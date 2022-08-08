Read full article on original website
cbs4local.com
One person injured after crash in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was injured following a crash in central El Paso Tuesday morning. The crash happened at Montana Avenue and St. Vrain Street around 11:48 a.m. Officials said the person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown. No other information was provided.
KFOX 14
VIDEO: Woman pulled from car partially submerged in central El Paso sinkhole
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A woman was pulled from a car partially submerged underwater at the site of a sinkhole in central El Paso Tuesday, a viewer video of the rescue showed. The video showed bystanders and El Paso Fire Department crews pulling the woman out of the...
cbs4local.com
Crash on Gateway West at Piedras closes lanes Tuesday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police responded to a crash involving a semi-truck in central El Paso closing all lanes. The westbound and southbound lanes were closed on Gateway West at Piedras, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. No injuries were reported and crash happened Tuesday...
cbs4local.com
Crash involving 'large animal' sends one person to hospital, Sunland Park fire says
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a "large animal" on New Mexico State Highway Nine, according to the Sunland Park Fire Department. The person taken to the hospital had minor injuries, the fire department stated on Twitter. No other...
Jackknifed semi-truck leads to major backup in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- A jackknifed semi-truck resulted in a major traffic delay on the I-10 eastbound lanes. According to emergency reports, the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. The semi-trailer jackknifed and hit the barrier, according to officials. The crash involved a vehicle and a semi-trailer. No injuries have been reported. All lanes have been The post Jackknifed semi-truck leads to major backup in downtown El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Police say no foul pay suspected after dead man found in arroyo in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the Las Cruces Police Department said no foul play is suspected after the body of a man was found in an arroyo in Las Cruces. Officers responded to an unattended death near the 2000 block of east Lohman Avenue near Del Monte Street around 1:30 p.m.
cbs4local.com
Homes, vehicles in Thomas Manor neighborhood in Lower Valley vandalized
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials said that some homes and vehicles in the Thomas Manor neighborhood in the Lower Valley have been vandalized. Our crews mostly saw vehicles that were sprayed painted. Officials said if your home has been vandalized and you've not yet reported...
cbs4local.com
Some Lower Valley residents concerned after string of vehicle vandalism
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso police are investigating a string of vandalism in the Thomas Manor neighborhood, located by Yarbough Drive and Alameda Avenue, in the Lower Valley. CBS4 viewers shared photos of vehicles that were sprayed painted. Police said some homes were vandalized. “This graffiti we...
cbs4local.com
Police investigate incident near Sunland Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department investigated an incident near the Sunland Park area Sunday afternoon. The incident happened near a McDonald's along Sunland Park Drive. Police said they responded in reference to an unknown problem after 5 p.m. A victim was driven to a...
cbs4local.com
Juarez man in connection to deadly Santa Teresa crash to be held without bond
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Juarez man accused of driving a vehicle that was involved in a deadly crash in Santa Teresa, New Mexico will remain in jail without bond. A judge found 19-year-old, Julio-Garcia Rascon, not willing to comply with the law enforcement or orders of the...
UPDATE: Las Cruces police say no foul play in death of man found in arroyo
UPDATE: EL Paso, TEXAS (KTSM) – Las Cruces police say no foul play is suspected in the death of a man found in an arroyo. At about 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, Las Cruces police were sent out to investigate a report of an unattended death in an arroyo that runs underneath Lohman Avenue near […]
KFOX 14
Las Cruces police explain why armed robbery suspect walked out of El Paso hospital
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — KFOX14 has learned the Las Cruces Police Department did not have an officer to watch over a suspect that was transferred to University Medical Center of El Paso who was involved in an armed robbery. Joshua Lopez, a suspect, walked out of the El...
Sheriff’s Office arrests man in fatal shooting connected to mansion party
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of another man after both had attended a mansion party in far east El Paso County, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reported. The incident helps to illustrate the extent of criminal activity associated with so-called mansion parties […]
Report of body found in Las Cruces
UPDATE: According to Las Cruce police, the death appears to be natural. The body will undergo an autopsy. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Police are investigating a report of a body found on the 2000 block of Lohman Ave. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts The post Report of body found in Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
21 year old dies after aggravated assault; El Paso police, deputies investigate
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sunday morning the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was advised of a gunshot victim who had been taken to Sierra/Providence Hospital at east El Paso. The Sheriff's Office Major Crimes unit responded and began their investigation. The Victim, 21 year old Cisqo Rodriguez, of...
cbs4local.com
Rain, hail fall in areas of El Paso, Las Cruces on Tuesday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some areas in west El Paso and Las Cruces saw rain and hail Tuesday afternoon. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Canutillo, Santa Teresa, and La Union until 5:15 p.m. Heavy rainfall could lead to localized flash flooding, especially in low-lying, flood-prone areas.
EPPD investigating possible assault near Sunland Park Mall
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police continue to investigate what occurred prior to an injured patient arriving at University Medical Center on Sunday afternoon. It happened just after 5 p.m. when the patient arrived at University Medical Center with unspecified injuries. Authorities believe the victim was involved in an incident near Sunland Park […]
Afternoon downpour hits Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A slow-moving rainstorm flooded streets in Las Cruces Monday afternoon. The storm showed signs of weakening as it moved southwest at 2 miles per hour. Roadways affected included N. Alameda, Spruce, I-25, N. Valley and Elks Drive. Share your weather pics here. The post Afternoon downpour hits Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
Why El Paso gas stations were out of gas over the weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Gas stations around El Paso had “out of service” signs on their pumps over the weekend. A local refinery in El Paso says they had to shut down a fuel terminal due to repairs last week. “Due to necessary repairs to instrumentation at the fuels terminal adjacent to Marathon Petroleum’s […]
