Richmond, VA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 3 Night” game were:

8-3-7, FB: 7

(eight, three, seven; FB: seven)

