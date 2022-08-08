Read full article on original website
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
13 WHAM
World War II vets from Rochester to tour museum honoring their sacrifice
Rochester, N.Y. — They made countless sacrifices to help save the world. And Tuesday, they embarked on a special journey. World War II veterans Joseph Cardinale and Ray Parrotta received a Fairport Police and Patriot Guard escort to the Rochester airport. They're headed to the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, La.
13 WHAM
Bright spot: supporting veterans
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on Shootout for Soldiers Canandaigua. The event raised over 83,000 dollars for veterans this year surpassing their stretch goal of 70,000. A bright spot for those who served and those supporting our veterans.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: caring hearts
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on a gift from the heart. Residents at the Friendly Home have been making heart shaped pillows from cardiac patients at Rochester General Hospital for the last ten years. Each bears a tag that it was made with love. On Monday, they...
13 WHAM
RCSD deadline to register this coming Wednesday
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District is reminding families that Wednesday is the deadline for new families to register for school in order to guarantee transportation. Any pick up or drop off changes must be noted by then as well.
13 WHAM
Visit Rochester welcomes 20 club teams for the Gaelic Sports USGAA Midwest Final Games
Gates, N.Y. — Visit Rochester was proud to welcome 20 club teams to Rochester for the Gaelic Sports USGAA Midwest Finals Games at Total Sports Experience in Gates. The men's and women’s teams featured players ranging in ages from 17-years old to 60+ on August 6 and 7.
13 WHAM
Park Ave businesses front and center with Discover Park Ave
Rochester, N.Y. — From Jazz Fest to the Corn Hill Arts Festival, the theme of this summer has been events coming back. All except one. It's been three years since the last Park Ave. Fest, and now something new is filling the void. While the traditional Park Ave. isn't...
13 WHAM
Amid 47 homicides, Rochester mayor says state of emergency will likely be extended
Rochester, N.Y. — Two homicides within 24 hours in the North Clinton Avenue area less than a month ago prompted Rochester Mayor Malik Evans to declare a state of emergency. Since that time, the city has shut down two businesses, restricted another, and increased police presence in problematic areas.
13 WHAM
Regional traffic operation center renamed
Rochester, N.Y. — The Regional Traffic Operations center on Scottsville Road has a new name. The building has been renamed in honor of the late Monroe County Director of Transportation James Pond. Pond served the department for nearly 28 years and was named Director back in January 2021. County...
13 WHAM
East High student, 16, shot and killed on Pennsylvania Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — When police show up to a homicide scene, Wanda Ridgeway is typically there, too. The executive director of Rise Up Rochester goes to try to comfort relatives. She's been in their shoes. Her nephew, Herschel Scriven, was shot to death in 2006. On Monday, she lost...
13 WHAM
Man shot on Lime Street in Rochester Saturday
Rochester, N.Y. — Officers were dispatched to the area of Lime Street and Saxton Street for the report of a person shot just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. He was transported...
13 WHAM
Hot weekend ends with a chance at a record
Sunday August 7, 2022 — The Rochester airport hit 90 and 93 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, this weekend. These observations marked the sixth and seventh 90 degree days for Rochester in 2022. Only Saturday featured scattered rain showers for some, but it was heat and humidity for all. For Monday, a heat advisory will be in effect until 8pm. For our area, only Yates County is included in the advisory at this hour.
13 WHAM
Shots fired overnight on North Clinton and Kappel Place in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — While hundreds of individuals gathered in the area of North Clinton Ave and Kappel Place, the sound of gunfire erupted, causing hundred of people to start running in every direction, around 2:15 a.m. Due to the size and aggressive nature of the people running, officers were...
13 WHAM
Tensions continue to rise as Whole Foods Plaza gets closer to opening
As the Brighton Whole Foods Plaza continues to get built, tensions surrounding the expansion continue. During the project's six years, it's seen its fair share of lawsuits brought on by local organizations. The site of the old Mario’s Restaurant in Brighton is where the city's first-ever Whole Foods will be....
13 WHAM
Search cancelled for missing 13-year-old girl in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Update: The alert searching for missing 13-year-old Neveah Hawkins was cancelled early Monday morning. Original Story: Authorities are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl in the Rochester area. Neveah Hawkins was last seen on Joseph Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night. She is about 5-foot-2 inches...
13 WHAM
First safe disposal site for vape pens, e-cigarettes in NYS
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County will be the first in New York State to accept vape pens, e-cigarettes and the liquids used in them for safe disposal. Experts say these items should never be thrown into the regular trash as the lithium inside these devices can pose serious health and environmental risks.
13 WHAM
17-year-old recovering after being shot in Rochester Saturday
Rochester, N.Y. — Officers responded to the area of First Street and Central Park for the report of gunshots heard just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, officers say they found evidence of shots being fired, but no one injured. Moments later, officers were advised that a...
13 WHAM
House of Mercy remains closed after man, 68, stabbed to death; Suspect arrested
Rochester, N.Y. — UPDATE: A temporary shelter has been set up for House of Mercy residents at an indoor facility at MLK park. House of Mercy is closed while authorities investigate. About ten residents had also taken up shelter at Open Door Mission, according to a representative. Open Door...
13 WHAM
26-year old dead after shooting on Roycroft Drive
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for suspects after a man was fatally shot on Roycroft Drive near Carter Street late Tuesday night. Police responded to the 300 block of Roycroft Drive around 10:30 p.m. for multiple reports of gunshots fired, followed by the report of a man shot.
13 WHAM
Body of man who disappeared while swimming pulled from Canandaigua Lake
Ontario County, N.Y. — The body of a man who disappeared while swimming Friday in Canandaigua Lake has been found. Kirk Hobbs, 61, of Laurelton, N.Y. was visiting family in the area and boating with a relative Friday when he entered the lake from the boat and went under water without resurfacing, according to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office.
13 WHAM
Rochester Police: Gunfire exchanged between cars sends one to the hospital
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a man is recovering after being shot Sunday afternoon. Around 4 p.m., officers received a report of two cars chasing one another with someone shooting a gun in the area of St. Paul Street and Upper Falls Blvd. A few minutes later, a...
