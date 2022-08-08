Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Missing teen found safe
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester teen that was reported missing today has been found safe. Isaiah Cooper, 18, was last seen yesterday around 8:50 p.m. on Lexington Avenue in the city. He was wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants, and carrying a backpack. He is 5’10” and 155 lbs....
Police investigate scene on Child Street in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are on the scene of an investigation along Child Street near Jay Street in Rochester. Officers were called to the area shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Police have not released any information about the cause of the investigation. News 8 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates […]
Rochester parolee pleads not guilty killing of 2 men on Sixth St. and Roycroft Dr.
Williams is currently on parole for a 2015 arson conviction after intentionally starting a fire at a location with a person inside. Since then he has:
WHEC TV-10
Relative of 16-year-old killed speaks out
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s been two days now since a 16-year-old was shot and killed in the city. As police look for the shooter, the family of Jaquise Davis is struggling with one central question—why would someone take his life?. News10NBC talked to Rise Up Rochester Executive...
18-year-old arrested, charged with armed carjacking in Rochester
The suspect made an appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark W. Pedersen and is currently being held.
Upstate NY fire captain suspended after alleged ‘Juneteenth spoof party’
An Upstate New York fire captain has been suspended after a complaint was filed about an alleged “Juneteenth spoof party.”. RochesterFirst.com reports a Black firefighter in Rochester, N.Y., filed a complaint against his captain that accused the captain of forcing him and two other subordinates to attend an event mocking Juneteenth, a federal holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in the U.S. The firefighter, who has not yet been publicly identified, also said he saw “shocking displays of racism and misogyny” in the complaint.
Rochester man found guilty for 2021 hatchet murder
Rivera will be sentenced on September 14 in front of New York State Supreme Court Justice Renzi
iheart.com
UPDATE: Victim Identified in Rochester's 48th Homicide of the Year
Rochester police are investigating another deadly shooting. It happened around 10:30 last night on Roycroft Drive, near Carter Street. 26-year-old Kenneth Johnson was wounded in the shooting and died later at the hospital. There have been 48 homicides in the city this year.
iheart.com
Parolee Charged in 2 Rochester Homicides
A parolee with a felony record is now charged in two separate Rochester homicides that happened after he allegedly cut off his ankle monitor for a second time this year. Christopher WIlliams is charged with murder in the July 16 shooting death of Marcus Bennett in a back yard on Sixth Street.
‘We want justice:’ Family of bicyclist fatally struck by SUV speaks out
A spokesperson from the Monroe County District Attorney's Office said that charges that were presented to a grand jury can't be refiled.
13 WHAM
13-year-old killed in Wayne County ATV crash
Huron, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was killed in an ATV accident on Wednesday. Around 12:30 p.m., State Police responded to a residence on Brick Schoolhouse Road in the Town of Huron after receiving a report of a serious crash. When troopers...
iheart.com
Rochester Man Charged in April Double Shooting
A Rochester man has been charged in a double shooting from this past April. 28-year-old Jayvar Lewis faces 3 weapons charges. Police say a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were shot during an altercation on North Plymouth Avenue. Both victims survived the shooting.
13 WHAM
State Police looking for missing woman
Canandaigua, N.Y. — (UPDATED 8/11): Family says Ashley Corso has been found safe. Original story: The New York State Police are looking for a missing woman from Naples. Ashley Corso, 30, was last seen early Monday morning getting dropped off at the Byrne Dairy in Canandaigua with her boyfriend Brandon.
13 WHAM
'I don't want it to end like this': Family mourns Rochester teen slain outside his home
Rochester, N.Y. — A family is seeking justice after a teen was murdered coming home from work. Jaquise Davis, 16, was gunned down on the steps of his Pennsylvania Avenue home Monday night. "His five-year-old brother saw him laying down there on the ground. His sister - they don’t...
Rochester man arrested on felony gun charges
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The United States Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that a 43-year-old Rochester man, Jimmy Harris, has been arrested and charged with felony gun possession. During the arrest, a Rochester Police officer sustained a cut on his arm. USAO says Harris is also suspected of being connected to two “recent” shootings, and also […]
Weapons charges for man involved in April shooting on N. Plymouth Ave.
Investigators believe the victims were involved in an altercation in front of 50 North Plymouth Avenue when they were shot by the suspect.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Facing Federal Charges Tied to a Carjacking Last Month
A Rochester man is facing federal charges, after an alleged carjacking last month. Prosecutors say 18-year-old Jaden Campbell took a car at gunpoint from a man at Resolute Street and North Clinton Avenue on July 11th. He then allegedly lead a nearly half-hour chase from the city to Quaker Road...
13 WHAM
Man convicted of killing woman with hatchet in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A man is facing life in prison after he was convicted of brutally stabbing a Rochester woman last summer. A Monroe County jury convicted Joseph Rivera Jr., 22, of second-degree murder Tuesday in the death of Heather Majors, AGE. Police say she was stabbed at least 77 times with a hatchet on July 10, 2021 on Chili Avenue. She died two days later.
Man charged with falsely reporting kidnapping
ELBA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who was arrested Monday is accused of falsely telling deputies he was kidnapped. Terrance Dandridge II was charged with falsely reporting an incident in the third degree, as he allegedly told deputies he was kidnapped at his residence in Buffalo and was left tied up in his vehicle in […]
13 WHAM
Rochester Police investigate shooting on North Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a man was shot near the David F. Gantt Recreation Center late Monday night. Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 700 North Street after receiving a report that multiple rounds were fired. When police arrived to the area, they discovered...
