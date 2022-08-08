ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

nextbigfuture.com

Toyota Corolla Will Lose Best Selling Car Crown After 48 Years

The Toyota Corolla has been the best-selling car (nameplate) since 1974. There have been over 50 million sold in the past 48 years. The Tesla Model Y is already the best-selling car in terms of sales revenue in the first half of 2022. Here I go over the details of...
Motor1.com

Toyota Pauses Ancient Land Cruiser 70 Orders Because It Can’t Meet Demand

The Toyota Land Cruiser 70 is one of those models that just won’t die. Launched in 1984, it’s been on the market for 38 years now and still enjoys a very solid demand in Australia. So much so that the automaker needs to stop taking orders for the classic off-roader in an attempt to produce the vehicles that have already been paid.
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
The Independent

Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas

A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
CarBuzz.com

First Rolls-Royce EV Looks Remarkably Like The Gas Models

Since it was first teased late last year, we've spotted the 2023 Rolls-Royce Spectre electric vehicle out testing (in prototype form) on many occasions. Rolls-Royce recently moved the car into its second test phase in the French Riviera, where it will drive 390,000 miles (out of a total of 1.5 million). No changes have been spotted on the test mule's exterior, but for the first time, our spy photographers have managed to get a glimpse of the interior.
MotorBiscuit

The Most Fuel-Efficient Compact SUV Is Also the Fastest Compact SUV, According to Consumer Reports

Even with gas prices still painfully high, consumers’ love of the SUV has barely budged. This is in part because of the prevalence of hybrid powertrains. The 2022 Toyota Rav4 Prime is one of the finest examples on the market today. In fact, Consumer Reports found that the Rav4 Prime is not only the most fuel-efficient compact SUV, but it’s also the fastest Compact SUV on the market.
The Drive

Toyota GR Yaris Platform to Underpin Affordable Mid-Engined Sports Car: Report

There’s hope for a Toyota MR2 revival after all. Toyota is reportedly developing a small, mid-engined sports car that could be cheaper than the 2022 Toyota GR86. Citing Best Car (an often reliable Japanese magazine) Forbes reported this week that Toyota, its subsidiary Daihatsu, and ally Suzuki are teaming up to build a mid-engined sports car. It'll reportedly be based on Toyota's GA-B platform (used in the GR Yaris), and powered by a 998-cc turbo three-cylinder from Suzuki. Rather than the 109 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque it makes in the Suzuki Swift, the engine is reportedly expected to make about 150 horsepower. From there, it'll apparently travel to the rear wheels through a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The car may arrive in 2025 with a price in the mid-$20,000s.
fordauthority.com

Ford Kuga, Focus Gain New Rooftop Tent In Europe

As the popularity of outdoor lifestyle-related parts and accessories continues to grow, so does Ford’s catalog of those very same offerings. That list now includes the Ford Kuga and Focus, which have gained a new rooftop tent offering in Europe, just a few weeks after the automaker gave the green light to Ford Mustang Mach-E owners to carry accessories on the EV crossover’s roof in that same region, as well as on the heels of an entirely new lineup of goods for the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger and Everest.
marketplace.org

More supply chain trouble could be on the horizon

Supply chain challenges, initially brought on by pandemic distributions been have exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and COVID lockdowns in China. These disruptions have led to higher prices and headaches for consumers and businesses. But there might be more supply chain shocks to come, warns Scott Lincicome, director of general economics and trade at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank.
gmauthority.com

Second-Gen Cadillac CT6 Spied Without Heavy Camo

The upcoming second-generation Cadillac CT6 luxury sedan was just spotted testing in form-hugging camouflage covers, giving us a better look at the four-door’s new styling. This isn’t the first time we’ve caught a glimpse of the second-generation Cadillac CT6 out and about on public roads. However, while the sedan was previously seen in heavy vinyl camouflage, this particular prototype is draped in a body-tight black-and-white wrap, which provides better clarity on the overall shape and design of the second-gen model.
komando.com

Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected

Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
Reuters

China orders audit of $3 trillion trust industry - Bloomberg News

Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's top auditor is conducting a review of the $3 trillion trust industry, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. China's trust industry has been a key part of the country's shadow banking business, which helps channel deposits into risky investments via products often designed to dodge capital or investment regulations.
ECONOMY

