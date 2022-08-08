ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Marquette's 2003 Final Four team returns for MU golf outing

WALES, Wis. (CBS 58) -- For the first time since 2003, the full Marquette team that made a run to the Final Four was in the same place. "I just like the fact that everybody came back and everybody look good. You see the guys, everybody in shape and stuff. Look good," laughed Dwyane Wade, a consensus All-American in 2003 and former Marquette guard who played two seasons in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Here’s who’s playing the Milwaukee Record Stage at Bay View Bash

Even though most of Milwaukee’s major festivals are now in the rear view mirror, one of the city’s biggest and best undertakings is still on the horizon. Yes, Bay View Bash will make its long-awaited return to Kinnickinnic Avenue on Saturday, September 17. Though it’s still more than a month away, you’ll want to make sure you’re around to take in the sights and sounds of the behemoth block party.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Northwestern Mutual ‘Sunday Family Fun Day’ at Summerfest grounds

MILWAUKEE - Sunday, Aug. 7 was "Sunday Family Fun Day" at Milwaukee's Northwestern Mutual Community Park. The event was put on by the Northwestern Mutual Foundation and Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. It featured family-friendly programming at the Northwestern Mutual Community Park inside Maier Festival Park. Some of the activities included...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Oconomowoc, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeerecord.com

Here’s the 2022 Center Street Daze Festival music lineup

Following two summers away, Center Street Daze Festival will finally make its triumphant return this weekend. Yes, the festival—which began way back in 1997 and is organized by the Riverwest Neighborhood Association—will take place on Center Street (between Holton and Humboldt) on Saturday, August 13. From 11 a.m....
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

The Best Things to Do This Week, According to Our Editors: Aug. 8

1. Go to Madison for the Great Taste of the Midwest. The best beer event I’ve ever been to – and that includes the Great American Beer Festival in Denver – is this Saturday. It’s the Great Taste of the Midwest, a huge, nonprofit beer festival put on by the Madison homebrewing club since 1987. That’s a long time to get things right, and the Great Taste is so beloved by everyone in attendance, from festgoers to brewer staff to the legion of volunteers, because it focuses on the experience for the 200-some breweries as much as the guests. Its setting – outdoors in the beautiful lakeside Olin Park – is tough to beat, too. Tickets sell out in hours every year, but if you show up at the park the morning of, you should be able to find a ticket or two being resold at its $70 face value. And the “Great Taste Eve” events – tap takeovers and other parties featuring breweries that don’t usually sell in Wisconsin – on Friday night throughout Madison are a throwback to the days when beer events in bars and restaurants really were events.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Festival Foods announces opening date in Hartford, WI

Hartford, WI – After purchasing the property in December 2020 Festival Foods, 1275 Bell Avenue, is finally announcing its opening date. It was December 28, 2020 when WashingtonCountyInsider.com broke the story about the sale of the property to Festival Foods. Both parcels sold to MKB Hartford II LLC for...
HARTFORD, WI
wtmj.com

Heavy rain likely to end weekend

After heat advisories persisted throughout Southeastern Wisconsin Saturday, heavy rain is expected across the area. The National Weather Service in Milwaukee Sullivan says several rounds of storms capable of producing heavy rain will move through the area starting Saturday night and persisting through Monday morning. In a bulletin the agency says “the general expectation is for the first round to occur tonight (Saturday night) and the second round to occur Sunday evening into Monday morning.”
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Five people shot in 75 minutes Saturday in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for shooters in five separate shootings that happened within 75 minutes of each other Saturday evening. Police said the first shooting happened near 16th and Mitchell streets at about 7:40 p.m. A 23-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Vintage motorcycles roar into Deer District

MILWAUKEE — Vintage motorcycles rode into Milwaukee's Deer District on Sunday. The Brewtown Rumble is a free motorcycle show featuring motorcycles that are 35 years or older. A select number of bikes received a special honor. "For this year, we probably have about 60 bikes in the show, and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

MSI General appoints new director of pre-construction

OCONOMOWOC — Local design and construction company MSI General announced that Erik Brekke has been appointed as director of pre-construction for the company. The director of pre-construction works behind the scenes to lead the estimating team in conceptual budgets, hard budget constraints, project documentation and subcontract negotiation, a press release says.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Flood watch canceled for SE Wisconsin

The National Weather Service has canceled a flood watch. The watch was initially in effect for Kenosha County, Racine County, Walworth Counties until 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8. During that time, the NWS said, excessive runoff may cause flooding in rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying, flood-prone areas. Rainfall totals of 3-5 inches are possible as multiple rounds of slow-moving showers are likely, NWS said.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Nashotah man dies in car vs. tree crash Tuesday morning in town of Ottawa

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department and the Western Lakes Fire District responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 67 just south of Parry Road in the town of Ottawa just before 5 a.m Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff's department, an initial investigation shows the vehicle, which was being...
NASHOTAH, WI
wauwatosa.net

My leaves have these weird bumps on them

In late summer or early fall, some residents will reach out and ask us about these weird bumps on the bottom of leaves. These strange bumps can be called “galls.” They grow in response to tiny insects, and they’re very common. Through the process of photosynthesis, trees produce sugars which get stored in their leaves, stems, and trunks. Some insects take advantage of those sugars by feeding on them. This is an amazing interplay of the insect and plant world. In most cases insects don’t do enough damage to plant tissues to cause permanent harm to our trees, though there are exceptions such as Emerald Ash Borer.
WAUWATOSA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

‘It’s almost like I’m hoarding cheese’

WEST BEND — It’s no secret that Wisconsinites have high expectations about cheese. Jessica Youso and her chain of stores, The Cheese Wedge “Uncorked,” are out to raise the bar even higher. The Cheese Wedge recently opened its second and third locations in West Bend and...
WEST BEND, WI

