Read full article on original website
Related
nextbigfuture.com
Toyota Corolla Will Lose Best Selling Car Crown After 48 Years
The Toyota Corolla has been the best-selling car (nameplate) since 1974. There have been over 50 million sold in the past 48 years. The Tesla Model Y is already the best-selling car in terms of sales revenue in the first half of 2022. Here I go over the details of...
Reselling new cars suddenly comes with "absolutely insane" profit
The new trend bringing in big bucks is car flipping. Dennis Wang bought a brand new Tesla five months ago. But the offer he recently got from a dealer was too good to pass up — $101,000. Wang paid $87,000 for his new Tesla in March. "Absolutely insane! Mind...
Toyota Pauses Ancient Land Cruiser 70 Orders Because It Can’t Meet Demand
The Toyota Land Cruiser 70 is one of those models that just won’t die. Launched in 1984, it’s been on the market for 38 years now and still enjoys a very solid demand in Australia. So much so that the automaker needs to stop taking orders for the classic off-roader in an attempt to produce the vehicles that have already been paid.
The Verge
No electric vehicles on the market today qualify for the new EV tax credit
Congress is poised to approve newly expanded tax credits for electric vehicles, but the rules are written in such a way as to effectively disqualify every EV that’s currently on the market today. That’s because most EVs run on lithium-ion batteries that are mostly made in China. The nation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Exclusive: Russia starts stripping jetliners for parts as sanctions bite
MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russian airlines, including state-controlled Aeroflot (AFLT.MM), are stripping jetliners to secure spare parts they can no longer buy abroad because of Western sanctions, four industry sources told Reuters.
komando.com
Vehicle recall warning! Thousands of Fords, Nissans, Hyundais and Hondas at risk
Driving a vehicle that is part of a recall can be dangerous. In the last few weeks, almost half a million cars have been found to have severe defects that put you and other drivers at risk. Fortunately, there are ways to discover if your car has been recalled. Tap...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
What vehicles are being recalled in August 2022? Jeep, Toyota, BMW, Ford among car recalls
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of July 28 through Aug. 4, including vehicles from Jeep, Toyota.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas
A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
First Rolls-Royce EV Looks Remarkably Like The Gas Models
Since it was first teased late last year, we've spotted the 2023 Rolls-Royce Spectre electric vehicle out testing (in prototype form) on many occasions. Rolls-Royce recently moved the car into its second test phase in the French Riviera, where it will drive 390,000 miles (out of a total of 1.5 million). No changes have been spotted on the test mule's exterior, but for the first time, our spy photographers have managed to get a glimpse of the interior.
The Most Fuel-Efficient Compact SUV Is Also the Fastest Compact SUV, According to Consumer Reports
Even with gas prices still painfully high, consumers’ love of the SUV has barely budged. This is in part because of the prevalence of hybrid powertrains. The 2022 Toyota Rav4 Prime is one of the finest examples on the market today. In fact, Consumer Reports found that the Rav4 Prime is not only the most fuel-efficient compact SUV, but it’s also the fastest Compact SUV on the market.
Apple asks suppliers in Taiwan to label products as made in China – report
Apple has reportedly asked Taiwan-based suppliers to label their products as being produced in China, in an effort to avoid disruption from strict Chinese customs inspections resulting from the visit of the US House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, to Taipei. According to Nikkei, the company has asked manufacturers on the island...
Toyota GR Yaris Platform to Underpin Affordable Mid-Engined Sports Car: Report
There’s hope for a Toyota MR2 revival after all. Toyota is reportedly developing a small, mid-engined sports car that could be cheaper than the 2022 Toyota GR86. Citing Best Car (an often reliable Japanese magazine) Forbes reported this week that Toyota, its subsidiary Daihatsu, and ally Suzuki are teaming up to build a mid-engined sports car. It'll reportedly be based on Toyota's GA-B platform (used in the GR Yaris), and powered by a 998-cc turbo three-cylinder from Suzuki. Rather than the 109 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque it makes in the Suzuki Swift, the engine is reportedly expected to make about 150 horsepower. From there, it'll apparently travel to the rear wheels through a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The car may arrive in 2025 with a price in the mid-$20,000s.
fordauthority.com
Ford Kuga, Focus Gain New Rooftop Tent In Europe
As the popularity of outdoor lifestyle-related parts and accessories continues to grow, so does Ford’s catalog of those very same offerings. That list now includes the Ford Kuga and Focus, which have gained a new rooftop tent offering in Europe, just a few weeks after the automaker gave the green light to Ford Mustang Mach-E owners to carry accessories on the EV crossover’s roof in that same region, as well as on the heels of an entirely new lineup of goods for the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger and Everest.
marketplace.org
More supply chain trouble could be on the horizon
Supply chain challenges, initially brought on by pandemic distributions been have exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and COVID lockdowns in China. These disruptions have led to higher prices and headaches for consumers and businesses. But there might be more supply chain shocks to come, warns Scott Lincicome, director of general economics and trade at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank.
gmauthority.com
Second-Gen Cadillac CT6 Spied Without Heavy Camo
The upcoming second-generation Cadillac CT6 luxury sedan was just spotted testing in form-hugging camouflage covers, giving us a better look at the four-door’s new styling. This isn’t the first time we’ve caught a glimpse of the second-generation Cadillac CT6 out and about on public roads. However, while the sedan was previously seen in heavy vinyl camouflage, this particular prototype is draped in a body-tight black-and-white wrap, which provides better clarity on the overall shape and design of the second-gen model.
China property developers' woes cast shadow over management units
HONG KONG, Aug 10 (Reuters) - China's real estate crisis is casting a darkening cloud over governance and financial prospects of once highly valued property management companies, triggering a rout in their shares and making investors cautious.
komando.com
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected
Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
MotorAuthority
Next-generation Dodge Charger and Challenger replacements confirmed as EV only, no V-8s
It's not just the Hellcats that are about to go extinct at Dodge, it's the V-8 itself. Contrary to recent reports, Dodge's next-generation muscle car lineup will be electric only with no V-8 engine options. On Sunday, Dodge spokesperson Dave Elshoff didn't mince words when speaking with Motor Authority. "The...
China orders audit of $3 trillion trust industry - Bloomberg News
Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's top auditor is conducting a review of the $3 trillion trust industry, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. China's trust industry has been a key part of the country's shadow banking business, which helps channel deposits into risky investments via products often designed to dodge capital or investment regulations.
Comments / 0