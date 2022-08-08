ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A tale of 2 OTRs: OTR residents consider problems, solutions after shooting

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - The mass shooting of nine people in Over-the-Rhine is highlighting a problem many areas of the country are having--dual personalities. OTR is a different place during the day and night; in one part of the neighborhood versus another; and in some cases, where there is too much economic success.
WKRC

ATF, CPD offer $5,000 for information in OTR mass shooting

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police and the ATF announce a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the gunman from the mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine. At about 1:40 a.m., Sunday morning, a gunman shot nine people near Main and Woodward streets. All nine were taken...
WKRC

New door cam footage shows people fleeing from OTR shooting

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - New footage was released of the OTR shooting on Sunday morning. A home security camera captured people running away from the scene of the shooting. The one video shows multiple people running away with gunshots heard in the background. The second video shows a man carrying a...
WKRC

2 people shot at The Banks

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two people were injured in a shooting at The Banks. Police were called to the scene on West Freedom Way around midnight on Sunday. Those victims are being treated at the hospital. Officials have not said if they have any suspects.
WKRC

Trauma center medical team details response to Over-The-Rhine mass shooting

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Sunday's mass shooting in Over-The-Rhine injured nine people, who were all treated and released from the hospital later that morning. One of the reasons those victims got the medical attention they needed right away is that, as soon as first responders were notified, the Tri-State's mass casualty team was standing by.
WKRC

Elderly woman killed in Brown County house fire

RIPLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - An elderly woman died in a house fire in Brown County early Wednesday. It happened on Hamburg Street in Ripley. Dispatchers received a call just after 1 a.m. The woman was found on the porch. No other information has been shared.
WKRC

Man killed in hit-and-run in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after a hit-and-run in Middletown Monday night. It happened on Roosevelt Avenue at Johns Road around 9 p.m. Police said Donald Williams, 62, was driving a motorized bicycle southbound on Roosevelt when he was hit by 24-year-old Dominique Tarrance, who was driving a Chrysler PT Cruiser northbound on Roosevelt and trying to turn west onto Johns Road.
WKRC

1 seriously injured in Northside crash

NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was seriously injured in single-car crash in Northside. Cincinnati Police responded to the 4400 block of Colerain Avenue around 1:45 on Sunday morning. A 24-year-old was behind the wheel of a Honda Accord, going southbound, when she lost control of the vehicle, let the...
WKRC

1 killed during foam release at Wilmington Air Park

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A Wilmington Air Park employee is dead after a major accident with fire suppression foam. That's the foam used instead of water when firefighters encounter a blaze involving hazardous materials. Panic ensued Sunday afternoon when members of the Wilmington Fire Department received reports fire suppression foam...
WKRC

Officer shot in the head in Warren County is back in the hospital

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Clearcreek Township officer Eric Ney is back in the hospital. He was the officer shot in the head on July 12 while responding to a domestic call. Ney was having trouble breathing and was having chest pains Friday afternoon. He went back to the hospital and was placed in intensive care.
WKRC

Loveland man accused of raping woman in 2021

LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - A Loveland man is accused of raping a woman. Police say Blake Leonard, 20, held a woman down and sexually assaulted her on December 15. Leonard increased the force he was using to held her down as she struggled to get free, according to court papers. He also allegedly covered her mouth to keep her from calling for help.
WKRC

Evanston to host a 'solidarity walk' against gun violence

EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) – On Wednesday evening, there will be what organizers call a solidarity walk against gun violence. Shootings and homicides again paint a picture of violence in Evanston this summer. In June, John Wilson was shot and killed. A month later, two more people shot near the same street corner of Blair and Woodburn.
WKRC

Great Inland Seafood Festival returns to Newport August 11

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Whole Maine lobsters, shrimp and grits and so much more. You can get it starting August 11 along the Ohio River. David Wertheim from Cold Iron Events and Alfio Gulisano from Alfio's Buon Cibo in Hyde Park share deatils of the Great Inland Seafood Festival at Newport Festival Park.
WKRC

Police identify man found dead along I-75

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A body was found on the side of I-75 northbound in Covington just before 7 a.m. Monday. The man's body was found lying against a barrier. Police identified him later Monday as Donald W. Holt, 60, of Independence. The interstate was shut down in both directions...
