes. According to emergency reports, the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. The semi-trailer jackknifed and hit the barrier, according to officials. The crash involved a vehicle and a semi-trailer. No injuries have been reported. All lanes have been The post Jackknifed semi-truck leads to major backup in downtown El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
Police say no foul pay suspected after dead man found in arroyo in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the Las Cruces Police Department said no foul play is suspected after the body of a man was found in an arroyo in Las Cruces. Officers responded to an unattended death near the 2000 block of east Lohman Avenue near Del Monte Street around 1:30 p.m.
KFOX 14
'Somebody comes and ruins it': Vehicles vandalized in Lower Valley neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso police are investigating a string of vandalism in the Thomas Manor neighborhood, located by Yarbough Drive and Alameda Avenue, in the Lower Valley. KFOX14 viewers shared photos of vehicles that were sprayed painted. Police said some homes were vandalized. “This graffiti we...
KFOX 14
Road closures happening the week of August 07th through August 13th
El Paso, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — I-10 Connect Closures. Monday, August 8, through Saturday, August 13, 2022. * These closures will be as needed and not expected to use each day. A single and double right lane closure, from the pedestrian bridge to the beginning of the truck lane and continuing to a single-lane closure to the barrier gate at E Access, will be in place.
KFOX 14
Law enforcement respond to an incident in West El Paso
Law enforcement responded to an incident on Interstate 10 in west El Paso. The right lane and shoulder were closed on I-10 east near Sunland Park Monday morning, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. It's unknown if there were any injuries. No other information has been made available. All...
KFOX 14
KFOX 14
Las Cruces police explain why armed robbery suspect walked out of El Paso hospital
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — KFOX14 has learned the Las Cruces Police Department did not have an officer to watch over a suspect that was transferred to University Medical Center of El Paso who was involved in an armed robbery. Joshua Lopez, a suspect, walked out of the El...
KFOX 14
Areas in west El Paso, Las Cruces see hail, rain
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some areas in west El Paso and Las Cruces saw rain and hail Tuesday afternoon. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Canutillo, Santa Teresa, and La Union until 5:15 p.m. Heavy rainfall could lead to localized flash flooding, especially in low-lying, flood-prone areas.
Sheriff’s Office arrests man in fatal shooting connected to mansion party
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of another man after both had attended a mansion party in far east El Paso County, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reported. The incident helps to illustrate the extent of criminal activity associated with so-called mansion parties […]
Report of body found in Las Cruces
UPDATE: According to Las Cruce police, the death appears to be natural. The body will undergo an autopsy. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Police are investigating a report of a body found on the 2000 block of Lohman Ave. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts The post Report of body found in Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
EPPD investigating possible assault near Sunland Park Mall
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police continue to investigate what occurred prior to an injured patient arriving at University Medical Center on Sunday afternoon. It happened just after 5 p.m. when the patient arrived at University Medical Center with unspecified injuries. Authorities believe the victim was involved in an incident near Sunland Park […]
Why El Paso gas stations were out of gas over the weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Gas stations around El Paso had “out of service” signs on their pumps over the weekend. A local refinery in El Paso says they had to shut down a fuel terminal due to repairs last week. “Due to necessary repairs to instrumentation at the fuels terminal adjacent to Marathon Petroleum’s […]
KVIA
Storms pound parts of El Paso Tuesday
A severe thunderstorm hit parts of the West Side and Upper Valley Tuesday evening. The storm produced heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail - from pea to ping pong ball size hail. Reports of just over one inch of rain in some heavier parts of the cell. Storms will likely...
KVIA
