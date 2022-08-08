ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

One person injured after crash in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was injured following a crash in central El Paso Tuesday morning. The crash happened at Montana Avenue and St. Vrain Street around 11:48 a.m. Officials said the person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown. No other information was provided.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Crash on Gateway West at Piedras closes lanes Tuesday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police responded to a crash involving a semi-truck in central El Paso closing all lanes. The westbound and southbound lanes were closed on Gateway West at Piedras, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. No injuries were reported and crash happened Tuesday...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Jackknifed semi-truck leads to major backup in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A jackknifed semi-truck resulted in a major traffic delay on the I-10 eastbound lanes. According to emergency reports, the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. The semi-trailer jackknifed and hit the barrier, according to officials. The crash involved a vehicle and a semi-trailer. No injuries have been reported. All lanes have been The post Jackknifed semi-truck leads to major backup in downtown El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Homes, vehicles in Thomas Manor neighborhood in Lower Valley vandalized

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials said that some homes and vehicles in the Thomas Manor neighborhood in the Lower Valley have been vandalized. Our crews mostly saw vehicles that were sprayed painted. Officials said if your home has been vandalized and you've not yet reported...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Some Lower Valley residents concerned after string of vehicle vandalism

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso police are investigating a string of vandalism in the Thomas Manor neighborhood, located by Yarbough Drive and Alameda Avenue, in the Lower Valley. CBS4 viewers shared photos of vehicles that were sprayed painted. Police said some homes were vandalized. “This graffiti we...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Police investigate incident near Sunland Park

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department investigated an incident near the Sunland Park area Sunday afternoon. The incident happened near a McDonald's along Sunland Park Drive. Police said they responded in reference to an unknown problem after 5 p.m. A victim was driven to a...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Report of body found in Las Cruces

UPDATE: According to Las Cruce police, the death appears to be natural. The body will undergo an autopsy. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Police are investigating a report of a body found on the 2000 block of Lohman Ave. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts The post Report of body found in Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Rain, hail fall in areas of El Paso, Las Cruces on Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some areas in west El Paso and Las Cruces saw rain and hail Tuesday afternoon. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Canutillo, Santa Teresa, and La Union until 5:15 p.m. Heavy rainfall could lead to localized flash flooding, especially in low-lying, flood-prone areas.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD investigating possible assault near Sunland Park Mall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police continue to investigate what occurred prior to an injured patient arriving at University Medical Center on Sunday afternoon. It happened just after 5 p.m. when the patient arrived at University Medical Center with unspecified injuries. Authorities believe the victim was involved in an incident near Sunland Park […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Afternoon downpour hits Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A slow-moving rainstorm flooded streets in Las Cruces Monday afternoon. The storm showed signs of weakening as it moved southwest at 2 miles per hour. Roadways affected included N. Alameda, Spruce, I-25, N. Valley and Elks Drive. Share your weather pics here. The post Afternoon downpour hits Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Why El Paso gas stations were out of gas over the weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Gas stations around El Paso had “out of service” signs on their pumps over the weekend. A local refinery in El Paso says they had to shut down a fuel terminal due to repairs last week. “Due to necessary repairs to instrumentation at the fuels terminal adjacent to Marathon Petroleum’s […]

