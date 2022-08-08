Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Marquette's 2003 Final Four team returns for MU golf outing
WALES, Wis. (CBS 58) -- For the first time since 2003, the full Marquette team that made a run to the Final Four was in the same place. "I just like the fact that everybody came back and everybody look good. You see the guys, everybody in shape and stuff. Look good," laughed Dwyane Wade, a consensus All-American in 2003 and former Marquette guard who played two seasons in Milwaukee.
milwaukeerecord.com
Here’s who’s playing the Milwaukee Record Stage at Bay View Bash
Even though most of Milwaukee’s major festivals are now in the rear view mirror, one of the city’s biggest and best undertakings is still on the horizon. Yes, Bay View Bash will make its long-awaited return to Kinnickinnic Avenue on Saturday, September 17. Though it’s still more than a month away, you’ll want to make sure you’re around to take in the sights and sounds of the behemoth block party.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northwestern Mutual ‘Sunday Family Fun Day’ at Summerfest grounds
MILWAUKEE - Sunday, Aug. 7 was "Sunday Family Fun Day" at Milwaukee's Northwestern Mutual Community Park. The event was put on by the Northwestern Mutual Foundation and Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. It featured family-friendly programming at the Northwestern Mutual Community Park inside Maier Festival Park. Some of the activities included...
Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from FoxSports1070 and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
milwaukeerecord.com
Here’s the 2022 Center Street Daze Festival music lineup
Following two summers away, Center Street Daze Festival will finally make its triumphant return this weekend. Yes, the festival—which began way back in 1997 and is organized by the Riverwest Neighborhood Association—will take place on Center Street (between Holton and Humboldt) on Saturday, August 13. From 11 a.m....
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
milwaukeemag.com
The Best Things to Do This Week, According to Our Editors: Aug. 8
1. Go to Madison for the Great Taste of the Midwest. The best beer event I’ve ever been to – and that includes the Great American Beer Festival in Denver – is this Saturday. It’s the Great Taste of the Midwest, a huge, nonprofit beer festival put on by the Madison homebrewing club since 1987. That’s a long time to get things right, and the Great Taste is so beloved by everyone in attendance, from festgoers to brewer staff to the legion of volunteers, because it focuses on the experience for the 200-some breweries as much as the guests. Its setting – outdoors in the beautiful lakeside Olin Park – is tough to beat, too. Tickets sell out in hours every year, but if you show up at the park the morning of, you should be able to find a ticket or two being resold at its $70 face value. And the “Great Taste Eve” events – tap takeovers and other parties featuring breweries that don’t usually sell in Wisconsin – on Friday night throughout Madison are a throwback to the days when beer events in bars and restaurants really were events.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Festival Foods announces opening date in Hartford, WI
Hartford, WI – After purchasing the property in December 2020 Festival Foods, 1275 Bell Avenue, is finally announcing its opening date. It was December 28, 2020 when WashingtonCountyInsider.com broke the story about the sale of the property to Festival Foods. Both parcels sold to MKB Hartford II LLC for...
Do Ancient Pyramids Really Lie Beneath One Popular Wisconsin Lake?
When I was in high school I spent most of my summer weekends at Rock Lake in Lake Mills, Wisconsin. One of my best friend's parents had a summer place on the lake, and I have so many fun memories from the time I spent there, but today I read something about Rock Lake that has left me shook.
wtmj.com
Heavy rain likely to end weekend
After heat advisories persisted throughout Southeastern Wisconsin Saturday, heavy rain is expected across the area. The National Weather Service in Milwaukee Sullivan says several rounds of storms capable of producing heavy rain will move through the area starting Saturday night and persisting through Monday morning. In a bulletin the agency says “the general expectation is for the first round to occur tonight (Saturday night) and the second round to occur Sunday evening into Monday morning.”
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: Truck-versus-pole accident Saturday on West St. Paul Avenue
8:52 a.m. Saturday — A caller in the 1100 block of W. St. Paul Avenue reported a truck-versus-pole accident. According to the log, four poles were involved and wires were on the vehicle. Apparatus were moved out of the hazard area. We Energies was also contacted. Read the full...
WISN
Five people shot in 75 minutes Saturday in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for shooters in five separate shootings that happened within 75 minutes of each other Saturday evening. Police said the first shooting happened near 16th and Mitchell streets at about 7:40 p.m. A 23-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
WISN
Vintage motorcycles roar into Deer District
MILWAUKEE — Vintage motorcycles rode into Milwaukee's Deer District on Sunday. The Brewtown Rumble is a free motorcycle show featuring motorcycles that are 35 years or older. A select number of bikes received a special honor. "For this year, we probably have about 60 bikes in the show, and...
Greater Milwaukee Today
MSI General appoints new director of pre-construction
OCONOMOWOC — Local design and construction company MSI General announced that Erik Brekke has been appointed as director of pre-construction for the company. The director of pre-construction works behind the scenes to lead the estimating team in conceptual budgets, hard budget constraints, project documentation and subcontract negotiation, a press release says.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Flood watch canceled for SE Wisconsin
The National Weather Service has canceled a flood watch. The watch was initially in effect for Kenosha County, Racine County, Walworth Counties until 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8. During that time, the NWS said, excessive runoff may cause flooding in rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying, flood-prone areas. Rainfall totals of 3-5 inches are possible as multiple rounds of slow-moving showers are likely, NWS said.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Nashotah man dies in car vs. tree crash Tuesday morning in town of Ottawa
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department and the Western Lakes Fire District responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 67 just south of Parry Road in the town of Ottawa just before 5 a.m Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff's department, an initial investigation shows the vehicle, which was being...
wauwatosa.net
My leaves have these weird bumps on them
In late summer or early fall, some residents will reach out and ask us about these weird bumps on the bottom of leaves. These strange bumps can be called “galls.” They grow in response to tiny insects, and they’re very common. Through the process of photosynthesis, trees produce sugars which get stored in their leaves, stems, and trunks. Some insects take advantage of those sugars by feeding on them. This is an amazing interplay of the insect and plant world. In most cases insects don’t do enough damage to plant tissues to cause permanent harm to our trees, though there are exceptions such as Emerald Ash Borer.
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘It’s almost like I’m hoarding cheese’
WEST BEND — It’s no secret that Wisconsinites have high expectations about cheese. Jessica Youso and her chain of stores, The Cheese Wedge “Uncorked,” are out to raise the bar even higher. The Cheese Wedge recently opened its second and third locations in West Bend and...
