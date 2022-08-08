ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Missing teen found safe

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester teen that was reported missing today has been found safe. Isaiah Cooper, 18, was last seen yesterday around 8:50 p.m. on Lexington Avenue in the city. He was wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants, and carrying a backpack. He is 5’10” and 155 lbs....
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Police investigate scene on Child Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are on the scene of an investigation along Child Street near Jay Street in Rochester. Officers were called to the area shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Police have not released any information about the cause of the investigation. News 8 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Relative of 16-year-old killed speaks out

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s been two days now since a 16-year-old was shot and killed in the city. As police look for the shooter, the family of Jaquise Davis is struggling with one central question—why would someone take his life?. News10NBC talked to Rise Up Rochester Executive...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY fire captain suspended after alleged ‘Juneteenth spoof party’

An Upstate New York fire captain has been suspended after a complaint was filed about an alleged “Juneteenth spoof party.”. RochesterFirst.com reports a Black firefighter in Rochester, N.Y., filed a complaint against his captain that accused the captain of forcing him and two other subordinates to attend an event mocking Juneteenth, a federal holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in the U.S. The firefighter, who has not yet been publicly identified, also said he saw “shocking displays of racism and misogyny” in the complaint.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

Parolee Charged in 2 Rochester Homicides

A parolee with a felony record is now charged in two separate Rochester homicides that happened after he allegedly cut off his ankle monitor for a second time this year. Christopher WIlliams is charged with murder in the July 16 shooting death of Marcus Bennett in a back yard on Sixth Street.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

13-year-old killed in Wayne County ATV crash

Huron, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was killed in an ATV accident on Wednesday. Around 12:30 p.m., State Police responded to a residence on Brick Schoolhouse Road in the Town of Huron after receiving a report of a serious crash. When troopers...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Charged in April Double Shooting

A Rochester man has been charged in a double shooting from this past April. 28-year-old Jayvar Lewis faces 3 weapons charges. Police say a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were shot during an altercation on North Plymouth Avenue. Both victims survived the shooting.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

State Police looking for missing woman

Canandaigua, N.Y. — (UPDATED 8/11): Family says Ashley Corso has been found safe. Original story: The New York State Police are looking for a missing woman from Naples. Ashley Corso, 30, was last seen early Monday morning getting dropped off at the Byrne Dairy in Canandaigua with her boyfriend Brandon.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester man arrested on felony gun charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The United States Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that a 43-year-old Rochester man, Jimmy Harris, has been arrested and charged with felony gun possession. During the arrest, a Rochester Police officer sustained a cut on his arm. USAO says Harris is also suspected of being connected to two “recent” shootings, and also […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Facing Federal Charges Tied to a Carjacking Last Month

A Rochester man is facing federal charges, after an alleged carjacking last month. Prosecutors say 18-year-old Jaden Campbell took a car at gunpoint from a man at Resolute Street and North Clinton Avenue on July 11th. He then allegedly lead a nearly half-hour chase from the city to Quaker Road...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man convicted of killing woman with hatchet in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A man is facing life in prison after he was convicted of brutally stabbing a Rochester woman last summer. A Monroe County jury convicted Joseph Rivera Jr., 22, of second-degree murder Tuesday in the death of Heather Majors, AGE. Police say she was stabbed at least 77 times with a hatchet on July 10, 2021 on Chili Avenue. She died two days later.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man charged with falsely reporting kidnapping

ELBA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who was arrested Monday is accused of falsely telling deputies he was kidnapped. Terrance Dandridge II was charged with falsely reporting an incident in the third degree, as he allegedly told deputies he was kidnapped at his residence in Buffalo and was left tied up in his vehicle in […]
ELBA, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police investigate shooting on North Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a man was shot near the David F. Gantt Recreation Center late Monday night. Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 700 North Street after receiving a report that multiple rounds were fired. When police arrived to the area, they discovered...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy